Read full article on original website
Related
KAKE TV
Marvel releases trailer for 'The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special'
(KAKE) - Disney and Marvel Studios have released the first trailer for the eagerly anticipated Disney+ Special Presentation: "The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special." The special is written and directed by James Gunn, who has directed all of the "Guardians of the Galaxy" films, and is set between the events of "Avengers: Endgame" and the yet to be released "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3."
KAKE TV
'Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania' trailer out now
Marvel has dropped the official trailer for "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania." The film, the third focused on Ant-Man/Scott Lang (Paul Rudd) and the second featuring Hope van Dyne/the Wasp (Evangeline Lilly) in the title, will kick off Phase 5 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe when it opens in U.S. theaters on Feb. 17, 2023.
womansday.com
Dakota Johnson Says No One Would’ve Filmed ‘Fifty Shades’ if They Knew What the Set Drama Entailed
Seven years after the first Fifty Shades of Grey movie came out, Dakota Johnson is speaking out about what her experience filming the franchise was really like in Vanity Fair. But first, it’s worth noting that Dakota refers to Fifty Shades as “those big naked movies.” And to that I say, don’t we all?
John Cena Political Thriller ‘The Independent’ to Skip Theaters for Peacock
Peacock has landed the rights to stream “The Independent,” a political thriller that stars John Cena, “Succession’s” Brian Cox, Ann Dowd and Jodie Turner-Smith. The film from Relativity Media and director Amy Rice will skip theaters and stream exclusively on Peacock beginning next week on November 2, just ahead of elections. The film follows a young journalist (Turner-Smith) who discovers a conspiracy involving a U.S. Presidential candidate that could change the election and the fate of the country in an election in which America would be poised to elect either its first female president (Dowd) or its first viable independent candidate...
Hugh Jackman Is Open to Hosting the Oscars Again — With One Rule
More than a decade later, and Hugh Jackman is ready to return as an Oscars host. The “Logan” star hosted the 2009 Academy Awards, and has since served as the emcee for the Tony Awards four times. When asked if he would consider returning to host the Oscars, Jackman told Variety “yeah,” but shared one stipulation for the gig. “My only rule is I don’t want to be working while I’m doing it,” Jackman said. Well, that may be a problem: Jackman simply is everywhere. After starring in Florian Zeller’s “The Son,” which is already creating Oscar buzz, Jackman is off to reprise his...
‘Sausage Party’ Animated Series Cooked Up At Amazon
Sausage Party is heading to the small-screen. Amazon has ordered a series spin-off of the 2016 animated feature with cast members including Seth Rogen, Kristen Wiig, Michael Cera, David Krumholtz, and Edward Norton returning to lend their voices to the anthropomorphic groceries. The streamer is planning to launch Sausage Party: Foodtopia in 2024. Will Forte, Sam Richardson, Natasha Rothwell, and Yassir Lester are also set to lend their voices to the animated series, which is currently in production. The film was written by Rogen, Evan Goldberg, Kyle Hunter and Ariel Shaffir and directed by Conrad Vernon and Greg Tiernan with Jonah Hill contributing to the...
Comments / 0