Biden just put the US in a ‘very precarious position’ with another sale of reserve oil, CEO warns
American Petroleum Institute's Mike Sommers argues Biden tapping into the oil reserve could put the U.S. in a "very precarious situation" with "dramatic geopolitical upheaval."
New shallow water well design shows promise to help Maine farms be more climate resilient
MAINE, USA — The University of Maine is conducting a study to examine how a new shallow water well design, which was originally created for residential use, can benefit local farmers in a changing climate with an increased likelihood of drought conditions. Joseph Ayotte, a hydrologist at the U.S....
Boothbay region voters to decide if water department can continue adding fluoride
BOOTHBAY, Maine — Anna Christina Rogers is a dog owner and massage therapist, and she is leading the charge to remove fluoride from her town's local water source. Rogers said fluoride is a medication that residents have no choice but to drink. "People should have a choice, and it...
