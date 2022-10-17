ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee County, WI

WATCH: Penguin pumpkin party at Milwaukee County Zoo

By Madison Goldbeck
TMJ4 News
 3 days ago
It's penguin-ing to look like the spooky season over at the Milwaukee County Zoo!

The Milwaukee County Zoo sure knows how to get into the Halloween spirit! Last week, the zoo shared a video on Facebook of its penguin pumpkin party.

In the video, some of the penguins are seen waddling over to a pumpkin disco ball for some sensory enrichment.

The Milwaukee County Zoo tells TMJ4 News its animal care team does pumpkin enrichment with its animals during this time of the year.

You can watch the penguin pumpkin party below:

Penguin pumpkin party at Milwaukee County Zoo

Video courtesy: Milwaukee County Zoo

TMJ4 News

TMJ4 News

