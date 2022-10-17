Read full article on original website
Serial Bank Robber Sentenced to 10 Years in Federal Prison
DALLAS, Texas (KCBD) - An Albuquerque man thought to have committed a string of bank robberies across Texas, Arizona, New Mexico, Mississippi, and California was sentenced today to 10 years in federal prison for an armed bank robbery in Abilene, Texas, announced U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Texas Chad E. Meacham.
PETA saves 65 neglected animals from roadside zoo
CUMBERLAND, Md. (Gray News) – Dozens of neglected animals have been rescued from a roadside zoo in Maryland. People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals workers say they conducted a five-day rescue mission last week involving 65 animals of 30 species from the Tri-State Zoological Park, including bears, exotic birds, a Bengal cat alligators and more.
Amber Alert canceled in Colorado; baby girl found safe
AURORA, Colo. (KKTV/Gray News) - An Amber Alert was cancelled in Colorado on Tuesday for a 10-month-old girl after she was found safe. Police in Aurora said A’myah Gordon has been found and detectives are determining whether to file charges. KKTV reported A’myah was believed to be traveling with...
