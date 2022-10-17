Read full article on original website
Missing Colo. Girl, 14, Vanished in Sept. Then Her Family Saw Photo of Her Looking 'Injured and Unwell'
Boulder Police have grown "increasingly concerned" about Chloe Campbell's safety since she was last seen at a high school football game Editor's note: Chloe Campbell has been found safe and is with family. Police in Boulder, Colo., have asked for the public's assistance in locating a 14-year-old girl who was last seen on Sept. 30 at the Boulder High football game, officials said. Chloe Campbell was last seen wearing a black hoodie, a purple top and blue jeans. She is 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs 120...
Child found locked in dog kennel said he’d ‘lived outside’ since April, warrants show
DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A North Carolina boy found in a padlocked dog kennel told deputies he had been living there since April, and that he didn’t have a room in the house where his father and stepmother were living, according to search warrants. Warrants also revealed...
Most Wanted Fugitive Captured
Dean Garforth (National Crime Agency) Dean Garforth, one of the most wanted men in Britain, has been taken into custody in Spain, ending a manhunt that lasted several months. Garforth was taken into custody in Costa del Sol, according to the Daily Mail, after an apprehension that included Garforth ramming into officers with an electric bicycle while trying to flee.
Darrell Brooks guilty of all charges in Waukesha Christmas parade attack
(CBS/AP) -- A Wisconsin jury found Darrell Brooks guilty Wednesday of killing six people and injuring dozens of others by driving his SUV through a Christmas parade in Waukesha last year.Brooks faced a total 76 charges in connection with the attack, including six counts of intentional first-degree homicide. He faces a mandatory life sentence on each homicide count, although a formal sentencing hearing has yet to be scheduled.The jury got the case Tuesday and deliberated for a total of 3 hours and 15 minutes into Wednesday morning before announcing the verdict. Brooks represented himself at what has been a chaotic trial,...
Wisconsin man found guilty of killing six after driving SUV through Christmas parade
A jury on Wednesday found a man guilty of killing six people when he drove his SUV through a Waukesha, Wis., Christmas parade last year. Darrell Brooks was found guilty on all 76 charges he faced, including six counts of first-degree intentional homicide. The incident injured 62 others, prosecutors said...
