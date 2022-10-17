ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tigers notebook: Silverfield explains two crucial moments from ECU loss

By Frank Bonner II
The Daily Memphian
The Daily Memphian
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ilhpY_0iccsHqY00

For the second straight week, Memphis football coach Ryan Silverfield had to address the media following another gut-wrenching loss that started with a double-digit lead.

The Tigers fell 47-45 in four overtimes at East Carolina despite having a 17-point lead in the first half. Fans questioned Silverfield’s urgency to dispute an ECU catch on 3rd-and-2 late in the fourth quarter while also wondering why the Tigers ran the ball with a chance to win on a 2-point conversion during the second overtime.

Silverfield addressed both of those concerns on Monday. Here is what he had to say.

No official coach’s challenge in college football

Silverfield reiterated on Monday what he had already said in the postgame about the fact that there were multiple plays where he approached the referees about giving it an extra look. One of the biggest plays was the 35-yard completion to ECU receiver C.J. Johnson on third down. The game was tied with 4:16 remaining at that point.

The Pirates ended the drive with a touchdown but an incompletion would have likely forced them to punt. It was a close call that many Memphis fans thought should have been ruled incomplete. When asked about his urgency to contest the call, Silverfield pointed out that college coaches don’t have a challenge flag like NFL coaches.

“There is no coach’s challenge in college football,” Silverfield said. “I think that’s a misconception. A lot of people think there are coach’s challenges. There’s no red flag. I don’t have one in my pocket with a Nike logo and I get to throw it out on the field. I talked to the refs. In fact, there’s multiple things that I had said hey let’s look at that. They are supposed to look at everything within question. In fact, they came up and said yeah, we looked at it (and) it was a catch. That’s how quickly they do because they do have something up in the booth.”

Silverfield said calling a timeout to further contest the ruling wouldn’t have changed the outcome.

“If they said they’ve already looked at it, they’re not going to go back and look at it again,” he said. “So some people say why don’t you call a timeout? They’re not going to relook at it once they’ve confirmed it in their earbuds.”

2-point conversion in double overtime

Both teams were forced to go for two points following their touchdowns in double overtime. The Tigers stopped ECU on its conversion attempt which left an opportunity for Memphis to win the game following the touchdown on a Seth Henigan QB sneak.

Memphis called a run-pass option that ended with a handoff to running back Asa Martin who was stopped well short of the goal line. Fans questioned the call and Silverfield explained why it played out the way it did.

“One of our best offensive players, had he done exactly what he had done most of the game it’s a different story,” Silverfield said. “It was an excellent play call. One of our best players didn’t take the proper footwork like he had shown all game in order to do it. But it was an RPO and they took away the pass with double coverage. The running lane was exactly what we had seen most of the time and we’d seen Asa shoot through on some of those eight and nine-yard carries on some of that stuff. Unfortunately, we stepped with the wrong foot and there we are.”

Losing the close ones

Memphis hasn’t fared well in close games dating back to last season. The Tigers are 4-6 in their previous 10 games that have been decided by one possession. Memphis had double-digit leads of at least 17 points in four of the six losses. When asked about why the team can’t execute in crucial moments of close games, Silverfield said what’s working well in practice isn’t always transferring over to the games.

“That’s one of those things you see it and the guys are able to do it on a Tuesday (and) Wednesday practice at a high level and it’s just for some reason not carrying over on a consistent basis on Saturdays,” Silverfield said. “That’s one of those things we’ve got to say OK from a schematics are we doing too much? Are we putting the guys in the best position?”

Memphis practices situational football every Wednesday. The Tigers run through seven 2-point conversion plays each week and execute late-game situations. When Memphis had less than two minutes left to score a touchdown while down seven points at ECU, guys were on the sidelines referencing the Wednesday practices.

The Tigers handled business on that drive to force overtime but couldn’t continue to execute enough to win the game. They wouldn’t have even been in that situation if Memphis could find a way to hold on to its double-digit leads. The coaching staff will continue to try and fix that issue, but Silverfield said he knows it’s not from lack of focus from his players.

“I think that inconsistent play is what allows the ebbs and flows of a football game,” he said. “I think we’ve got to find ways of what can we do at a high level. Sometimes it’s like hey if this thing is working, they’re doing this to take it away. Now, what can our answers be and then be able to get the guys to do it? But I do think the focus is there. The guys have been dialed in and locked in. It’s just simply put, we’re not doing what we need to in all four quarters.”

