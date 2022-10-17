Read full article on original website
Champaign Police asking more people to register cameras
CHAMPAIGN, Ill., (WCIA) — Champaign Police are hoping security camera footage could help in more investigations. They’re pushing people to register their exterior cameras and security systems. You can sign up on their website with their online system. Police said it could not only help lead to solutions but deter crime altogether. One woman in […]
12-year-old critically hurt in Champaign shooting
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A 12-year-old boy is fighting for his life after Champaign Police said he was shot in the neck Wednesday night. Police officials said officers responded to the area of Sangamon Drive and Kenwood Road, located on the north side of Centennial Park, at 10:15 p.m. for a report of someone being […]
WAND TV
Child in critical condition after being shot in Champaign
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - A child is fighting for his life after being shot in Champaign. Police were called to the 2300 block of Sangamon Drive around 10:15 Wednesday night for a shooting. They found a 12-year-old boy in a vehicle who had been shot multiple times in the neck.
Urbana Police investigating armed robberies
URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — The Urbana Police Department is investigating a pair of armed robberies that happened last week within hours of each other in the same location. Police officials said that officers were called to the Town and County Apartment Complex twice on Oct. 13 between 5:20 and 7:45 p.m. In both instances, the […]
Man moves to Urbana, truck stolen within days
URBANA, Ill., (WCIA) — Imagine moving to a new town, and within days, your car is stolen with your tools and clothing inside. That happened to one couple in Urbana on Sunday, near Oregon Street and Lincoln Avenue. Jeff Springer drove it in the morning, and by the afternoon, he said it was gone. Springer […]
Urbana home destroyed in house fire
UPDATE at 2:40 p.m. on 10/20/2022 The Edge-Scott Fire Protection District confirmed new information regarding a house fire on Wednesday. Firefighters were dispatched to a report of a house fire at 11:16 p.m. at the 2700 block of California Avenue in Urbana. When firefighters arrived on scene, they found fire extending through the roof. A […]
Danville railroad crossings closing for rail replacement
DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Drivers in Danville will need to adjust their travel routes over the next few days as Norfolk Southern closes several railroad crossings throughout the city. These crossings have been closed intermittently over the last month; Assistant City Engineer Eric Childers said one such closure was to lay temporary rails ahead of […]
MyWabashValley.com
Vandalism results in equipment removed from Vigo Co. Park
VIGO CO, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) —Porta potties flipped, syringes on the ground and profanity written on several pieces of equipment, this was the scene at one West Terre Haute Park due to vandals. It happened at South Seventh St. Park. As a result, county officials have decided to pull away...
Villa Grove student arrested after bringing ‘non-lethal’ weapon to bonfire
VILLA GROVE, Ill. (WCIA) – According to a Villa Grove School District social media post, one student is in police custody after bringing a “non-lethal” weapon to a homecoming bonfire Wednesday night. Read Superintendent Dr. Carol Munson’s full post below: Dear Parents/Guardians, We write to inform you that there was an incident tonight at the […]
Driver charged with DUI in Indianola crash
VERMILION COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — New details have emerged regarding a deadly crash in Indianola that happened earlier this month. Vermilion County State’s Attorney Jacqueline M. Lacy confirmed that 45-year-old Anthony S. Austin has been charged with aggravated DUI and death of two or more people. Vermilion County Coroner Jane McFadden and Vermillion County Sheriff […]
Champaign Park District warns of Facebook event scam
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign Park District is warning the community of a scam on Facebook related to an event series it is hosting later this fall. The district said on its Facebook page that there are several events on the platform that all refer to Winter Nights at Prairie Farm. However, only one […]
Watch: Emu spotted wandering Illinois back yard
An Illinois resident captured a photo of an unusual visitor to their back yard -- a loose emu.
One person, several pets rescued in house fire
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – One person and several pets were rescued by firefighters following a house fire over the weekend in northern Vigo County. It happened in the 6000 block of Scott St. According to Fire Chief Brad Stott with the Otter Creek Fire Department, three people were outside the home upon arrival, and […]
vermilioncountyfirst.com
Car Show at DACC to Help Student’s Family
THE FOLLOWING IS A DANVILLE AREA COMMUNITY COLLEGE RELEASE. DANVILLE–The Danville Area Community College Automotive program faculty and students are mourning the loss of a young Auto student over the weekend. Alex Dinger was killed in a car crash Saturday, October 15, on his way home. In Alex’s memory,...
WCIA
End of life pet services with Sunset Funeral Home
There is an increasing demand for end of life pet services. Many in the community may not be aware of the pet services offered at Sunset Funeral Home. With the loss of a pet, Sunset can assist with cremation, burial and memorialization. We coordinate with local veterinarians to provide convenient pickup for families and the pets never leave our care. We also offer a full line of pet urns, keepsake and cremation jewelry. Bryan, our Cherished Companion Support Assistant, feels that pricing and timing of when remains are returned are key factors in choosing Sunset.
WATCH: Illinois Resident Captures Video Of 'Unusual Visitor' In Backyard
The large animal ran across the road and into a residential area.
WCIA
Here’s the Dirt: keeping your mums alive through winter
• Mums are late season bloomers, offering about a month of flowering display in late summer to fall. • Right now, most garden centers have a variety of mums for sale. • Many gardeners have a hard time keeping mums alive in IL because they struggle with our cold, wet winters.
vermilioncountyfirst.com
Salvation Army Announces Saturday October 29th Morning Coat Drive
THE FOLLOWING IS A DANVILLE SALVATION ARMY RELEASE. Danville, IL (October 17, 2022) –The Salvation Army & REMAX/ULTIMATE will host a drive-thru coat drive on Saturday October 29th from 9:00AM to 12:00PM at The Danville Corps located at 855 E. Fairchild. This coat drive is a community effort that includes the generous help of Neuhoff Media & Fair Hope Children’s Ministry. Simply pull up and drop off any new or gently used coats to be gifted to those in need this winter. Every car will receive a token for one free dessert at Culver’s with each donation,(One token/Car while supplies last). Scarves, gloves, and hats are also welcome.
WAND TV
U of I Researchers to help end homelessness in Champaign
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - U of I researchers are partnering with the McKinney-Vento Homeless Assistance Act to tackle homelessness in Champaign. The McKinney-Vento Homeless Assistance act is a federal act that was passed to focus on homeless children. Together, they are searching for families with school-aged children to participate in this research.
MyWabashValley.com
Terre Haute fire ruled as arson
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Terre Haute Fire Department arrived on the scene of a “heavily involved” attached garage fire at approximately 2:54 am. The cause of the fire has been ruled as arson, and local firefighters spent over 2 hours on the scene. Located at 2419...
