ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockford, IL

Rockford man pleads guilty to killing ex-girlfriend

By Ken DeCoster, Rockford Register Star
Rockford Register Star
Rockford Register Star
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hpb0f_0iccsPf800

ROCKFORD — A Rockford man has been convicted of first-degree murder in the death of his former girlfriend.

Rayshawn Smith, 46, pled guilty on Wednesday to the fatal shooting of 38-year-old Ashley Hardin.

Hardin's body was discovered July 23 behind a business in the 5100 block of E. Rockton Road in Roscoe.

Hardin suffered two gunshot wounds among other injuries, according to a news release from the Winnebago County State’s Attorney’s Office.

Smith wanted to set Hardin's Cole Avenue home on fire and watch it burn to the ground with the 38-year-old mother and her three kids inside, Ashley's mom told the Register Star following her death.

"We feel that was his intent," Kim Hardin said. "He didn't think they would wake up. But they smelled the gas."

Smith posted a video on Facebook indicating “People are going to wonder why I did what I did,” while referring to Hardin in the video.

Smith faces up to natural life in prison after pleading guilty to first-degree murder with a firearm enhancement.

A sentencing hearing has been scheduled for Dec. 15 before Judge Jennifer Clifford.

Ken DeCoster covers business news and features. Contact him at 815-987-1391, kdecoster@rrstar.com or @DeCosterKen.

Comments / 0

Related
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Janesville man arrested for allegedly stabbing woman multiple times

JANESVILLE, Wis. — Janesville police have arrested a man who allegedly stabbed a woman multiple times Wednesday night. Authorities said they responded to the 1000 block of North Osborne Avenue around 6:30 p.m. for a report of a stabbing. ﻿ When they got there, police found a 19-year-old woman who had been stabbed an estimated five times, suffering life-threatening injuries....
JANESVILLE, WI
WIFR

Illinois man gets more than 10 years for drug trafficking in Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rayloe Jackson, 46, of Maywood, Ill. was sentenced Thursday by a U.S. district judge in Winnebago County. This is Jackson’s fourth felony drug-trafficking conviction. He pleaded guilty earlier this year to possessing fentanyl and heroin with intent to distribute, admitting in a plea agreement that...
MAYWOOD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Rockford 12th Street murder suspect in custody

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Rockford Police Department announced Wednesday that Bruce Lambert, 28, has been arrested in connection with a 12th Street shooting that left one person dead. Rockford Police were called to the 12th Street and 5th Avenue area around 6:40 p.m. for reports of a traffic accident and a shooting. They found […]
ROCKFORD, IL
WQAD

Pecatonica police chief arrested and charged with DUI

PECATONICA, Ill. — A northern Illinois police chief has been arrested and charged with driving under the influence, according to WTVO. Pecatonica Police Chief Michael Mund was arrested on Sunday by the Rockford Police Department. Rockford police arrested Mund for driving under the influence of alcohol and improper left turn.
PECATONICA, IL
wiproud.com

Two charged with murder after death of Altoona man

EAU CLAIRE Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) – The two people charged in the death of an Altoona man are bound for trial. 46-year-old Brandon Gaston of Rockford, Illinois appeared in person in Eau Claire County court this afternoon, and 55-year-old Tracey Clark of Altoona appeared via zoom for their preliminary hearings.
ALTOONA, WI
fox32chicago.com

Man in Illinois federal prison charged with murder of cellmate

ROCKFORD - An inmate at the U.S. Penitentiary in Thomson, Ill. has been charged with murder in connection to the death of his cellmate last year. Donta Maddox, 44, was indicted after he allegedly assaulted his cellmate, Bobby Everson, on Dec. 15, 2021 resulting in fatal injuries. Maddox was in...
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Janesville school receives one of multiple false shooter threats in Wisconsin

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WTVO) — Janesville Police say Craig High School was one of five southeastern Wisconsin schools which received false “active shooter” alarms on Thursday. According to police, the calls were reported to be computer generated and similar in nature. At 11:10 a.m., the Rock County Communications Center was notified of a shooting taking place […]
JANESVILLE, WI
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Suspect found guilty of 2019 Rockford murder

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A man was convicted of murder on Monday in a 2019 shooting death. Quinton Smith, 27, chased Joseph Hernandez onto State Street in front of Swedish American Hospital in June 2019, according to Winnebago State’s Attorney J. Hanley. Smith shot a firearm twice during the chase, missing Hernandez both times and […]
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Car hit by gunfire in Freeport

FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — The Freeport Police Department is investigating after a shooting incident Monday in the unit block of South Johanna Avenue. According to police, officers responded to the scene at around 7:45 p.m., and spoke to a 42-year-old man who said he was sitting in his car when a suspect start shooting at him. […]
FREEPORT, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Police: Rockford man charged after exposing himself

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A Rockford man was arrested on Tuesday after reportedly exposing himself. The Rockford Police Department received reports of a man exposing himself in the 1400 block of East State Street back on September 14, according to the department. The Sensitive Crimes Unit conducted a follow-up investigation. Officers were able to identify […]
ROCKFORD, IL
fox32chicago.com

Lakemoor police officer fired after being hailed a hero

LAKEMOOR, Ill. - From hero cop to fired cop in only a year. Now, a former police officer in northwest suburban Lakemoor is filing a federal lawsuit against her former department and its chief, alleging she was unfairly terminated because she suffered from post-traumatic stress disorder following a violent confrontation with an armed murder suspect.
LAKEMOOR, IL
nbc15.com

4 teens arrested in foiled burglary at Madison apartment complex

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Four young teens were allegedly caught late Monday night red-handed fleeing from a reported burglary on Madison’s southwest side. According to its report, officers were alerted around 10:30 p.m. to a burglary that was in progress at an apartment complex in the 5800 block of Raymond Road. When they arrived, the officers reported hearing activity coming from the underground garage.
MADISON, WI
Rockford Register Star

Rockford Register Star

4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
686K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Rockford, IL from Rockford Register Star.

 http://rrstar.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy