Rock County, WI

MPD: Witnesses report motorcyclists going 140+ mph in downtown Madison

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Motorcyclists were spotted going way over the limit and driving recklessly through the streets of downtown Madison over the weekend. Police are now asking for the public’s help in identifying the riders. Pedestrians were outside Friday evening while the riders were driving near the intersection...
MADISON, WI
Police seek identity of man who allegedly followed jogger in Olin Park

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Police are working to identify a man who allegedly followed a jogger Sunday afternoon in Olin Park. The jogger told police that the man was closely following them around 1 p.m. Sunday, according to a Madison Police Department incident report. The jogger was able to move away from the man and then report the incident to police.
MADISON, WI
Madison vehicle fire ends with exes, and new girlfriend arrested

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A vehicle fire that its owner claims was started by his ex-girlfriend resulted in both of them – as well as the man’s new girlfriend – being arrested, according to the Madison Police Department. MPD officers were alerted to the burning vehicle in...
MADISON, WI
MPD: Sergeant hurt arresting Madison man after domestic disturbance

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Madison Police Department sergeant was injured early Tuesday morning while trying to help arrest a man who was allegedly carrying drugs and gun. According to an MPD report later in the morning, the sergeant suffered what is believed to be a soft tissue injury and was released from a local hospital after being treated.
MADISON, WI
2 arrested after Fitchburg tactical situation, rollover wreck

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Two people have been taken into custody in connection with Monday’s tactical situation outside a Fitchburg residence, according to an update from the police department. The Fitchburg Police Department indicated Tuesday the investigation into the incident is ongoing, after it began when gunshots rang out...
FITCHBURG, WI
1 dead after being trapped in Illinois grain bin

MADISON, Wis. (WIFR/WMTV) - An individual died Tuesday morning after being trapped in a grain bin in northern Illinois, the Winnebago Co. (IL) Sheriff’s Office confirmed. According to the Sheriff’s Office, rescue teams responded around 8 a.m. to the ADM Grain facility, about 15 miles west of Rockford., where the found the man unconscious.
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, IL
MPD searching for motorcyclists

Manny Wilke first tried out for Young Bucks dance team at the age of 7. He didn't make the team them, but since then his mom Tiffany says it's been on his radar. This September that dream became reality. A Season of Art: Celebrating the work of Bob Hanneman. Updated:...
MADISON, WI
MPD: Shots fired from suspect vehicle hit victim’s hand

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 22-year-old man was shot in the hand overnight Sunday after gunfire erupted from a suspect vehicle into one the victim was in, according to the Madison Police Department. The agency stated in an incident report Monday that they found the victim after 2:15 a.m. in...
MADISON, WI
Fitchburg tactical response, rollover wreck linked

FITCHBURG, Wis. (WMTV) - Fitchburg Department is refusing to say if a suspect is in custody after reports of gunfire in Fitchburg Monday morning spurred a tactical response by the city’s police department, as well as the Madison Police Department’s SWAT team. Officers had taken positions near the...
FITCHBURG, WI
Trial scheduled for downtown Madison shooting suspects

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The two suspects accused in the killing of a man outside of the Dane County jail appeared in court Monday where their trial dates were scheduled for next year, according to court records. Amond Galtney, 26, and Demone Cummins, 21, appeared in Dane County court for...
MADISON, WI
Reports of shots fired in Oregon, Dane Co. investigating

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Dane County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an incident in Oregon Sunday afternoon. An NBC15 employee reported hearing gunshots and authorities yelling at someone to drop their weapon. The staffer also saw a Med Flight helicopter from UW Health in Oregon. In addition, she saw...
MADISON, WI
Plea hearing scheduled for suspect in 2008 killing of UW-Madison student

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A plea hearing has been scheduled for this week for the man charged with allegedly killing a University of Wisconsin- Madison student in 2008, according to updated court records Monday. David Kahl, 56, is set to appear at 9 a.m. Thursday for a plea/sentencing hearing. Kahl...
MADISON, WI
Brodhead Fire Department responding to fire downtown

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Several fire units from Brodhead’s Fire Department are responding to a structure fire in downtown Brodhead, dispatch confirmed. Officials didn’t say how severe the fire was, how many structures were involved or if anyone has been injured. The Wisconsin Department of Traffic sent out...
BRODHEAD, WI
Review clears Vilas Zoo on racism, hostile workplace allegations

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - An investigation into reports of racism and a hostile work environment at the Henry Vilas Zoo found no evidence of either, at least to the point of meeting a legal standard, the Dane Co. Board revealed Monday morning. “This arms-length review should give the public confidence...
MADISON, WI

