Wyoming State

Governor Gordon Cuts the Ribbon for the New Veterans Home of Wyoming

Governor Gordon attended the opening of an innovative new facility for veterans and their families to call home, allowing them to live an independent lifestyle while receiving skilled medical care. Governor Mark Gordon celebrated the newly constructed Veterans Home of Wyoming with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Thursday, Oct. 20. The...
New Wyoming Transmission Line Will Bridge National Grids Together

Wyoming will be home to a transmission line that will bridge a gap between the electric grids of the eastern and western United States. The project will not only open energy export opportunities for the state's electricity producers, it could lower...
What manufacturing workers make in Wyoming

Get It Made compiled statistics on manufacturing pay in Wyoming using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on get-it-made.co.uk, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
AARP: Wyoming nursing homes still facing pandemic-era staff shortages

CASPER, Wyo. — Wyoming’s nursing homes are still struggling with serious staffing shortages, according to AARP Wyoming. According to data compiled by AARP, nearly 63% of the state’s nursing home facilities are reporting staff shortages. Wyoming ranks second highest among states reporting staffing shortages, which nationally is just under 24%. Maine ranks the highest in shortages at just over 66%, while California ranks the lowest in reported shortages at slightly over 2%.
Task Force Would Keep Wyoming Native Foster-Care Children With Native Families, Shoshone Chairman Says It’s Too Slow

Wyoming lawmakers are trying to establish a task force that will keep American Indian children in their tribal communities during custody disputes. The Eastern Shoshone Tribe's top official says they're not doing enough. The Legislature's Select Committee on Tribal...
Harvesting Potatoes from Wyoming Fields to Help Feed Wyoming Families

A couple of years ago, Steve Paisley had almost too much of a good thing on his hands: Potatoes. Paisley, the director of the University of Wyoming’s Sustainable Agriculture Research and Extension Center (SAREC), said the potato research program at the university’s farm outside of Lingle has grown and harvested potatoes for years.
Wyoming gas, diesel working group pinpoints 3 policy options to lower gas prices

GILLETTE, Wyo. — Gov. Mark Gordon’s Gas and Diesel Working Group released a report Tuesday featuring its recommendations on reducing gas prices for Wyoming residents. Gordon set up the working group in June amid record-level inflation and gas prices. The group held two public meetings in July and conducted working sessions to make recommendations as to how gas prices could be lowered in efforts to offset the inflation.
Energy Expert: Opposition To Wyoming Wind and Solar Will Grow

Robert Bryce maintains a database of wind and solar projects that have been denied approval since 2015 because of local and state opposition. So far, only one Wyoming project has made the list, but even that project managed to eventually get a green light to proceed.
Wyoming Game and Fish honors seven families as 2022 Landowners of the Year

CASPER, Wyo. — The Wyoming Game and Fish Department is recognizing seven families and ranches in the state as its 2022 Landowners of the Year. The awards are given to landowners who have “demonstrated outstanding wildlife management and implemented habitat improvement and conservation techniques on their properties,” Game and Fish said in a news release Monday. The department honors landowners who have supported research and recreation on lands across Wyoming.
With almost no October rain or snow so far, 81% of Wyoming in drought

CASPER, Wyo. — With above-normal temperatures and almost no rain or snow since the start of October, 81% of Wyoming is under drought conditions, the National Weather Service in Riverton said on Wednesday. While a few weak storms brought some precipitation to the state toward the end of September...
Wyoming Author C.J. Box Rides Wave Of Success

When "Open Season" debuted in 2001, Chuck Box hadn't a clue that his life was about to change. Box was then owner/operator of an international tourism marketing company, Rocky Mountain International, which he and his wife ran for 24 years – 10 of which he balanced against his time writing novels.
