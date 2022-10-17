ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux Falls, SD

Missing 17-year-old boy found safe, Sioux Falls police say

By Annie Todd, Sioux Falls Argus Leader
Argus Leader
Argus Leader
 3 days ago

The Sioux Falls Police Department says a missing 17-year-old boy has been found safe.

Joseph Mersha was last seen near the 4500 block of South Holbrook Avenue around 1:45 p.m. on Monday, according to a tweet from the department at about 3 p.m. He was wearing a red shirt.

Mersha does not speak and police said he may not respond if approached, according to the tweet.

The boy was found at about 5 p.m., another tweet from the department stated. No other details were released.

“Thank you for all your help,” the tweet stated. ”Joseph has been found and is safe. Thank you to the public that kept an eye out and called in to assist with the sighting.”

This article originally appeared on Sioux Falls Argus Leader: Missing 17-year-old boy found safe, Sioux Falls police say

Comments / 3

Related
KELOLAND TV

Man in wheelchair struck by vehicle in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A 64-year-old man is in critical condition after being hit by a vehicle at around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday evening, according to Sioux Falls Police. The man, who was in a wheelchair, was struck by a vehicle heading east on 12th Street near Hawthorne Avenue in Sioux Falls.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

18-year-old arrested, accused of stealing vehicle in Brookings

BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) — A teenager in Brookings is facing multiple charges after attempting to purchase alcohol from a business. Around 3:30 a.m., Brookings officers were called to a business in the 2400 block of 6th Street for a report of a suspicious vehicle that had been left running. Police were able to determine that the vehicle had been left there by a young adult man, who had earlier attempted to purchase alcohol at the business before leaving in another vehicle with a female.
BROOKINGS, SD
KELOLAND TV

UPDATE: Police locate missing 17-year-old

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls police say a missing 17-year-old has been found. Just before 5 p.m., they posted that update on social media. Police say the teenager is safe. They thanked the public for keeping an eye out for the boy.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

South Dakota DOC investigates 31-year-old inmate’s death

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - According to a press release from the South Dakota Department of Corrections, authorities are investigating a state prison inmate’s death. The inmate, Ray Palacio, 31, was transported overnight from the South Dakota State Penitentiary in Sioux Falls to an area hospital, where...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Fatal crash reported northeast of Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Department of Public Safety reported the third fatal accident in the region this week. Authorities say one person died, and two others were injured in a two-vehicle crash northeast of Sioux Falls. A preliminary report indicates that on Wednesday, around 9 p.m.,...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

First responders come together in search of missing 17-year-old

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -This afternoon a 17-year-old boy was reported missing and not dressed for the cold day. He was found just before 5:00 p.m. tonight after different organizations came together for the search. Joseph Mersha was eventually found after someone saw him and called the police.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Police: Man jumped, stabbed multiple times in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - According to Sioux Falls police, a man believes he was set up when he agreed to meet in a parking lot and was then jumped and stabbed multiple times. Authorities say the injuries are non-life threatening. Police spokesman Sam Clemens said a man...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Crews battle dryer fire at Sioux Falls laundromat

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Investigators are looking into what sparked a fire at a Central Sioux Falls laundromat. Sioux Falls Fire Rescue says it happened just before 9 o’clock last night. Our KELOLAND News crew was able to capture video of the scene in the area of 14th St. and Minnesota Ave.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Authorities respond to rollover crash in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Police in Sioux Falls are investigating a crash that happened Tuesday night. The rollover crash is backing up traffic on I-229 near 10th street. Crews are in the process of removing it from the road so traffic can return to normal. Our photojournalist on the scene did not see any ambulances.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
nwestiowa.com

Sioux Falls woman arrested for meth, pot

LARCHWOOD—A 27-year-old Sioux Falls, SD, woman was arrested about 7:40 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 18, on charges of first-offense operating while under the influence, first-offense possession of a controlled substance — methamphetamine, first-offense possession of a controlled substance — marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and failure to provide proof of vehicle liability insurance on Highway 9 near Grand Falls Casino & Golf Resort northwest of Larchwood.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
gowatertown.net

UPDATE: Highway Patrol identifies woman killed in Hanson County crash

ALEXANDRIA, S.D. – A Sioux Falls woman has been identified as the person who died Friday afternoon in a one-vehicle crash three miles southwest of Alexandria. Forty eight year-old Florinda Mendez was driving a Jeep Wrangler when she lost control of the vehicle on a gravel road. The Jeep entered the south ditch and rolled.
HANSON COUNTY, SD
KELOLAND TV

Electric car fire closes highway west of Vermillion

VERMILLION, S.D (KELO) — No one was hurt when an electric car caught fire west of Vermillion, according to a post from Vermillion Fire and EMS. The Vermillion Fire EMS Department says it happened on Highway 50 near the Business Route exit just after 4 o’clock Tuesday afternoon. Crews arriving on scene found a small car on fire with flames spreading into the ditch.
VERMILLION, SD
nwestiowa.com

Casino employee arrested for his conduct

LARCHWOOD—A 20-year-old George man was arrested about 8:20 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 19, on a charge of disorderly conduct — abusive epithets/threatening gesture at Grand Falls Casino & Golf Resort near Larchwood. The arrest of San Lewi stemmed from him engaging in a verbal dispute with a casino employee...
LARCHWOOD, IA
siouxlandnews.com

One killed, three injured after two-vehicle crash in Sioux County

SIOUX COUNTY, Iowa — One person was killed and three others were hurt in a two-vehicle crash in Sioux County early Monday morning, Oct. 17th. According to the Iowa State Patrol, a Ford Focus, driven by a 17-year-old, crossed the center line on Highway 18 and hit a semi, causing that semi to jack-knife across the highway.
SIOUX COUNTY, IA
nwestiowa.com

Sibley man arrested for beer, pot papers

SIBLEY—A 38-year-old Sibley man was arrested about 2:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 15, on charges of possession of an open container of alcohol and possession of drug paraphernalia. The arrest of Cliff Edwin Garnett stemmed from the stop of a 2013 Jeep Grand Cherokee for an equipment violation on 170th...
SIBLEY, IA
brookingsradio.com

South Dakota inmate’s escape try foiled within 10 minutes

YANKTON, S.D. (AP) — Authorities say a South Dakota inmate who tried to escape from a hospital where he was receiving treatment was caught within 10 minutes. The 26-year-old man who was housed at the Yankton County Jail had been taken to Avera Sacred Heart Hospital for a medical issue Thursday evening when he ran away from a correctional officer. The Yankton County Sheriff’s Office says the suspect was apprehended less than two blocks away.
YANKTON COUNTY, SD
kiwaradio.com

Hull Woman Rolls Car Near Hospers, Airlifted To Sioux Falls Hospital

Hospers, Iowa– A Hull woman was taken to the hospital after an accident near Hospers on Saturday, October 15, 2022. The O’Brien County Sheriff’s Office reports that at about 9:50 a.m., 21-year-old Jewell Flores of Hull was driving a 2004 Honda westbound on 400th Street, three miles east of Hospers, which is a mile into O’Brien County.
HOSPERS, IA
Argus Leader

Argus Leader

2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
462K+
Views
ABOUT

Sioux Falls South Dakota News - argusleader.com is the home page of Sioux Falls South Dakota with in depth and updated Sioux Falls local news.

 http://argusleader.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy