Brianne Kleinert is a Senior Legal Assistant in the Law School and works with the Immigrant Rights Clinic, the Tax Clinic, and Externship Programs. She has worked at W&L Law since November 2008. Brianne was born and raised in Lexington, VA. She currently resides in Buena Vista, VA with her husband, Scott, a Licensed Professional Counselor at the Rockbridge Area Health Center, and her ten-year-old son, Bryson, and five-year-old son, Colton.

LEXINGTON, VA ・ 12 HOURS AGO