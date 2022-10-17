Washington and Lee’s George Bent, David Pfaff and Mackenzie Brooks, along with co-authors Roxanne Radpour and John Delaney from the National Gallery of Art, published an article in the Heritage Science Journal. The article — “A practical workflow for the 3D reconstruction of complex historic sites and their decorative...
Washington and Lee law professor Tim MacDonnell has published an article in the Villanova Law Review. The article, “Making An Offer That Can’t Be Refused: The Need For Reform In The Rules Governing Informed Consent And Doctor-Patient Agreements,” examines substituted caregiver terms within informed consent agreements and how those provisions are harmful to the doctor-patient relationship.
Brianne Kleinert is a Senior Legal Assistant in the Law School and works with the Immigrant Rights Clinic, the Tax Clinic, and Externship Programs. She has worked at W&L Law since November 2008. Brianne was born and raised in Lexington, VA. She currently resides in Buena Vista, VA with her husband, Scott, a Licensed Professional Counselor at the Rockbridge Area Health Center, and her ten-year-old son, Bryson, and five-year-old son, Colton.
