NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WLNE) — A New Bedford man has been sentenced to prison for robbing two elderly women. Miguel Brasil, 44, pleaded guilty to two counts of unarmed robbery of a person over the age of 60, two counts of assault and battery on a person over the age of 60 and one count of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.

NEW BEDFORD, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO