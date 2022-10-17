ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moline, IL

Super Awesome Christmas Time back at Analog

By Sharon Wren
 3 days ago

Analog Arcade Bar had so much fun with last year’s Christmas Pop-up, Super Awesome Christmas Time, that they’re bringing it back for a second year. This year’s Super Awesome Christmas Time II takes place from November 1st to December 31st at their Moline Centre location, 1405 Fifth Avenue. This year features more of everything – there’s over 35,000 Christmas lights, 1,500 feet of tinsel, specialty cocktails, surprise visits from Santa and much more.

“We had such a blast hosting this event last year that we had to bring it back bigger for year two,” says Analog co-owner Dan Bush. “We want to give people a chance to reconnect with their friends, co-workers and loved ones, and Analog Moline is the perfect place to do just that.”

This event is open Tuesday through Sunday during Analog’s regular hours and is family friendly until 9 p.m.

Local 4 WHBF

