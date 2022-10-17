ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWD

Kate Hudson Shines in Plunging Two-tone Saint Laurent Gown at BFI London Film Festival

By Kristopher Fraser
WWD
WWD
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gvoGE_0iccqul700

Kate Hudson arrived at the premiere of “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” on Sunday at the BFI London Film Festival in a two-tone dress and faux fur.

For the occasion, Hudson wore a brown and green two-tone color-blocked spaghetti strap dress with a plunging neckline and an oversize coat in animal-free fur from Saint Laurent by creative director Anthony Vaccarello. Hudson opted for minimal accessories.

More from WWD
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qpMO6_0iccqul700
Kate Hudson attends the “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” European premiere closing night gala during the 66th BFI London Film Festival at The Royal Festival Hall on Oct. 16.

Hudson’s animal-free fur is reflective of Saint Laurent ’s parent company Kering’s decision in September last year to go fur-free. The change took effect with all their brands’ fall 2022 collections.

The actress worked with her stylist Sophie Lopez to create the look. Lopez is also the stylist to Priah Ferguson, Ella Purnell and Ashley Madekwe.

Hudson tapped makeup artist Valeria Ferreira for a red carpet-ready makeup look featuring a glossy blush pink lip, a light amount of blush and a bright red smoky eye shadow with mascara to create a dramatic effect.

Hudson stars in the “Knives Out” sequel alongside a cast that includes Madelyn Kline, Daniel Craig, Ethan Hawke, Kathryn Hahn and Janelle Monáe.

In addition to helping promote her latest film, Hudson is also continuing her work on her Fabletics athleisure line. It was recently announced the brand collaborated with Vanessa Hudgens for a 13-piece capsule collection.

Outside of working on her own fashion line, Hudson also starred in the Stuart Weitzman spring 2022 campaign alongside her mom, Goldie Hawn. She also launched her first beauty product this summer, the Kate Hudson Juice Beauty Revitalizing Acacia and Rose Powder Mask.

The 66th BFI London Film Festival concluded on Sunday. The annual event includes film screenings, galas and immersive art exhibits.

Best of WWD

Comments / 0

Related
WWD

Kate Hudson Means Business in Gabriela Hearst Suit for ‘Glass Onion: A Knives Out Sequel’ Madrid Screening

Kate Hudson is continuing her stylish press tour for “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Sequel,” this time sporting a green pantsuit for a screening of the film on Wednesday in Madrid. The actress selected a neon green double-breasted blazer with a coordinating pair of tailored pants from Gabriela Hearst’s resort 2023 collection. She layered the blazer over a ribbed knit nude top. More from WWDCMT Artists of the Year 2022 Red Carpet ArrivalsPhotos of Gwyneth Paltrow's StyleLaura Harrier on 'Entergalactic,' 'Mike' and What Comes Next When WWD interviewed Hearst for her resort 2023 collection she said, “I want my women to feel...
WWD

Blackpink’s Lisa Dazzles in Corseted Vivienne Westwood Bridal Gown at Bulgari Aurora Awards

Blackpink’s Lisa made an appearance in chic style at the Bulgari Aurora Awards on Tuesday in Seoul. The annual award show honors the inventive power of women.  The K-pop star wore a Vivienne Westwood gown from the brand’s spring 2022 made-to-order collection. The “Camille” dress featured an ivory, satin corset on top and a draped, ruched bottom. More from WWDInside Bulgari's 50th Anniversary CelebrationCher, Elizabeth Taylor, Andy Warhol: A Look at Bulgari's 50 Years in the U.S.A Closer Look at Blackpink's Style Through the Years To accessorize her ensemble, she wore a Bulgari diamond and emerald-embellished serpenti necklace and a matching wrap-around...
WWD

Meghan Markle Poses in Jason Wu and Carolina Herrera for Variety Cover Story and Talks Queen Elizabeth, Prince Harry and Returning to Hollywood

Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, graced the cover of the latest issue of Variety in a gold necklace and black dress with a low neckline. One of Markle’s most notable images from the full editorial spread, which debuted on Wednesday, included a white and pink floral-print gown from Jason Wu’s fall 2022 collection. The silhouette incorporated a high-low skirt, balloon sleeves and a pleated bodice.
CALIFORNIA STATE
WWD

Pound Leaps Following Resignation of Liz Truss as Prime Minister, Shortest Tenure in History

Liz Truss resigned as prime minister of the U.K., as well as the leader of the Conservative Party during a speech given at 10 Downing Street on early Thursday afternoon London time. “I recognize that given the situation I cannot deliver the mandate on which I was elected by the Conservative Party. I, therefore, spoke to His Majesty the King to notify him that I am resigning as leader of the Conservative Party,” said Truss, who took office only 44 days ago. More from WWDRivini by Rita Vinieris Bridal Fall 2023Romona Keveza Bridal Fall 2023Rami Al Ali Bridal Fall...
WWD

Telfar Bags ‘Exceed’ Legacy Brands on Resale Market Value, Rebag Says

From Hermès to Louis Vuitton to Chanel, bags are ballooning in value on the resale markets.   And one standout taking the lead is Telfar. More from WWDUp Close with The RealReal's 'Joy of Making and Creating' Recollection 04Photos of the Emi Jay and Djerf Avenue CollaborationA Close Look at 'Bottega Green' “For the first time, [Telfar’s] average value retention on the secondary market exceeds all legacy brands, including Hermès,” according to luxury reseller Rebag’s Clair report for 2022 unveiled Tuesday. The consumer-facing resource, which launched in 2019, details market value and trend shifts for luxury accessories. For this latest report, data...
WWD

EXCLUSIVE: Peter Marino Designed a Hardcore Handbag for Louis Vuitton

“This is not a wussie handbag,” Peter Marino deadpanned about his pitch-black contribution to Louis Vuitton’s latest Artycapucines collection, composed of leather straps, nail heads and medieval-inspired hardware. The American architect was one of six contemporary artists Vuitton conscripted to create a unique version of its Capucines handbag, which will be sold in a limited edition of 200 in Vuitton boutiques worldwide. Each is priced at 8,000 euros.More from WWDInside Louis Vuitton's '200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries' Exhibition CelebrationLouis Vuitton's 200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries: The Exhibition in NYCInside Charisse Pearlina Weston's Solo Exhibition at the Queens Museum Marino said his accessory design, undeniably...
WWD

Sofia Wylie Gets Whimsical in Tulle Feathered Gown for ‘The School for Good and Evil’ Premiere

Sofia Wylie made a whimsical appearance in a feathered tulle gown at the Los Angeles premiere of “The School for Good and Evil.” The Netflix-original film’s debut was celebrated at the Regency Village Theatre on Tuesday. Wylie arrived in a Nicole and Felicia Couture pale yellow gown from the brand’s spring 2022 evening collection. More from WWDCMT Artists of the Year 2022 Red Carpet ArrivalsPhotos from the 2022 PaleyFest NYRed Carpet Photos from the BFI London Film Festival The gown was minimally decorated in a flock of feathers, and fanned throughout the bodice. She wore diamond drop earrings and accessorized rings...
LOS ANGELES, CA
WWD

Domenico Galluccio Joins Palm Angels

MILAN — Domenico Galluccio has joined New Guards Group as marketing and communication director for the Palm Angels brand. Galluccio was previously public relations and communication director of the Ermenegildo Zegna Group, contributing to the development of the menswear company’s communication strategy through a pivotal moment of change that included a rebranding and a public listing in New York last December.More from WWDInside the Launch Party for Pharrell's Joopiter Auction PlatformMissoni RTW Spring 2023Pharrell Williams Celebrates the New Billionaire Boys Club x Yankees Collaboration Galluccio joined Zegna in June 2019 from Moncler, where he was previously director of worldwide PR and media....
FLORIDA STATE
WWD

Oh My Cream Lands in London, Vince Celebrates With Nordstrom, Armani Takes to the Air

CLEANING UP: French beauty concept store Oh My Cream has landed in London, with one location on King’s Road and another opening in November in Notting Hill. The brand was founded in 2012 by Juliette Lévy and has rapidly grown as it offers a sustainable and clean approach to shopping beauty products.More from WWDTory Burch RTW Spring 2023Vince RTW Spring 2023Tory Burch Resort 2023 “I have always loved coming to London, especially for shopping, but it seems to me that a new generation of beauty destinations is still missing,” Lévy told WWD, adding that her brand’s holistic approach and stocking of exclusively...
CALIFORNIA STATE
WWD

Kerry Washington Gleams in Green High-low Ralph Lauren Skirt at ‘The School for Good and Evil’ Premiere

Kerry Washington arrived on the red carpet for Netflix’s “The School for Good and Evil” premiere on Tuesday in Los Angeles, California, in a striking green two-piece ensemble. The Ralph Lauren look included a green cropped polo shirt from the brand with the stacked “RL” logo on the left side and a high-low ruched skirt with an extensive train. More from WWDCMT Artists of the Year 2022 Red Carpet ArrivalsRalph Lauren RTW Spring 2023Arrivals at Ralph Lauren RTW Spring 2023 Washington coordinated with a pair of strappy brown platform high heels from Jimmy Choo. She accessorized with a pair of tear-drop diamond...
LOS ANGELES, CA
WWD

Naomi Watts Sparkles in Stripes to Launch Her Stripes Skincare Line

Naomi Watts arrived at the launch party for her new skincare brand Stripes on Wednesday in Pacific Palisades, Calif., in a look that was befitting of its name. To celebrate her new entrepreneurial endeavor, Watts wore a two-piece matching green, pink and brown striped ensemble. Her sequined top was sleeveless with a mock neckline coordinated with a pleated skirt that hit just above the ankle. More from WWDCMT Artists of the Year 2022 Red Carpet ArrivalsPhotos of Gwyneth Paltrow's StyleLaura Harrier on 'Entergalactic,' 'Mike' and What Comes Next She accessorized with a pair of gold wedges, several rings and a pair of...
WWD

Annoushka on Target to Raise 1 Million Pounds With The Brilliant Breakfast and The Prince’s Trust

LONDON — British jewelry designer Annoushka Ducas, who launched Links of London in 1990 and sold the company in 2006, launched her eponymous label to focus on selling high-end jewelry to her friends and those within her inner circles.  Ducas’ has ties within the creative industry to the British royal family, and a few years back, became a patron of Women Supporting Women, an arm of King Charles’ charity The Prince’s Trust. The program was set up to help young women who face disadvantage and adversity.More from WWDJenny Packham RTW Spring 2023Edeline Lee RTW Spring 2023They Are Wearing: Street Style at...
WWD

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson Goes Green in Percival Polo Shirt for ‘Black Adam’ Press Tour in Madrid

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson arrived at the photo call for his new movie “Black Adam” on Wednesday in Madrid wearing his take on the classic preppy polo. The actor wore an emerald green ribbed-knit button-up polo with a chest pocket by Percival and paired it with navy blue tailored pants and a pair of black tassel loafers. More from WWDCMT Artists of the Year 2022 Red Carpet ArrivalsPhotos of Gwyneth Paltrow's StyleLaura Harrier on 'Entergalactic,' 'Mike' and What Comes Next He accessorized with a single pendant necklace from Foundrae Fine Jewelry, a pair of aviator sunglasses and a watch. For his ongoing “Black...
WWD

Elle Celebrated Power Women in Hollywood, LaQuan’s New Capsule, L’Oréal’s New Branch,

SISTER, SISTER: “You are the sister I’ve always wanted, and I am so lucky to be able to play a sister on ‘Euphoria’ with you and for you to be able to be my best friend,” Sydney Sweeney told Maude Apatow. “It’s such an amazing feeling, because I always had a hard time having girlfriends. You’re just everything to me.” Apatow had introduced her costar onstage at Elle’s Women in Hollywood Celebration dinner. Sweeney was among eight women being honored, the others being Sigourney Weaver, Michelle Yeoh, Ariana DeBose, Zoë Kravitz (who did not attend), Anne Hathaway, Issa Rae and Olivia Wilde. Each...
LOS ANGELES, CA
WWD

Giambattista Valli Throws the First Fashion Party at Caviar Kaspia L.A.

The potato has landed! Beloved Paris fashion haunt Caviar Kaspia doesn’t officially open its doors until Thursday on Melrose Place in Los Angeles, but Giambattista Valli got a jump on the action, throwing the first party at the hotspot on Tuesday night.More from WWDInside the Giambattista Valli Dinner at Caviar KaspiaInside Elle's Women In Hollywood 2022 EventInside the Golden Goose L.A. Golden Spirit Event “It was a way to bring Paris to L.A….and it’s a nice opportunity to say ‘hi’ to all the new friends, oh my god!” Valli said as Ciara caught his eye walking in with her new blond...
LOS ANGELES, CA
WWD

Hanifa Debuts Fall 2022 Collection

On Monday, Hanifa designer Anifa Mvuemba debuted her latest see now, buy now fall collection a la virtual presentation and live shopping segment. Like Mvuemba’s prior collections — including fall 2021, which appeared on the runway for the first time in Washington, D.C., in November 2021 in honor of the brand’s 10-year anniversary — the latest Hanifa offering focuses on catering to a woman’s body.
WASHINGTON STATE
WWD

WWD

40K+
Followers
27K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Fashion. Beauty. Business.

 https://wwd.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy