Harrisburg, PA

abc27.com

New addition coming to the Strawberry Square in Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The ManeClass Salon is set to officially open its doors in downtown Harrisburg at some point in late October. The salon had originally been located in midtown for around five years, but the owner of ManeClass Salon, Miss Shana, has been looking forward to her salons new home on North Third Street – across from the Whitaker Center.
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27.com

Weis Markets opens remodeled store in Mount Joy

MOUNT JOY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Weis Markets in Mount Joy has finished remodeling its store. The new grocery store will have an updated bakery, new pharmacy vaccination room, and expanded variety throughout the store. “Our newly remodeled Mount Joy store offers customers more variety throughout the store and...
MOUNT JOY, PA
lebtown.com

Lebanon County Job Listings: October 20, 2022

Food Service Helpers (Cornwall-Lebanon School District) District Custodian (Cornwall-Lebanon School District) Cornwall-Lebanon School District is currently accepting applications for food service helper positions. Under direction, prepare and serve food products and assist in other food service operations, including, but not limited to, instructing and training of substitute food service workers....
LEBANON COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Meat company completes first part of $74M expansion

A Lebanon County company that produces whole-muscle turkey and beef bacon has expanded its plant. Godshall’s Quality Meats has expanded its plant in North Lebanon Township by 50,000 square feet. The facility on Weavertown Road now has 150,000 square feet of space. The facility has been smoking meats since 1885, and was acquired by Godshall’s in 2005 from The Daniel Weaver Company.
LEBANON COUNTY, PA
local21news.com

FIRE organization takes Dauphin Co. Parks & Rec to court over censorship

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression, or FIRE is taking the Dauphin County Parks & Rec to court over their "censorship" of the organization. On June 11, Dave Kocur, and Kevin Gaughen, were asked to leave the Fort Hunter Park for engaging in political activity as they were attempting to get signatures that would place Kocur on the ballot in November, according to FIRE.
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27.com

Mayor Williams says Harrisburg is strongest it’s been in decades

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — On Thursday, Oct. 20, Harrisburg Mayor Wanda Williams gave her State of the City Address to local business leaders, elected officials, and more, where she said Harrisburg is the strongest it has been in decades. Williams cited Harrisburg’s financial recovery out of Act 47, which...
HARRISBURG, PA
lebtown.com

West Cornwall Township zoning ordinance stokes development anxiety

This article was funded by LebTown donors as part of our Civic Impact Reporting Project. At the West Cornwall Township meeting in September, supervisors voted to approve a new zoning ordinance adding a mixed-use overlay to the former Quentin Riding Club property. The new ordinance allows for three-story garden apartments...
QUENTIN, PA
WGAL

Food giveaway in York County helps hundreds of families

RED LION, Pa. — A food giveaway in York County helped hundreds of families. The distribution was held Wednesday morning at Living Word Community Church in Red Lion. Price Rite Marketplace teamed up with Feed the Children, Nabisco, Frito-Lay and the York County Food Bank to provide food and other items.
YORK COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

New “state-of-the-art” carwash coming to Lebanon County

LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The new Lebanon County Rolling Thunder Express carwash, owned by Patrick Lewis, is set to open up in January 2023. The new carwash is going to be located right next door to Klick Lewis automotive dealership – in the space that used to be utilized as their used car lot.
LEBANON COUNTY, PA
iheart.com

Harrisburg, York Ranked In Top 25 Cities For Employee-Owned Companies

>Harrisburg, York Ranking Nationally For Top 25 Cities For Employee-Owned Companies. (Harrisburg, PA) -- Two Central Pennsylvania cities are ranked in the top 25 nationwide for having employee-owned companies. A recent compilation by a San Diego-based firm that researches such companies shows Harrisburg at number three and York at number 24 on the list. Employee-owned companies in the Harrisburg area include D&H Distributing, HVAC company HB Global and electrical products distributor Schaedler Yesco.
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27 News

Former Lancaster Mayor Smithgall has died

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Former Lancaster Mayor Charlie Smithgall has passed away, according to abc27 media partner LNP/LancasterOnline. According to LNP, Smithgall’s wife said he died Tuesday morning after having heart problems. Smithgall was the mayor of Lancaster for two terms from 1998 to 2006, and he continued serving the community after that by working […]
LANCASTER, PA
FOX 43

Codorus Creek clean-up to be held this weekend in York

YORK, Pa. — The public has been invited to a clean-up of Codorus Creek in York. On Saturday, Oct. 22, the City of York, CRDC Global and the Lower Susquehanna Riverkeeper will be hosting a series of clean-up events. Volunteers are needed for the clean-up of plastics and other...
YORK, PA
FOX 28 Spokane

Dr. Oz made reputation as a surgeon, a fortune as a salesman

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Dr. Mehmet Oz may have made his reputation as a surgeon. But he made a fortune as a salesman on daytime TV. Now, as the Republican nominee for Senate in Pennsylvania, he’s trying to leverage his celebrity to help win the closely contested race on Election Day. The outcome of the contest could turn on whether voters view him as the trusted doctor he portrayed on “The Dr. Oz Show” or as a pitchman who promoted products of questionable medical value. One advertiser closely affiliated with Oz is Usana Health Sciences. The company has been investigated by federal authorities, sued by its own shareholders and accused of operating like a pyramid scheme. Oz’s campaign says the show followed all federal regulations.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PennLive.com

