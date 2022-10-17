Read full article on original website
MPD: Witnesses report motorcyclists going 140+ mph in downtown Madison
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Motorcyclists were spotted going way over the limit and driving recklessly through the streets of downtown Madison over the weekend. Police are now asking for the public’s help in identifying the riders. Pedestrians were outside Friday evening while the riders were driving near the intersection...
Police seek identity of man who allegedly followed jogger in Olin Park
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Police are working to identify a man who allegedly followed a jogger Sunday afternoon in Olin Park. The jogger told police that the man was closely following them around 1 p.m. Sunday, according to a Madison Police Department incident report. The jogger was able to move away from the man and then report the incident to police.
Madison vehicle fire ends with exes, and new girlfriend arrested
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A vehicle fire that its owner claims was started by his ex-girlfriend resulted in both of them – as well as the man’s new girlfriend – being arrested, according to the Madison Police Department. MPD officers were alerted to the burning vehicle in...
MPD: Sergeant hurt arresting Madison man after domestic disturbance
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Madison Police Department sergeant was injured early Tuesday morning while trying to help arrest a man who was allegedly carrying drugs and gun. According to an MPD report later in the morning, the sergeant suffered what is believed to be a soft tissue injury and was released from a local hospital after being treated.
2 arrested after Fitchburg tactical situation, rollover wreck
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Two people have been taken into custody in connection with Monday’s tactical situation outside a Fitchburg residence, according to an update from the police department. The Fitchburg Police Department indicated Tuesday the investigation into the incident is ongoing, after it began when gunshots rang out...
1 dead after being trapped in Illinois grain bin
MADISON, Wis. (WIFR/WMTV) - An individual died Tuesday morning after being trapped in a grain bin in northern Illinois, the Winnebago Co. (IL) Sheriff’s Office confirmed. According to the Sheriff’s Office, rescue teams responded around 8 a.m. to the ADM Grain facility, about 15 miles west of Rockford., where the found the man unconscious.
MPD: Shots fired from suspect vehicle hit victim’s hand
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 22-year-old man was shot in the hand overnight Sunday after gunfire erupted from a suspect vehicle into one the victim was in, according to the Madison Police Department. The agency stated in an incident report Monday that they found the victim after 2:15 a.m. in...
Sheriff: Dane County deputy shoots, kills suspect in weapons violations incident
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigations is investigating after a Dane County Sheriff’s Office deputy shot and killed a person Sunday. Dane Co. Sheriff Kalvin Barrett said the office got a 911 call around 11 a.m. reporting a weapons violation on Jefferson St....
New images of suspect who claimed boyfriend threatened her into robbery attempt
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Department released new pictures Monday of the suspect who attempted to rob a Kwik Trip by claiming her boyfriend threatened to kill her if she didn’t do it. All three images are of the woman who came into the store. Two of...
Fitchburg tactical response, rollover wreck linked
FITCHBURG, Wis. (WMTV) - Fitchburg Department is refusing to say if a suspect is in custody after reports of gunfire in Fitchburg Monday morning spurred a tactical response by the city’s police department, as well as the Madison Police Department’s SWAT team. Officers had taken positions near the...
Trial scheduled for downtown Madison shooting suspects
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The two suspects accused in the killing of a man outside of the Dane County jail appeared in court Monday where their trial dates were scheduled for next year, according to court records. Amond Galtney, 26, and Demone Cummins, 21, appeared in Dane County court for...
Reports of shots fired in Oregon, Dane Co. investigating
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Dane County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an incident in Oregon Sunday afternoon. An NBC15 employee reported hearing gunshots and authorities yelling at someone to drop their weapon. The staffer also saw a Med Flight helicopter from UW Health in Oregon. In addition, she saw...
Investigators determining structural integrity to Brodhead building after fire
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Officials are gauging the structural integrity of a building in downtown Brodhead after a massive fire tore through it Sunday afternoon. Officials re-opened the road in front of the building late Monday afternoon. They had closed the road in fears that the building might collapse. “The...
Plea hearing scheduled for suspect in 2008 killing of UW-Madison student
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A plea hearing has been scheduled for this week for the man charged with allegedly killing a University of Wisconsin- Madison student in 2008, according to updated court records Monday. David Kahl, 56, is set to appear at 9 a.m. Thursday for a plea/sentencing hearing. Kahl...
Stolen car found several blocks away from owner in Brodhead, interior heavily damaged
BRODHEAD, Wis. (WMTV) - Brodhead Police located a stolen car several blocks away from its owner on Sunday. At around 4:15 a.m., officers arrived at the intersection of East 9th Avenue (CTH T) and 13th Street after receiving a report of occupants throwing items from a car onto the street before fleeing.
Brodhead Fire Department responding to fire downtown
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Several fire units from Brodhead’s Fire Department are responding to a structure fire in downtown Brodhead, dispatch confirmed. Officials didn’t say how severe the fire was, how many structures were involved or if anyone has been injured. The Wisconsin Department of Traffic sent out...
Building permit details construction project being done before Oregon duplex explosion
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - New documents obtained by NBC15 Investigates give more details on the construction project going on at the site of the Oregon duplex explosion, including which companies were doing the work at the site. Damage to homes and the surrounding area after an explosion in Oregon is...
Review clears Vilas Zoo on racism, hostile workplace allegations
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - An investigation into reports of racism and a hostile work environment at the Henry Vilas Zoo found no evidence of either, at least to the point of meeting a legal standard, the Dane Co. Board revealed Monday morning. “This arms-length review should give the public confidence...
‘Every little bit counts’ during NBC15 Share Your Holidays National Guard Food Drive
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - There are many ways to get involved in the NBC15 Share Your Holidays Campaign, which kicks off Wednesday. One of the first ways to get involved is a donation drive-thru event Thursday hosted by the Wisconsin Army National Guard at ABS Global. Jeremy Duffy, ABS Global...
