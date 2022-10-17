ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cumberland, RI

Pawtucket man charged in deadly January shooting pleads not guilty

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WLNE) — A Pawtucket man charged in a deadly January shooting pleaded not guilty in court Wednesday. Last week, Elijah Soto, 19, was indicted on eight charges by a grand jury on charges of murder, conspiracy to commit murder, carrying a pistol without a license, discharging a firearm resulting in death and several other drug offenses.
Connecticut man found guilty of murdering Westerly man

WESTERLY, R.I. (WLNE) — A Connecticut man has been found guilty of murdering a Westerly man over two years ago. Louis Seignious, 33, of Norwich shot and killed 28-year-old Vincent Sebastian at a home in Westerly on Jan. 25, 2020. According to Attorney General Peter Neronha, Seignious had found...
New Bedford man sentenced to prison for robbing two elderly women

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WLNE) — A New Bedford man has been sentenced to prison for robbing two elderly women. Miguel Brasil, 44, pleaded guilty to two counts of unarmed robbery of a person over the age of 60, two counts of assault and battery on a person over the age of 60 and one count of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.
Fall River police arrest man after seizing rifle, drugs

FALL RIVER, Mass. (WLNE) — Fall River police said Wednesday man was arrested after police seized a rifle and drugs from his home. Police said they executed a search warrant Monday on Ash Street. There, officers found 42-year-old Michael Marsden outside of the home. He was arrested without incident.
Missing Dighton boy found safe, police say

DIGHTON, Mass. (WLNE) — Dighton police said a missing 14-year-old was found safe Thursday afternoon. Chief Shawn Cronin said the teen was found around 1:30 p.m about a half-mile from his home. Several agencies assisted in the search for the boy. According to police, the 14-year-old was reported missing...
Warwick man uses Apple AirTags to retrieve stolen catalytic converters

WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — After multiple catalytic converter thefts from Walser Mobile Refrigeration LLC., owner Daniel Walser tracked down the suspect at a nearby gas station last month. On Sept. 21, Walser found William Hazard after police said he stole two catalytic converters from the business. Walser was able...
Providence police to receive over $2M in funding for new cruisers, equipment

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Providence police will receive over $2 million in federal funding on Thursday to put toward new cruisers and equipment. In a release Wednesday, a spokesperson for Sen. Jack Reed’s Office said, “The new patrol vehicles, law enforcement tools, and secure, integrated data communications capabilities were requested by the police department and delivered by Sen. Reed in the fiscal year 2022 appropriations law, which President Biden signed into law in March.”
Police search for missing Raynham teen

RAYNHAM, Mass. (WLNE) — Raynham police are searching for a teen that was last seen early Tuesday morning. Police said Colleen Weaver, 16, was last seen around 1 a.m. in the area of Orchard and King streets in Raynham. Weaver is described as standing 5 feet tall, weighing 120...
Fire damages salon in Providence

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A fire significantly damaged a salon in Providence early Tuesday morning. Providence firefighters responded at about 1:30 a.m. to Iluminada Salon and Barber Shop on Manton Avenue. The cause of the fire remains under investigation. This is a developing story, information will be updated as...
2 Woonsocket schools closed Thursday

WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WLNE) — Two Woonsocket schools will be closed Thursday. Woonsocket High School and Woonsocket Area Career and Technical Center are closed Thursday because of a pipe failure. Administration and custodians will have to report. ABC 6 News has reached out to the district for more information and...
Attleboro unanimously approves pet shop ban

ATTLEBORO, Mass. (WLNE) — City councilors unanimously approved a pet shop ban in Attleboro on Tuesday. Attleboro will be the 11th Massachusetts community to put restrictions on the sale of animals in pet shops. Pet supply retailers in the city will no longer be allowed to sell cats, dogs,...
