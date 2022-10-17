Read full article on original website
nbc11news.com
GJPD seeking help identifying suspect in hit-and-run crash
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The Grand Junction Police Department says it needs the public’s help in identifying a car involved in a hit-and-run crash earlier this month. The GJPD reports that at around 5:15 p.m. on October 5 a motorcyclist was driving down Patterson Road when a dark gray Dodge Durango began tailgating him.
KJCT8
Train hits and kills bicyclist in Grand Junction
UPDATED 12:45 p.m. Oct. 20 | GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Grand Junction Police Department has confirmed that the cyclist killed was an adult man. The police say that the man tried to cross the tracks on his bicycle at around 11:05 a.m. when he was struck by an oncoming train. Personnel responding to the accident declared him dead on scene.
nbc11news.com
Man dies after being hit by two cars on D 1/2 Road
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - A man walking on D 1/2 Road Tuesday night was killed after being hit twice by two separate cars. The Grand Junction Police Department said that the accident happened around 11:15 p.m. on the 2900 block of D 1/2 Road. The man was walking in...
KJCT8
Teenage boy hospitalized after being hit by car
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - A 13-year-old boy was hit by a car while riding a bicycle on D 1/2 Road yesterday evening. The Grand Junction Police Department reports that the boy was traveling westbound before turning in front of another westbound vehicle. He was hit on the 2900 block of D 1/2 Road.
nbc11news.com
Xcel outage: Service restored to most, ETA on remaining repairs pushed back
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - A small outage affecting Xcel customers in the area around B 1/2 Road and 27 1/2 Road was triggered earlier today after a truck hauling heavy equipment caught on a power line. According to Xcel’s outage map, the power went out at around 10:40 a.m....
nbc11news.com
Grand Junction firefighter’s wife gives birth four months early
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - A firefighter and his wife have been trying to build their family for years, but their first addition still arrived earlier than expected. Fruita residents Elise and Bryson Rasmussen each grew up in large families and couldn’t wait to start their own. In the last five years, however, they’ve experienced three miscarriages. The most recent was at 12 weeks and occurred this last February.
nbc11news.com
No, she didnt shoot the dog.
SILT, Colo. (Rio Blanco Herald Times) - ”I don’t see anything other than this just being an October surprise to think it’s going to sway the vote. But the fact is, she didn’t shoot this woman’s dogs,” said Brady Hogan of Silt, Colorado, referring to sitting Congresswoman Lauren Boebert, and recent claims that she shot and killed one of her neighbor’s dogs.
Please Stop Doing This at Red Lights in Grand Junction
You’ll encounter all kinds of drivers on Colorado roads – here are 25 of them. 27 'I'm So Grand Junction That I...' We All Know Are True. Scroll through 27 "I'm so Grand Junction that I..." examples that we all know to be true.
The Daily Planet
Big delays in store for US 50/Little Blue Creek Canyon
For those planning to drive east across the state via US 50 this next week, Kathleen Wanatowicz has a question: “What’s your pain threshold?”. Wanatowicz is the public information officer for the Little Blue Creek Canyon project, a locally famous — and, for the unprepared, notorious — four-mile-long stretch of highway construction between Montrose and Gunnison. Wanatowicz and her coworkers have been fielding many phone calls from concerned travelers over the past couple of years, as this project has progressed. Based on the volume of calls, “The roads are way, way busier right now than they’ve been all year,” Wanatowicz reported. “From what we’re hearing from drivers, waits (in the construction section) have been one hour. That’s pretty long for us.”
nbc11news.com
Overnight accident on 5th Street hospitalizes one
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - A three-car accident on 5th Street resulted in a rolled-over car and the hospitalization of at least one person, according to authorities. The Grand Junction Police Department reports that the accident occurred on the stretch of 5th Street near the Colorado River. The GJPD opened...
Mother Nature Dooms Grand Junction Couple’s Record Breaking Attempt
A Colorado Trail running record for a local couple will have to wait thanks in large part to Mother Nature. Grand Junction's Doug and Melinda McCaw were hoping to set a new FKT (Fastest Known Time) record on the Colorado Trail, but Mother Nature did not cooperate. After nearly 3 days of battling the elements, the running couple was forced to abandon their recent record-breaking attempt because of heavy rain that poured down as they started out on their 490-mile trek from Durango to Denver.
When Can Grand Junction, Colorado Expect Snow in 2022-2023?
Contrary to popular belief, the Western Slope does receive snow, and we can even tell you when and how much to expect. Using data from the National Weather Service and the Farmer's Alamanac, we can tell you just what to expect this winter in Grand Junction, Colorado. No-Show Snow In...
What Happens After an Airsoft Gun is Brought to School?
The way this school year has started has Tim Leon, the head of security for D-51 schools worried.
Redlands Cul-De-Sac Offers 360 Views of Grand Junction, Colorado
We're headed down Broadway to the Redlands to check out another Colorado dream home located in the Redlands neighborhood. This Grand Junction home at 338 Butte Court sits at the end of a quiet cul-de-sac next to undeveloped land. This means extra privacy out by the pool. Where is Butte...
nbc11news.com
Dry workweek, wet weekend ahead
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Over this past week, conditions have stayed dry; we continue to see plenty of sunshine except for some light cloud cover and temperatures in the mid to lower 70s. Today is going to be no different as we continue our similar pattern. High pressure continues to become the dominant factor contributing to sunshine and clear skies. Temperatures will sit in the lower 70s for Grand Junction, Montrose, and Delta. For Cortez, temperatures will sit in the upper 60s.
These Places Have the Best Onion Rings in Grand Junction, Colorado
When most people order a burger, it usually comes with fries. If you are eating at a really good burger joint they will have other sides that pair well with your entree. Sides that go great with a burger include baked beans, cole slaw, pasta salad, or some amazing onion rings. Today we're asking you who has the best onion rings in Grand Junction, Colorado.
nbc11news.com
City receives fire mitigation funding
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - A major step forward to keep flames from tearing through Grand Junction neighborhoods. Grand Junction Fire Department’s Wildland Team, along with the Parks and Recreation Forestry Division, completed a four-day project along the lower end of the No Thoroughfare bike path, and thanks to a grant, teams can clear even more land.
nbc11news.com
Our first snow of the season could be on the way
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - A storm system passing just south of us will pass by with no significant affect on our area. Now our attention turns to the potential for our first snow of the season next Sunday and Sunday night. Snow Possible Next Weekend. Our first snow of...
nbc11news.com
Weekend Rain and Snowmaker
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - We have seen and felt this trend throughout this week. Temperatures are staying in the 70s and staying under mostly sunny skies. Today, we will continue with the same conditions across the Western Slope as high pressure continues to hang around the state. Temperatures for our valleys of Grand Junction, Montrose, and Delta will stay around the lower 70s. Cortez will have highs around the upper 60s.
KJCT8
Rain this weekend could change to snow
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Grand Junction has cooled into the upper 30s two mornings in a row now. Tuesday morning’s low temperature was 37 degrees. That’s the coolest morning since May 21. Our Next Rain & Snow Maker. A storm system expected to form later this week...
