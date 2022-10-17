Read full article on original website
596,630 South Dakota voters registered for upcoming election
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The final tally of registered voters for South Dakota’s 2022 general election is in. Secretary of State Steve Barnett told KELOLAND News there were 596,630 registered voters by 5 p.m. Monday, the final day for voter registration. That’s up more than 10,000 voters from the June 7 primary election and an increase of nearly 18,000 (17,964) from the 2020 general election.
Voters weigh in on South Dakota abortion law in new poll from KELOLAND News/Emerson College/The Hill
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Abortion access was listed by 11.6% of respondents as the most important issue in determining a vote in the upcoming election, according to a new poll from KELOLAND News, Emerson College and The Hill. The poll was conducted Oct. 19-21 of a sample of...
Numbers from the KELOLAND/Emerson College/The Hill poll will be released this week
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The midterm elections are just over two weeks away. Starting Tuesday KELOLAND Media Group will begin releasing the numbers from our scientific poll that was conducted last week. In the KELOLAND/Emerson College/The Hill poll, we asked voters a number of questions about the candidates...
GOP files complaint against Jamie Smith over campaign finances
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Republican Party has filed a complaint with the South Dakota Secretary of State over Democrat Jamie Smith. The GOP alleges the Smith for Governor campaign committed more than 1,500 violations of campaign finance laws Monday when they submitted finance reports. The reports did not include the addresses of donors.
Nevada elections office seeks clarity on ballot hand count
RENO, Nev. (AP) — A rural Nevada county’s plan to hand-count all paper ballots for the midterm elections is coming under renewed scrutiny just days before the tally is set to begin. The sticking point: How the county will keep the ongoing vote totals from leaking publicly. A...
SD medical marijuana panel endorses potential changes
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota lawmakers could be asked in their 2023 session to consider listing specific debilitating health conditions that patients must have for medical marijuana cards. The Legislature’s Medical Marijuana Oversight Committee unanimously endorsed the potential change Tuesday. The proposal came from the state Department...
South Dakota sales-tax revenues keep running hot
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — State law says the governor shall deliver budget recommendations to the South Dakota Legislature in early December. On Monday, members of the state Council of Economic Advisors met telephonically with key staff from the governor’s budget office to talk about what’s been happening lately in South Dakota, discuss national conditions and to look at the months ahead.
Reaction to positive polling numbers for Medicaid, marijuana
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakotans are deciding the fate of recreational marijuana and Medicaid expansion in the state. KELOLAND News spoke with someone on each side of both issues on Tuesday. A new poll of 1,500 likely voters from KELOLAND News, Emerson College and The Hill says...
SD statewide candidates file pre-election finance reports
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Monday, October 24, was the final day for candidates seeking election to South Dakota statewide offices to submit pre-election campaign-finance reports. The reports cover campaign transactions from May 22, 2022 (or the last submitted report) through October 19, 2022. They had to be at the...
How much have Noem, Smith and Quint spent?
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — This story has been updated with a corrected sum for Noem’s expenditures. With the publication of both federal and state campaign finance reports, we can now get a full picture of just how much money has been spent on South Dakota’s gubernatorial election.
With a campaign focused on character, Jamie Smith sees ‘genuine’ shot at upsetting Gov. Kristi Noem
On debate night in South Dakota, Karen Marso parked her car and quickly scooted across a road in Rapid City to join a group of three dozen backers of gubernatorial candidate Jamie Smith. The gaggle of Smith supporters was there to await the arrival of the Democratic nominee just before...
Noem campaign is paying for veterans’ meals
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — A restriction on campaign spending that the South Dakota Legislature added in 2017 specifically allows a campaign to contribute to non-profit charitable organizations. That state law is how Governor Kristi Noem’s campaign is explaining the decision to pay for dinners Monday night for 600 armed-forces veterans and their families.
Wollman funeral: ‘One of the best catalysts of change that South Dakota ever had’
HURON, S.D. (KELO) — Family and friends remembered a former governor of South Dakota on Monday. Harvey Wollman, who died on Tuesday, Oct. 18, was honored during a funeral service at the First Presbyterian Church in Huron. Wollman served as the 26th governor of the state. Wollman became governor after Richard Kneip resigned to become the U.S. Ambassador to Singapore in 1978. He was the last Democrat to serve as governor in South Dakota.
Yes and no on Medicaid, recreational pot, poll says
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota voters are split on two ballot measures in this year’s election, according to a new poll from KELOLAND News, Emerson College and The Hill. The poll was conducted from Oct. 19-21 with a sample of voters who were very likely to...
Gubernatorial candidates pre-general election finance reports
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — This story has been updated with additional committee info. Pre-general election campaign finance reports are due to the South Dakota Secretary of State by 5:00 p.m. Monday, Oct. 24. KELOLAND News is tracking the reports as they come in and will be updating stories...
Noem campaign accuses Smith of finance violations
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The pre-general finance report filed Monday for Democrat Jamie Smith’s campaign contained hundreds of violations, according to a spokesman for Republican Governor Kristi Noem’s campaign. The supporting document for Smith’s report failed to show addresses for individual donors who gave more than $100....
Judge orders NYC to reinstate workers fired for not complying with COVID vaccine mandate
(The Hill) – A judge ordered New York City to reinstate 16 sanitation workers fired earlier this year for refusing to comply with a COVID-19 vaccination mandate for city employees. Judge Ralph Porzio, who sits on the New York Supreme Court in Staten Island, ruled on Tuesday that the...
South Dakota PUC says prepare for higher natural gas prices
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Customers should prepare for increasing natural gas prices this fall and winter, the South Dakota Public Utilities Commissioners said. The PUC offered several ways to lower natural gas and electric consumption. Customers can set their thermostats to a lower temperature, maintain and upgrade appliances...
Drive-by shooting; Fatal rollover crash; Former Gov. funeral services held Monday
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Monday, October 24! Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. One woman was hurt after a drive-by shooting in Southwestern Minnesota over the weekend. South Dakota’s Highway Patrol is investigating a...
Storms Possible Tonight; Chillier Work Week Ahead – Storm Center PM Update: Sunday, October 23
After a quiet start to the day with record setting warmth to the southeast, we’ve seen some activity fire up toward the Black Hills and in southeastern KELOLAND. Showers and some thunderstorms are possible in eastern and southeastern KELOLAND. Some of these storms may become strong to severe, with a “Slight” risk for severe weather along and east of I-29. Strong winds are the main concern with a secondary hail risk. There is also an isolated tornado chance within this area as well.
