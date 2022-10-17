Read full article on original website
Goodwill Store, Closed For Two Years, ReopensJoel EisenbergElizabethtown, PA
Major retail chain opening another new store in Pennsylvania next monthKristen WaltersLebanon, PA
Tom Delonge Is Back as blink-182 Head to Hersheypark Stadium in 2023Ted RiversHershey, PA
4 Great Seafood Places in PennsylvaniaAlina AndrasPennsylvania State
2 Towns in Pennsylvania Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United States for 2022Joe MertensPennsylvania State
theburgnews.com
Once, twice: The Federal Building in Harrisburg slated for auction again
Next month, the Federal Building in downtown Harrisburg once again will head to auction, according to a listing from the real estate broker, the Dunkle-Vartanian Group of Marcus & Millichap. The online auction is slated to take place Nov. 14 to 17 at a starting bid of $4 million, according...
abc27.com
New addition coming to the Strawberry Square in Harrisburg
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The ManeClass Salon is set to officially open its doors in downtown Harrisburg at some point in late October. The salon had originally been located in midtown for around five years, but the owner of ManeClass Salon, Miss Shana, has been looking forward to her salons new home on North Third Street – across from the Whitaker Center.
Women’s clothing retailer to open next month at Park City Center
Another clothing store is coming to the Park City Center in Lancaster. is coming to the mall and that the store will be located in the JCPenney wing of the shopping center. The store will be located next to Books-A-Million. The women’s clothing retailer has several stores in Pennsylvania and...
abc27.com
Weis Markets opens remodeled store in Mount Joy
MOUNT JOY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Weis Markets in Mount Joy has finished remodeling its store. The new grocery store will have an updated bakery, new pharmacy vaccination room, and expanded variety throughout the store. “Our newly remodeled Mount Joy store offers customers more variety throughout the store and...
lebtown.com
Lebanon County Job Listings: October 20, 2022
Food Service Helpers (Cornwall-Lebanon School District) District Custodian (Cornwall-Lebanon School District) Cornwall-Lebanon School District is currently accepting applications for food service helper positions. Under direction, prepare and serve food products and assist in other food service operations, including, but not limited to, instructing and training of substitute food service workers....
New franchise of nuisance wildlife removal service, Critter Control launches in 4 counties
A company that specializes in the removal of rodents, raccoons, bats, birds and other wildlife has expanded into four midstate counties. James Houston has launched Critter Control of Carlisle, which services Cumberland, Franklin, Perry and Snyder counties. The franchise offers free home inspections for anyone who believes they may have...
Meat company completes first part of $74M expansion
A Lebanon County company that produces whole-muscle turkey and beef bacon has expanded its plant. Godshall’s Quality Meats has expanded its plant in North Lebanon Township by 50,000 square feet. The facility on Weavertown Road now has 150,000 square feet of space. The facility has been smoking meats since 1885, and was acquired by Godshall’s in 2005 from The Daniel Weaver Company.
local21news.com
FIRE organization takes Dauphin Co. Parks & Rec to court over censorship
HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression, or FIRE is taking the Dauphin County Parks & Rec to court over their "censorship" of the organization. On June 11, Dave Kocur, and Kevin Gaughen, were asked to leave the Fort Hunter Park for engaging in political activity as they were attempting to get signatures that would place Kocur on the ballot in November, according to FIRE.
abc27.com
Mayor Williams says Harrisburg is strongest it’s been in decades
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — On Thursday, Oct. 20, Harrisburg Mayor Wanda Williams gave her State of the City Address to local business leaders, elected officials, and more, where she said Harrisburg is the strongest it has been in decades. Williams cited Harrisburg’s financial recovery out of Act 47, which...
“The best is yet to come,” Harrisburg Mayor Wanda Williams promises in State of the City address
Wanda R.D. Williams, the mayor that Harrisburg city residents wanted, addressed the Harrisburg region’s business leaders - many of whom may have preferred someone else - in her first State of the City address Thursday afternoon. In a shared-stage production with six department heads and senior staffers, Williams, the...
lebtown.com
West Cornwall Township zoning ordinance stokes development anxiety
This article was funded by LebTown donors as part of our Civic Impact Reporting Project. At the West Cornwall Township meeting in September, supervisors voted to approve a new zoning ordinance adding a mixed-use overlay to the former Quentin Riding Club property. The new ordinance allows for three-story garden apartments...
WGAL
Food giveaway in York County helps hundreds of families
RED LION, Pa. — A food giveaway in York County helped hundreds of families. The distribution was held Wednesday morning at Living Word Community Church in Red Lion. Price Rite Marketplace teamed up with Feed the Children, Nabisco, Frito-Lay and the York County Food Bank to provide food and other items.
Visit the Largest Thrift Store in the Country Right Here in Pennsylvania
There's nothing like a day spent thrifting for unique pieces and bargains. From small consignment shops to sprawling flea markets, Pennsylvania is home to dozens of amazing places to thrift but none are as big or amazing as the giant Community Aid thrift store in Selinsgrove. Keep reading to learn more.
abc27.com
New “state-of-the-art” carwash coming to Lebanon County
LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The new Lebanon County Rolling Thunder Express carwash, owned by Patrick Lewis, is set to open up in January 2023. The new carwash is going to be located right next door to Klick Lewis automotive dealership – in the space that used to be utilized as their used car lot.
Mid Penn Bank and HACC are teaming up to provide free college courses for Harrisburg-area students
Mid Penn Bank (MPB) is collaborating with HACC to offer free higher education to its current employees as well as to Harrisburg area high school students interested in pursuing a career in banking. Through the partnership, the first 15 credits of coursework will focus on understanding the financial services industry...
iheart.com
Harrisburg, York Ranked In Top 25 Cities For Employee-Owned Companies
>Harrisburg, York Ranking Nationally For Top 25 Cities For Employee-Owned Companies. (Harrisburg, PA) -- Two Central Pennsylvania cities are ranked in the top 25 nationwide for having employee-owned companies. A recent compilation by a San Diego-based firm that researches such companies shows Harrisburg at number three and York at number 24 on the list. Employee-owned companies in the Harrisburg area include D&H Distributing, HVAC company HB Global and electrical products distributor Schaedler Yesco.
Former Lancaster Mayor Smithgall has died
LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Former Lancaster Mayor Charlie Smithgall has passed away, according to abc27 media partner LNP/LancasterOnline. According to LNP, Smithgall’s wife said he died Tuesday morning after having heart problems. Smithgall was the mayor of Lancaster for two terms from 1998 to 2006, and he continued serving the community after that by working […]
New central Pa. winery brings former tasting room back to life
Totem Pole Winery in Mechanicsburg has officially opened. Owners Joan and Don Hopler on Saturday welcomed customers to the space at 207 W. Main St. formerly occupied by Cristiano Winery, which closed in July. The duo Hidden Roots played from 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday to a standing-room-only crowd.
Codorus Creek clean-up to be held this weekend in York
YORK, Pa. — The public has been invited to a clean-up of Codorus Creek in York. On Saturday, Oct. 22, the City of York, CRDC Global and the Lower Susquehanna Riverkeeper will be hosting a series of clean-up events. Volunteers are needed for the clean-up of plastics and other...
FOX 28 Spokane
Dr. Oz made reputation as a surgeon, a fortune as a salesman
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Dr. Mehmet Oz may have made his reputation as a surgeon. But he made a fortune as a salesman on daytime TV. Now, as the Republican nominee for Senate in Pennsylvania, he’s trying to leverage his celebrity to help win the closely contested race on Election Day. The outcome of the contest could turn on whether voters view him as the trusted doctor he portrayed on “The Dr. Oz Show” or as a pitchman who promoted products of questionable medical value. One advertiser closely affiliated with Oz is Usana Health Sciences. The company has been investigated by federal authorities, sued by its own shareholders and accused of operating like a pyramid scheme. Oz’s campaign says the show followed all federal regulations.
PennLive.com
