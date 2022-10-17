Canton man died in crash in Peoria County, coroner said

PEORIA − A 38-year-old Canton man was identified as the victim of a single-vehicle crash early Saturday morning.

Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood said Nathan W. Fall was traveling west on U.S. Route 24 when for unknown reasons his vehicle crossed over the eastbound lane, left the roadway and struck a tree. He was not wearing seatbelt, authorities said.

Sheriff's deputies were called to the scene at about 2:28 a.m., and Illinois State Police and rescue workers responded as well. They found the crash scene to be near the intersection of Route 24 and Wheeler Road.

Fall was entrapped in the vehicle and was not breathing, Harwood said. Fall was pronounced dead on the scene at 3:14 a.m. Saturday, the coroner said. An autopsy indicated he suffered multiple blunt force trauma injuries.