Battle Over Innovation QNS Goes to City Hall
The Innovation QNS development took center stage in City Hall Wednesday, with elected officials, business leaders and residents weighing in on the massive proposal during a public hearing held by the Committee on Zoning and Franchises. Most of the arguments for and against the 2,800-unit mixed-use proposal—which would take up...
WATCH: Protesters Disrupt AOC’s Community Forum in Astoria Wednesday
A community forum hosted by Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez in Astoria last night was disrupted by a group of angry protesters. The event, which was held at The Variety Boys & Girls Club of Queens on 30th Road, saw a group of around 10 demonstrators heckle the progressive Congresswoman inside the packed auditorium.
Sunnyside Community Services Unveils New Facility in Long Island City
Sunnyside Community Services, a community-based non-profit serving New Yorkers of all age groups, cut the ribbon on its new Long Island City facility Monday. The non-profit, which serves 16,000 people from pre-K to seniors each year, has taken a 7,700 square foot space on the second floor of a TF Cornerstone building—located on the Long Island City waterfront at 52-41 Center Blvd.
