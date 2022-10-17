ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wauwatosa, WI

WBAY Green Bay

Family escapes house fire in Fond du Lac

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - Residents escaped a house fire in Fond du Lac Wednesday night. At about 9:38 p.m., Fond du Lac Fire Rescue responded to the 400 block of N. National Avenue for a report of fire in an attic of a single family home. A person...
FOND DU LAC, WI
CBS 58

One dead in traffic accident near 15th Ave and College Ave

SOUTH MILWAUKEE, Wis. (CBS 58) -- A traffic accident near the intersection of 15th Ave. and College Ave. has left a 71-year-old male dead. Police say it was involving a bicyclist and a vehicle and the driver was an 85-year-old male. He was not injured. Police say the 85-year-old male...
SOUTH MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Sherman and Custer rollover crash

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a crash that happened Thursday morning, Oct. 20 near Sherman and Custer. It happened around 1 a.m. Police say a vehicle crashed and rolled. "This is all the info that is available it does not appear there were any serious injuries. Reports are in...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Sheboygan OWI crash into house

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. - A driver was arrested after crashing into a house in Sheboygan Wednesday evening, Oct. 19. Police said the crash happened on 13th Street and involved two vehicles, one of which ended up going into the house. The Sheboygan man, 50, who was driving, was arrested and cited...
SHEBOYGAN, WI
WISN

I-43 will be closed for two nights between Milwaukee and Mequon

Interstate 43 will be closed in both directions overnight Wednesday and Thursday between Mequon and Milwaukee. Work is being done on the County Line Road/Port Washington Road Interchange segment. I-43 northbound, between Good Hope Road and Mequon Road (WIS 167), is scheduled to close to traffic, nightly, between 10 p.m....
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

13th and Mitchell crash, extrication: police

MILWAUKEE - A crash on Milwaukee's south side Tuesday night, Oct. 18 sent one person to the hospital, police said. The crash happened near 13th and Mitchell around 8:30 p.m. FOX6 News at the scene found a vehicle tipped onto its side. Police said one vehicle collided a second vehicle,...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Glendale police chase, Milwaukee crash; driver wanted, 1 injured

GLENDALE, Wis. - A Glendale police chase ended with a crash in Milwaukee early Wednesday morning, Oct. 19. The chase began around 1:15 a.m. near I-43 and Good Hope Road after the driver of a U-Haul pickup truck ran a red light. However, it was called off near 8th and North – a little more than six miles from where it started.
MILWAUKEE, WI
wearegreenbay.com

UPDATE: Missing 12-year-old in Dodge County located safe

FOX LAKE, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities in Dodge County have given an update regarding the search for missing 12-year-old Jack Couey. According to the Fox Lake Police Department, Couey has been found and is safe. There are no further details regarding this incident. Local 5 News will update this...
DODGE COUNTY, WI
WISN

New construction targets reckless driving

MILWAUKEE — The city of Milwaukee is launching another round of construction projects aimed as slowing traffic in the city. City leaders held a news conference Thursday morning near Pine Street and Oklahoma Avenue on the south side to show the beginning work on a $19 million effort to enact physical barriers to stem reckless driving.
MILWAUKEE, WI
seehafernews.com

Multiple Departments Respond to Sheboygan County Fire

Moderate damage was reported from a housefire in the Sheboygan County Town of Lima early last evening (October 17th). The call came in just before 7:30 p.m. from the homeowner in the W3000 block of County Road V that he thought he had a chimney fire. When Sheboygan County sheriff’s...
SHEBOYGAN COUNTY, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Sherman and Mill crash; Milwaukee woman extricated

MILWAUKEE - A crash on Milwaukee's north side Tuesday morning, Oct. 18 sent two people to the hospital, police said. The crash happened in the intersection of Sherman and Mill around 8:25 a.m. Police said the traffic signal was out, and one driver failed to yield the right of way to another – colliding as the second went through the intersection. The second vehicle then hit a third vehicle.
MILWAUKEE, WI
seehafernews.com

Officials Identify the Plymouth Man Who Died in Tuesday Night Crash

The Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Office has identified the man who died in a crash Tuesday night in the Town of Holland. 20-year-old Payton Lee was reported to be traveling east on County Road AA at around 9:45 p.m. when he struck a bridge pier column under I-43. Lee was...
PLYMOUTH, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

South Milwaukee bicyclist hit by car, killed: police

SOUTH MILWAUKEE, Wis. - In South Milwaukee, a bicyclist was hit by a car and killed Wednesday, Oct. 19. Police said the accident happened near 15th and College. The bicyclist, a 71-year-old man, was found unresponsive. Despite lifesaving attempts, he was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver who hit...
SOUTH MILWAUKEE, WI

