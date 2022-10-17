Read full article on original website
mybighornbasin.com
Governor Gordon Cuts the Ribbon for the New Veterans Home of Wyoming
Governor Gordon attended the opening of an innovative new facility for veterans and their families to call home, allowing them to live an independent lifestyle while receiving skilled medical care. Governor Mark Gordon celebrated the newly constructed Veterans Home of Wyoming with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Thursday, Oct. 20. The...
cowboystatedaily.com
New Wyoming Transmission Line Will Bridge National Grids Together
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Wyoming will be home to a transmission line that will bridge a gap between the electric grids of the eastern and western United States. The project will not only open energy export opportunities for the state’s electricity producers, it could lower...
Drought threatens coal plant operations — and electricity — across the West
This story was originally published by NPR on August 26, 2022. Driving through the Wyoming sagebrush west of Cheyenne, the clouds of dust rising from the road give way to giant plumes of steam shooting into the warming sky. This is the Jim Bridger power plant, one of the largest...
Douglas Budget
What manufacturing workers make in Wyoming
Get It Made compiled statistics on manufacturing pay in Wyoming using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on get-it-made.co.uk, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
oilcity.news
AARP: Wyoming nursing homes still facing pandemic-era staff shortages
CASPER, Wyo. — Wyoming’s nursing homes are still struggling with serious staffing shortages, according to AARP Wyoming. According to data compiled by AARP, nearly 63% of the state’s nursing home facilities are reporting staff shortages. Wyoming ranks second highest among states reporting staffing shortages, which nationally is just under 24%. Maine ranks the highest in shortages at just over 66%, while California ranks the lowest in reported shortages at slightly over 2%.
cowboystatedaily.com
Bill Sniffin: Wallop’s Use Of Port-A-Potty Ad Helped Make Biggest Wyoming Political Upset Ever
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A port-a-potty. In a Wyoming rancher’s pasture? Really?. Here during the final days of this year’s election season, it is appropriate to recall once again one of the great political campaigns in the Cowboy State. Possibly the biggest campaign...
cowboystatedaily.com
Task Force Would Keep Wyoming Native Foster-Care Children With Native Families, Shoshone Chairman Says It’s Too Slow
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Wyoming lawmakers are trying to establish a task force that will keep American Indian children in their tribal communities during custody disputes. The Eastern Shoshone Tribe’s top official says they’re not doing enough. The Legislature’s Select Committee on Tribal...
wrrnetwork.com
Harvesting Potatoes from Wyoming Fields to Help Feed Wyoming Families
A couple of years ago, Steve Paisley had almost too much of a good thing on his hands: Potatoes. Paisley, the director of the University of Wyoming’s Sustainable Agriculture Research and Extension Center (SAREC), said the potato research program at the university’s farm outside of Lingle has grown and harvested potatoes for years.
cowboystatedaily.com
CDC Says COVID Vax Should Be Required For All Public Schools, Wyoming Says No Way
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A Centers for Disease Control and Prevention panel voted Thursday to add the COVID-19 vaccine to its list of recommended shots to attend public school, but Wyoming isn’t taking the recommendation. The vote was unanimous in favor. The CDC’s guidance...
Another Reason Wyoming Is A Better Place To Live Than Colorado
We know we don't pay as much as other states. I think that's pretty obvious with us not having to fork over cash to the state like some have to. So, we can safely assume that we pocket more than most. While that's true, it's still interesting to see how...
cowboystatedaily.com
Internet Company Entering Wyoming Market Says 1GB Is Minimum Speed, 10GB For Business
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Spending up to $80 million to build out high-speed fiber-to-home networks in four Wyoming communities is just the tip of a multimillion-dollar spear aimed at piercing an internet veil for Western and Midwestern states. Wyoming ranks near the bottom of the...
oilcity.news
Wyoming gas, diesel working group pinpoints 3 policy options to lower gas prices
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Gov. Mark Gordon’s Gas and Diesel Working Group released a report Tuesday featuring its recommendations on reducing gas prices for Wyoming residents. Gordon set up the working group in June amid record-level inflation and gas prices. The group held two public meetings in July and conducted working sessions to make recommendations as to how gas prices could be lowered in efforts to offset the inflation.
cowboystatedaily.com
Energy Expert: Opposition To Wyoming Wind and Solar Will Grow
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Robert Bryce maintains a database of wind and solar projects that have been denied approval since 2015 because of local and state opposition. So far, only one Wyoming project has made the list, but even that project managed to eventually get a green light to proceed.
county17.com
Wyoming Game and Fish honors seven families as 2022 Landowners of the Year
CASPER, Wyo. — The Wyoming Game and Fish Department is recognizing seven families and ranches in the state as its 2022 Landowners of the Year. The awards are given to landowners who have “demonstrated outstanding wildlife management and implemented habitat improvement and conservation techniques on their properties,” Game and Fish said in a news release Monday. The department honors landowners who have supported research and recreation on lands across Wyoming.
mybighornbasin.com
Cody & Wyoming Conservatives Rally to Remove Books, Change Schools, and Save Children
Prominent political candidates and local leaders agree that change must happen in Cody, which means restoring a conservative educational philosophy free of the “sexualization” of children. Scents of Domino’s pizza permeated the air in the crowded meeting room at the Cody Hotel. By the time the first speaker...
svinews.com
Seven landowners were recognized as the 2022 landowners of the year by Game and Fish.
oilcity.news
With almost no October rain or snow so far, 81% of Wyoming in drought
CASPER, Wyo. — With above-normal temperatures and almost no rain or snow since the start of October, 81% of Wyoming is under drought conditions, the National Weather Service in Riverton said on Wednesday. While a few weak storms brought some precipitation to the state toward the end of September...
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming Hunting: Elk Hunter Who Avoids Grizzly Country Gets Charged By Black Bear
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Chuck Long is no stranger to black bears, but an encounter with one last week during a Wyoming elk hunt was still spooky, he said. “When I heard the ‘huff’, I knew right away what it was. But in that dark...
Wyoming Department of Health Warns Against Lead Exposure
National Lead Poisoning Prevention Week Begins October 23. The Wyoming Department of Health (WDH) recently sent out a press release reminding citizens that there is "no safe blood lead level and no cure for lead poisoning. “Even low levels of lead can harm children,” said Forrest Sharp, Blood Lead Prevention...
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming Author C.J. Box Rides Wave Of Success
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. When “Open Season” debuted in 2001, Chuck Box hadn’t a clue that his life was about to change. Box was then owner/operator of an international tourism marketing company, Rocky Mountain International, which he and his wife ran for 24 years – 10 of which he balanced against his time writing novels.
