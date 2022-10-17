ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TOOTSIE coming to the Landmark, November 8-12

By Reegan Domagala
 3 days ago

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Tony Award-winning musical, TOOTSIE, is coming to the Landmark Theatre for one week only!

From November 8 to November 12, enjoy the hilarious “most uproaring new musical in years!” (The Hollywood Reporter) . This musical tells the story of Michael Dorsey, an actor trying to find work until one act of desperation lands him the role of a lifetime.

Rolling Stone claims “in these turbulent times, when the world seems out of balance, we need a place to let the good times roll, TOOTSIE is it!”

Tickets are on sale now. Showtimes are at 7:30 p.m. from Tuesday, November 8 to Friday, November 11. There will be a 2 p.m. matinee and an 8 p.m. showing on Saturday, November 12.

The Saturday matinee will be ASL interpreted.

