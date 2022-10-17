ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missing Colo. Girl, 14, Vanished in Sept. Then Her Family Saw Photo of Her Looking 'Injured and Unwell'

Boulder Police have grown "increasingly concerned" about Chloe Campbell's safety since she was last seen at a high school football game Editor's note: Chloe Campbell has been found safe and is with family. Police in Boulder, Colo., have asked for the public's assistance in locating a 14-year-old girl who was last seen on Sept. 30 at the Boulder High football game, officials said. Chloe Campbell was last seen wearing a black hoodie, a purple top and blue jeans. She is 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs 120...
BOULDER, CO
Most Wanted Fugitive Captured

Dean Garforth (National Crime Agency) Dean Garforth, one of the most wanted men in Britain, has been taken into custody in Spain, ending a manhunt that lasted several months. Garforth was taken into custody in Costa del Sol, according to the Daily Mail, after an apprehension that included Garforth ramming into officers with an electric bicycle while trying to flee.
Darrell Brooks guilty of all charges in Waukesha Christmas parade attack

(CBS/AP) -- A Wisconsin jury found Darrell Brooks guilty Wednesday of killing six people and injuring dozens of others by driving his SUV through a Christmas parade in Waukesha last year.Brooks faced a total 76 charges in connection with the attack, including six counts of intentional first-degree homicide. He faces a mandatory life sentence on each homicide count, although a formal sentencing hearing has yet to be scheduled.The jury got the case Tuesday and deliberated for a total of 3 hours and 15 minutes into Wednesday morning before announcing the verdict.  Brooks represented himself at what has been a chaotic trial,...
WAUKESHA, WI
New York City, NY
POPSUGAR powers the optimism and dreams of women around the world through positive, purposeful, and playful content.

