Cleveland, OH

PennLive.com

Philadelphia Phillies at San Diego Padres Free Live Stream (10/18/22): How to watch NLCS Game 1, channel, live stream, odds

It's house money now for the Philadelphia Phillies, fully embracing its underdog status in October. Frankly, the Major League Baseball playoffs have been more entertaining because of the charge. The Phillies already bypassed the St. Louis Cardinals and the 101-win Atlanta Braves. Tuesday marks the beginning of another intriguing...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Spun

Former No. 1 Overall NFL Draft Pick Died On Wednesday

The NFL and college football worlds are in mourning today following the passing of Arizona Cardinals and Georgia Bulldogs legend Charley Trippi. He was 100 years old. Trippi played for the Bulldogs between 1942 and 1946, with his military service in World War II interrupting his play and his decision to play professionally. He was a two-time All-SEC selection, an All-American in 1946, and won a national title in 1942.
ATHENS, GA
PennLive.com

PennLive.com

Harrisburg, PA
