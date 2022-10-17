ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amarillo, TX

Chicken A Luxury? Why Is It Expensive Here In Amarillo?

This morning I had an interesting conversation with a coworker. We were talking about the last time we remembered buying chicken. Oddly enough, neither one of us could remember the last time. The reason? It's expensive. Why is chicken so incredibly expensive in Amarillo?. I Miss Being Able To Enjoy...
Another One Bites the Dust an Amarillo Restaurant Shuts Doors

This year has had its ups and of course its downs. We have seen new places come to town and even as fast have seen some places shut their doors forever. It was just late last year that we saw this Amarillo restaurant open up. The reviews were pretty good. It was one on my list that I wanted to try. I just thought I would have some time.
One Word Post On Amarillo Reddit Is Pure Gold. What Was The Word?

I think it's no secret that I love trolling around the Amarillo Reddit page. There are some incredibly funny things that get posted to it. As I was scrolling the page this morning, I saw a post that I thought was put there by mistake...then I realized how many comments were left on it. I thought to myself, this has to be the best thing I've ever seen posted that didn't start some kind of crazy online knife fight.
Once Popular Amarillo Buffet Finally Closes Its Doors

Another Amarillo restaurant bites the dust. My favorite response to hearing this was, "wait, what? I thought this place was already closed." The restaurant I speak of is China Star. The infamous Chinese buffet in Amarillo was either loved or hated, there was no in-between. In its heyday, China Star was the buffet in Amarillo. However over the years, and the many negative reviews, I'm surprised they kept their doors open as long as they did.
96.9 KISS FM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Amarillo, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

