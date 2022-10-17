Read full article on original website
WBAY Green Bay
Family escapes house fire in Fond du Lac
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - Residents escaped a house fire in Fond du Lac Wednesday night. At about 9:38 p.m., Fond du Lac Fire Rescue responded to the 400 block of N. National Avenue for a report of fire in an attic of a single family home. A person...
CBS 58
One dead in traffic accident near 15th Ave and College Ave
SOUTH MILWAUKEE, Wis. (CBS 58) -- A traffic accident near the intersection of 15th Ave. and College Ave. has left a 71-year-old male dead. Police say it was involving a bicyclist and a vehicle and the driver was an 85-year-old male. He was not injured. Police say the 85-year-old male...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Sherman and Custer rollover crash
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a crash that happened Thursday morning, Oct. 20 near Sherman and Custer. It happened around 1 a.m. Police say a vehicle crashed and rolled. "This is all the info that is available it does not appear there were any serious injuries. Reports are in...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Sheboygan OWI crash into house
SHEBOYGAN, Wis. - A driver was arrested after crashing into a house in Sheboygan Wednesday evening, Oct. 19. Police said the crash happened on 13th Street and involved two vehicles, one of which ended up going into the house. The Sheboygan man, 50, who was driving, was arrested and cited...
WISN
I-43 will be closed for two nights between Milwaukee and Mequon
Interstate 43 will be closed in both directions overnight Wednesday and Thursday between Mequon and Milwaukee. Work is being done on the County Line Road/Port Washington Road Interchange segment. I-43 northbound, between Good Hope Road and Mequon Road (WIS 167), is scheduled to close to traffic, nightly, between 10 p.m....
CBS 58
Crime Stoppers: Two men fatally shot outside Milwaukee bar near Vance and Fond Du Lac Ave
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Two men were shot and killed outside of a bar in Milwaukee this summer. Police believe one of them was the target and the other was an innocent bystander. Milwaukee police say these two men were leaving a bar near Vance and Fond Du Lac Avenue...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
13th and Mitchell crash, extrication: police
MILWAUKEE - A crash on Milwaukee's south side Tuesday night, Oct. 18 sent one person to the hospital, police said. The crash happened near 13th and Mitchell around 8:30 p.m. FOX6 News at the scene found a vehicle tipped onto its side. Police said one vehicle collided a second vehicle,...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Glendale police chase, Milwaukee crash; driver wanted, 1 injured
GLENDALE, Wis. - A Glendale police chase ended with a crash in Milwaukee early Wednesday morning, Oct. 19. The chase began around 1:15 a.m. near I-43 and Good Hope Road after the driver of a U-Haul pickup truck ran a red light. However, it was called off near 8th and North – a little more than six miles from where it started.
wearegreenbay.com
UPDATE: Missing 12-year-old in Dodge County located safe
FOX LAKE, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities in Dodge County have given an update regarding the search for missing 12-year-old Jack Couey. According to the Fox Lake Police Department, Couey has been found and is safe. There are no further details regarding this incident. Local 5 News will update this...
WISN
New construction targets reckless driving
MILWAUKEE — The city of Milwaukee is launching another round of construction projects aimed as slowing traffic in the city. City leaders held a news conference Thursday morning near Pine Street and Oklahoma Avenue on the south side to show the beginning work on a $19 million effort to enact physical barriers to stem reckless driving.
seehafernews.com
Multiple Departments Respond to Sheboygan County Fire
Moderate damage was reported from a housefire in the Sheboygan County Town of Lima early last evening (October 17th). The call came in just before 7:30 p.m. from the homeowner in the W3000 block of County Road V that he thought he had a chimney fire. When Sheboygan County sheriff’s...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Sherman and Mill crash; Milwaukee woman extricated
MILWAUKEE - A crash on Milwaukee's north side Tuesday morning, Oct. 18 sent two people to the hospital, police said. The crash happened in the intersection of Sherman and Mill around 8:25 a.m. Police said the traffic signal was out, and one driver failed to yield the right of way to another – colliding as the second went through the intersection. The second vehicle then hit a third vehicle.
Waukesha parade attack suspect Darrell Brooks has heated exchange with judge
Testimony continued Wednesday in the Waukesha Christmas parade tragedy trial.
Wisconsin parade suspect gives tearful opening statement
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A man accused of killing six people and injuring dozens of others when he allegedly drove his SUV through a Wisconsin Christmas parade last year gave a tearful opening statement Thursday as he defended himself at trial but didn’t outline any defense theories that might save him from prison.
6 teens sent to Milwaukee burn center after Pulaski homecoming bonfire explosion
A celebratory bonfire in Pulaski following the homecoming football game on Friday left dozens injured. Between 30 and 40 people were injured after the bonfire exploded.
WISN
Multiple high schools in SE Wisconsin receive active shooter threats; threats deemed not credible
KENOSHA, Wis. — At least nine schools around southeastern Wisconsin received threats of an active shooter Wednesday morning. Reports and scanner traffic started coming in about a threat around 8 a.m. Thursday of a threat at Bradford High School. Kenosha police say there is no evidence of an active...
Reckless driving victim in Milwaukee penalized by car insurance company
In 'Project: Driver Safer', an insurance group says everyone pays the price when there are too many reckless drivers on the road.
Oak Creek fire station temporarily out of service
Oak Creek Fire Station 2 is temporarily out of service due to a maintenance issue, the Oak Creek Fire Department announced Monday evening.
seehafernews.com
Officials Identify the Plymouth Man Who Died in Tuesday Night Crash
The Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Office has identified the man who died in a crash Tuesday night in the Town of Holland. 20-year-old Payton Lee was reported to be traveling east on County Road AA at around 9:45 p.m. when he struck a bridge pier column under I-43. Lee was...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
South Milwaukee bicyclist hit by car, killed: police
SOUTH MILWAUKEE, Wis. - In South Milwaukee, a bicyclist was hit by a car and killed Wednesday, Oct. 19. Police said the accident happened near 15th and College. The bicyclist, a 71-year-old man, was found unresponsive. Despite lifesaving attempts, he was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver who hit...
