Cedar Falls, IA

UNI's Austin Phyfe not cleared for basketball after blood-clot surgery, playing future uncertain

By Dargan Southard, Des Moines Register
 3 days ago
Austin Phyfe could return to the Northern Iowa basketball team at some point this season — but it’s far from certain. There’s a real chance the redshirt senior’s latest health issue has ended his playing career in Cedar Falls.

After undergoing emergency surgery in June for blood clots in his lungs, Phyfe remains on blood thinners and has not been cleared for full basketball activities as a result. He continues to improve health-wise since the operation, but it’s clear basketball is on the back burner at the moment.

“You’ve got to grow up quick,” Phyfe said at Monday’s media day. “It’s life. It is what it is, and my outlook on it is I could sit, complain — ‘Why is all this happening to me?’ — but it could be a lot worse. In the hospital, you see cases that are a lot worse — kids in wheelchairs, stuff like that.

"I’m healthy. I’m walking around doing daily activities. Got to play a lot of basketball in my life. So I’m thankful for that.”

If this is the end of Phyfe’s playing career, what an arduous journey it’s been.

Following a nice freshman season in 2017-18, Phyfe played in just seven games the following year while dealing with vasovagal syncope — described as a sudden drop in heart rate and blood pressure leading to fainting, often in reaction to a stressful trigger. He received a medical redshirt for that season and returned for the 2019-20 campaign, which saw Phyfe average 11.2 points per game while guiding the Panthers to a Missouri Valley Conference regular-season title. Similar stats were delivered in 2020-21, when the former Waverly Shell-Rock standout averaged 12.4 points per game and started every contest for the second straight season.

Everything appeared under control and back to normal regarding Phyfe’s health. But a COVID bout during the 2021 summer and the virus’ aftermath lingered through last season and led to a reduced campaign. Phyfe started only seven of 30 games while averaging just 5.4 points and 12.1 minutes. Long COVID was officially diagnosed, but hope existed that Phyfe’s sixth and final year of eligibility would unfold smoothly.

Monday’s update indicated that’s not the case.

Phyfe will remain around the team and stay engaged as much as possible — even as he admits suiting up again may not be feasible. It’s clear his presence and leadership are significant for UNI even without minutes on the court. Although a return is possible in roughly one to three months, Phyfe knows staying healthy is most important.

“You never know what will happen in the coming months,” Phyfe said. “Hopefully I can get back out there.

Dargan Southard is a sports trending reporter and covers Iowa athletics for the Des Moines Register and HawkCentral.com. Email him at msouthard@gannett.com or follow him on Twitter at @Dargan_Southard.

