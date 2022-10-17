Read full article on original website
Amarillo is Delighted to See Roll Em Up Taquito’s Finally Open
This really has seemed like a roller coaster of emotions. I feel like we have gone through a lot with Roll Em Up Taquitos already. We found out they were coming to Amarillo back in May. Now with the news, there was some drama. They were moving into a location...
Underground Tunnels In Amarillo? Where Do They Lead To?
It's funny how you can learn something new every day. I mean, I know that's the saying, but do we truly do that?. Today, I can say that's a true statement. There's still a LOT for me to learn about Amarillo, I've been here less than two years. This one however kinda blew my mind.
Surprise the Light’s Off at the Amarillo Wendy’s on Coulter
Anytime that anything happens around Amarillo about new places to eat I am the first person people turn to for answers. The same is true when there is a change in an existing place. I was actually called a foodie the other day. I am not sure whether I should...
Is This Diesel Pump The Most Anger Inducing One In Amarillo?
I don't drive a diesel vehicle. However, if I did drive one I would think seeing something like this would be pretty annoying. It's hard enough sometimes squeezing in at a gas station when someone is already at the pump in front of you. Never mind having to parallel park.
Amarillo, Look At This Photo. Notice Any Interesting Mistakes?
First things, first. I don't know for certain that there are any mistakes made here. For all I know, and I would be willing to wager, a lot of time was spent making sure everything looked as it should before final, somewhat permanent, possibly expensive decisions were made. But still,...
Beto is Back in Amarillo! Where are the Other Candidates?
It's the season for campaigning and campaigning means visits from those running for office. Gubernatorial candidate Beto O'Rourke will be in Amarillo tonight, Thursday, October 20, 2022. The Get Out the Vote Rally will begin at 6 pm at the Four Points Sheraton at 1911 East I-40. O'Rourke is on...
Chicken A Luxury? Why Is It Expensive Here In Amarillo?
This morning I had an interesting conversation with a coworker. We were talking about the last time we remembered buying chicken. Oddly enough, neither one of us could remember the last time. The reason? It's expensive. Why is chicken so incredibly expensive in Amarillo?. I Miss Being Able To Enjoy...
Corn Mazes? Here’s A Couple In & Around The Texas Panhandle.
I'm admittedly not the biggest Halloween fan. I don't have anything against it, I mean I enjoyed getting candy as a kid and all that. As I got older though, Halloween just didn't hit the same. It's changed a bit since I had kids because they enjoy it, so we...
Another Business Casualty in Amarillo – This Time it Hits Wolflin Area
It seems like another day and another business closing. It seems the year 2022 has been pretty tough. There have been employee shortages and supply chain issues. So much stuff happening to just make it tough. We have had several restaurants close. Now we are losing other businesses as well....
Another One Bites the Dust an Amarillo Restaurant Shuts Doors
This year has had its ups and of course its downs. We have seen new places come to town and even as fast have seen some places shut their doors forever. It was just late last year that we saw this Amarillo restaurant open up. The reviews were pretty good. It was one on my list that I wanted to try. I just thought I would have some time.
One Word Post On Amarillo Reddit Is Pure Gold. What Was The Word?
I think it's no secret that I love trolling around the Amarillo Reddit page. There are some incredibly funny things that get posted to it. As I was scrolling the page this morning, I saw a post that I thought was put there by mistake...then I realized how many comments were left on it. I thought to myself, this has to be the best thing I've ever seen posted that didn't start some kind of crazy online knife fight.
Gambling At Toot’n Totum? Here’s What’s REALLY Going On.
One of the most prominent hot buttons to push in Texas is legalizing gambling. It seems many other states are starting to be ok with this and allow it to happen in various ways. A good majority of the country now allows sports betting to happen and it's easily accessible...
Once Popular Amarillo Buffet Finally Closes Its Doors
Another Amarillo restaurant bites the dust. My favorite response to hearing this was, "wait, what? I thought this place was already closed." The restaurant I speak of is China Star. The infamous Chinese buffet in Amarillo was either loved or hated, there was no in-between. In its heyday, China Star was the buffet in Amarillo. However over the years, and the many negative reviews, I'm surprised they kept their doors open as long as they did.
Did You Know Amarillo Once Called Itself “The Friendly City”?
Amarillo goes by, and has gone by, several nicknames. Depending on how old you are, what part of town you grew up in, whether you were born here or not; it all influences how you see Amarillo. That being said, once in a while one of these nicknames will surprise me.
Pics: The Beautiful Art You Find Along Polk In Downtown Amarillo
It's no secret that Amarillo has a fascination with murals. There's a ton of them all over the city. From pizza joints to corporate offices, it seems like everyone is itching to get one at some point. Have you taken time to notice all of the art along Polk Street...
Tour Llano Cemetery and Hear The Amazing Historical Stories
Have you ever wanted to tour the Llano Cemetery? Well here's your chance. Llano Cemetery is the oldest cemetery in Amarillo. It started in 1888 when the Morrow family was passing through the area and their 24-year-old daughter Lillian died. They buried her on a piece of land owned by T.B. Hattie Clisbee.
Is There an End in Sight for the Trashy Mess in Amarillo?
It's been a while since our dumpsters started getting emptied just once a week. An employee shortage caused this mess in the first place. Since the announcement came out in July that we were going to one time a week dumpster emptying it's been a literal mess. I knew that...
The Continued Tales of Amarillo Cursed Buildings – 5900 SW 45th
AVIS - Pre-2007 - 2015. AVIS was a rental car place. When the place closed what was left was torn down to make way for a new building. They tore down the small building that AVIS used as their office and that was that. Carl's Jr. - 2016-2020. Carl's Jr...
The Most Frustrating Time Of The Year. The Scammers Are Back!
The holidays are approaching quickly, and everyone is starting to get in a cheerful mood. You know, that one when the family gathers for Thanksgiving dinner. The one where the kids anticipate Christmas morning and all those presents under the tree. And that feeling when all of a sudden your...
Leonard Farms is Ready to Scare the Heck Out of You in Amarillo
The Halloween season is all about being scared. Well, that and candy of course. We watch a ton of horror movies. We decorate our homes for trick-or-treaters. We, of course, make sure we have plenty of candy for them as well. We look for fun family activities to keep us...
