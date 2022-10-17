Police refute serial killer rumors in Excelsior Springs investigation

LIBERTY, Mo. — An investigation into a suspected kidnapping and sex assault case expands, as officers work to quash rumors that it is tied to a possible serial killer in the Kansas City area.

The Excelsior Springs Police Department asked the Clay County Investigative Squad Task Force for help in the ongoing criminal case against Timothy Haslett, Jr.

Haslet was charged last week with first-degree kidnapping, first degree rape and second degree assault.

Court documents show the woman may have been held in Haslett’s basement for weeks.

The woman told officers that a man named Timothy picked her up on Prospect Avenue in the beginning of September, according to the court document. She then said Haslett took her to an Excelsior Springs house and kept her in a small room in the basement.

She told investigators she was restrained with handcuffs on her wrists and ankles while in the room. She said Haslett sexually assaulted her multiple times while he held her against her will, according to court documents.

By activating the Clay County Investigative Squad Task Force, officers from multiple organizations within Clay County will work the case. There are also members of the Clay County Prosecutor’s Office involved.

The task force says it spent time checking on rumors about a link between the Haslett case and a possible serial killer.

“We have checked with law enforcement agencies in the Kansas City metropolitan area and

there are no current missing persons reports that correspond with the evidence examined

so far in this investigation,” the task force said in a statement.

Investigators are still looking for any information related to the case. They ask anyone who can help in the investigation to call the Excelsior Springs Police Department at 816-629-7108, or if you would like to remain anonymous, the Tips Hotline at 816 474-TIPS.

Haslett remains in custody. A hearing scheduled for Oct. 18, is delayed until November.

