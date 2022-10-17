Read full article on original website
Fear Among US Investors Is Decreasing, Here's Why
The CNN Money Fear and Greed index showed further easing in the fear level among US investors. US stocks moved lower in choppy trading on Thursday as investors monitored several major earnings reports. Although stocks have dropped for two sessions in a row, but the major indices are still up over 2% for the week.
2 High-Yield Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Ignore
There's a lot of uncertainty in the market right now, but that's leading to a lot of opportunities as well for income investors.
Tesla, Union Pacific fall; AT&T, Quest Diagnostics rise
Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Thursday:. Tesla Inc., down $14.76 to $207.28. The electric vehicle maker warned it could miss its target of 50% annual growth in deliveries this year. International Business Machines Corp., up $5.79 to $128.30. The technology and consulting company beat Wall Street’s...
Netflix, United Airlines rise; Lennar, Olaplex fall
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Wednesday:. Netflix Inc., up $31.52 to $272.38. The streaming entertainment giant handily beat Wall Street’s third-quarter earnings forecasts. United Airlines Holdings Inc., up $1.85 to $39.10. The airline’s third-quarter profit and revenue beat analysts’ forecasts....
Nokia sees improved 3Q profit, sales on strong demand for 5G
HELSINKI (AP) — Wireless and fixed-network equipment maker Nokia reported substantially improved third-quarter profits and higher sales Thursday on the back of strong demand for 5G technology from operators. The company, based in Espoo, Finland, reported net profit of 551 million euros ($539 million) for the July-September period, up...
Tesla 3Q profit more than doubles from a year ago to $3.29B
DETROIT (AP) — Tesla reported Wednesday that its third-quarter profit more than doubled from a year ago, fueled by higher vehicle sales. The Austin, Texas, electric vehicle and solar panel maker posted net income of $3.29 billion from July through September. CEO Elon Musk said on the company’s quarterly...
Fewer Americans apply for jobless benefits last week
WASHINGTON (AP) — The number of Americans applying for unemployment benefits fell last week and remains historically low even as the U.S. economy slows in the midst of decades-high inflation. Jobless claims for the week ending Oct. 15 declined by 12,000 to 214,000 from 226,000 last week, the Labor...
