Volusia-Flagler-St. Johns High School Athlete of the Week poll: Oct. 17

It's time to vote for the Volusia-Flagler-St. Johns Athlete of the Week for the week of Oct. 10-15. Athletes for bowling, cross county, golf, swimming and volleyball are eligible throughout the fall; The News-Journal and Record will hand out game balls each week for the top performers in football.

Last week, Flagler Palm Coast cross-country runner Justin Gilliam took home the honor, claiming 45% of the votes.

The News-Journal and Record gather nominees from scores and stats emailed to the sports desk during the week by coaches across the area. Coaches can email nominees to sports@news-jrnl.com.

Voting begins each Monday and closes at 10 a.m. Thursday. Votes are restricted to once per device per hour.

Cross Country

Ryan Jones, Menendez: Jones crossed the finish line in 16 minutes and 19 seconds to win the individual boys race at the Run Matanzas Invitational.

Olivia Niewald, Spruce Creek: Niewald, a senior, took first place with a time of 18:27 at the Five Star Conference Championships.

Barak Olago, Flagler Palm Coast: The senior won the Five Star Conference boys race with a time of 16:39.

Golf

Alexandra Drum, Ponte Vedra: The junior shot a 36 to lead the Sharks past Fernandina Beach.

Ashley Mikesell, Bartram Trail: Mikesell shot a 40 to push the Bears to a slim victory over Nease.

Swimming

Piper Jemmison, DeLand: The freshman placed first in the 200 IM and second in the 100 fly at the Five Star Conference meet.

Maddox Mules, DeLand: Mules took first place in the 200 and 500 freestyl at the Five Star Conference meet.

Volleyball

Jerianna Flaverney, University: The senior paced the Titans in kills — with eight, 14 and 11 — in their three games last week.

Tyler Patterson, Creekside: The sophomore dished out 22 and 37 assists in Creekside’s two matches last week. Patterson also had 18 kills across those two contests, tying for the team lead.

Emma Van Deusen, DeLand: Van Deusen recorded 72 total kills as the Bulldogs went 6-1 in seven matches last week. She led the team in that category five times.