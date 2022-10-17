Read full article on original website
ABC6.com
Man found guilty of stealing from family of ‘Superhero Alex’ in Somerset
SOMERSET, Mass. (WLNE) — A Kingston man was found guilty Thursday from stealing from the family of Somerset boy who was battling leukemia. Garrett Turner, 36, was found guilty of breaking and entering into a vehicle and larceny over $1200. He was sentenced to serve one year in jail...
ABC6.com
North Providence man waiting for trial faces new drug, gun charges
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A North Providence man waiting for a trial is now facing new drug and gun charges. Keurys Pena, 33, is being held in custody after allegedly dealing fentanyl powder and pills, as well as being illegally in possession of a gun. On Tuesday, Federal Bureau...
ABC6.com
Pawtucket man charged in deadly January shooting pleads not guilty
PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WLNE) — A Pawtucket man charged in a deadly January shooting pleaded not guilty in court Wednesday. Last week, Elijah Soto, 19, was indicted on eight charges by a grand jury on charges of murder, conspiracy to commit murder, carrying a pistol without a license, discharging a firearm resulting in death and several other drug offenses.
ABC6.com
East Providence police looking for child involved in parental kidnapping, may be heading to Kentucky
EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — East Providence police are looking for a two-year-old who was taken in a parental kidnapping Thursday. According to police, Jordan McClure, 24, took two-year-old Penelope McClure from her East Providence home following a domestic disturbance. Police said the duo was last seen on a...
ABC6.com
Connecticut man found guilty of murdering Westerly man
WESTERLY, R.I. (WLNE) — A Connecticut man has been found guilty of murdering a Westerly man over two years ago. Louis Seignious, 33, of Norwich shot and killed 28-year-old Vincent Sebastian at a home in Westerly on Jan. 25, 2020. According to Attorney General Peter Neronha, Seignious had found...
ABC6.com
Child involved in parental kidnapping found in Pennsylvania, police say
EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A two-year-old who was taken in a parental kidnapping was found safe in Pennsylvania overnight. According to police, Jordan McClure, 24, took two-year-old Penelope McClure from her East Providence home following a domestic disturbance on Thursday. East Providence police said the duo was last...
ABC6.com
West Warwick couple faces charges after police seize over three-dozen guns
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A West Warwick couple is facing multiple felony charges after police seized over three-dozen guns. In July, the Urban Violent Crime Task Force and members of the regional SWAT team executed search warrants at several locations on Harris and Cowesett avenues, where they seized 37 guns.
ABC6.com
New Bedford man sentenced to prison for robbing two elderly women
NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WLNE) — A New Bedford man has been sentenced to prison for robbing two elderly women. Miguel Brasil, 44, pleaded guilty to two counts of unarmed robbery of a person over the age of 60, two counts of assault and battery on a person over the age of 60 and one count of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.
ABC6.com
Fall River police arrest man after seizing rifle, drugs
FALL RIVER, Mass. (WLNE) — Fall River police said Wednesday man was arrested after police seized a rifle and drugs from his home. Police said they executed a search warrant Monday on Ash Street. There, officers found 42-year-old Michael Marsden outside of the home. He was arrested without incident.
ABC6.com
Local police departments head to CT for funeral services for 2 fallen officers
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The Providence Police Department plans on sending 35 officers to East Hartford on Friday for the funeral services for Lieutenant Dustin Demonte and Sergeant Alex Hamzy. The two Connecticut police officers were killed in the line of duty last week after receiving a phony report...
ABC6.com
3 arrested after stolen car chase with Woonsocket police ends in crash
WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WLNE) — Two men and a juvenile have been arrested after leading police on a chase that crossed state lines late Tuesday night. Woonsocket police said just after 8 p.m., the city’s flock camera system confirmed that a black Nissan Rogue was stolen. Soon after, an...
ABC6.com
Missing Dighton boy found safe, police say
DIGHTON, Mass. (WLNE) — Dighton police said a missing 14-year-old was found safe Thursday afternoon. Chief Shawn Cronin said the teen was found around 1:30 p.m about a half-mile from his home. Several agencies assisted in the search for the boy. According to police, the 14-year-old was reported missing...
ABC6.com
Warwick man uses Apple AirTags to retrieve stolen catalytic converters
WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — After multiple catalytic converter thefts from Walser Mobile Refrigeration LLC., owner Daniel Walser tracked down the suspect at a nearby gas station last month. On Sept. 21, Walser found William Hazard after police said he stole two catalytic converters from the business. Walser was able...
ABC6.com
North Attleborough man arrested after threatening pharmacy employees, shoplifting
NORTH SMITHFIELD, R.I. (WLNE) — North Smithfield police arrested a man who allegedly threatened employees at a pharmacy and shoplifted, before crashing into a police cruiser over the weekend. Raymond Cormier, 32, of North Attleborough, was charged with shoplifting less than $100, reckless driving, resisting arrest and disorderly conduct.
ABC6.com
Providence police to receive over $2M in funding for new cruisers, equipment
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Providence police will receive over $2 million in federal funding on Thursday to put toward new cruisers and equipment. In a release Wednesday, a spokesperson for Sen. Jack Reed’s Office said, “The new patrol vehicles, law enforcement tools, and secure, integrated data communications capabilities were requested by the police department and delivered by Sen. Reed in the fiscal year 2022 appropriations law, which President Biden signed into law in March.”
ABC6.com
Police search for missing Raynham teen
RAYNHAM, Mass. (WLNE) — Raynham police are searching for a teen that was last seen early Tuesday morning. Police said Colleen Weaver, 16, was last seen around 1 a.m. in the area of Orchard and King streets in Raynham. Weaver is described as standing 5 feet tall, weighing 120...
ABC6.com
Fire damages salon in Providence
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A fire significantly damaged a salon in Providence early Tuesday morning. Providence firefighters responded at about 1:30 a.m. to Iluminada Salon and Barber Shop on Manton Avenue. The cause of the fire remains under investigation. This is a developing story, information will be updated as...
ABC6.com
2 Woonsocket schools closed Thursday
WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WLNE) — Two Woonsocket schools will be closed Thursday. Woonsocket High School and Woonsocket Area Career and Technical Center are closed Thursday because of a pipe failure. Administration and custodians will have to report. ABC 6 News has reached out to the district for more information and...
ABC6.com
Attleboro unanimously approves pet shop ban
ATTLEBORO, Mass. (WLNE) — City councilors unanimously approved a pet shop ban in Attleboro on Tuesday. Attleboro will be the 11th Massachusetts community to put restrictions on the sale of animals in pet shops. Pet supply retailers in the city will no longer be allowed to sell cats, dogs,...
