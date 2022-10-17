Read full article on original website
Microsoft Shares Sink More Than 8% on Weak Guidance, But Analysts Bullish on Rebound
Shares of Microsoft dropped as much as 8% early Wednesday, a day after the company released its fiscal first-quarter earnings and offered weak quarterly guidance. CEO Satya Nadella said on a conference call with analysts that cyclical trends are affecting Microsoft's consumer business. Shares of Microsoft dropped as much as...
Barclays Posts Profit Beat for the Third Quarter on Strong Bond Trading Revenue
LONDON — Barclays on Wednesday reported an unexpected rise in third-quarter earnings on the back of strong trading revenues, despite a continued drag from a costly U.S. trading error. The British lender posted a net profit attributable to shareholders of £1.512 billion ($1.73 billion), above consensus analyst expectations of...
Nasdaq Futures Slide for the First Day in Four After Disappointing Big Tech Earnings
U.S. stock futures fell Wednesday after disappointing third-quarter results from Alphabet and weak revenue guidance from Microsoft marked a foreboding start to Big Tech earnings this week. Nasdaq 100 and S&P 500 futures declined 1.8% and 0.8%, respectively, as tech companies provided downward pressure. Dow Jones Industrial Average futures lost...
Canopy Growth Looks to Speed Up Entry Into U.S. Cannabis Market With New Holding Company
Canopy Growth announced it's consolidating its U.S. assets into new holding company called Canopy USA. The new holding company will house Acreage Holdings, Wana Brands and Jetty. Constellation Brands said it will convert its common stock holding in Canopy into new exchangeable shares. Canadian cannabis company Canopy Growth said Tuesday...
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves After Hours: Alphabet, Microsoft, Texas Instruments and More
Check out the companies making headlines after hours. Alphabet — The search engine parent dropped 5.8% after Alphabet missed third-quarter earnings expectations, and reported a decline in YouTube ad revenue. Alphabet earned $1.06 per share on revenue of $69.09 billion. Analysts surveyed by Refinitiv were forecasting $1.25 earnings per share on revenue of $70.58 billion.
Deutsche Bank Logs Ninth Straight Quarter of Profit With Big Earnings Beat
Analysts had predicted a net profit of 827 million euros, according to data from Refinitiv. "We have significantly improved Deutsche Bank's earnings power and we are well on track to meet our 2022 goals," Christian Sewing, chief executive officer of Deutsche Bank, said in a statement. Deutsche Bank on Wednesday...
Senior Loan ETFs Are Seeing Strong Inflows as Investors Search for Yield
Investors looking for yield are turning to exchange-traded funds that track senior bank loans, says a fund manager. One example is the Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) which follows the market-weighted performance of the 100 largest senior bank loans and has a yield of upward of 3.8%. Senior bank loans...
NBC Chicago
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Premarket: Boeing, Hilton, Harley-Davidson and Others
Boeing (BA) – Boeing added 1% in the premarket in spite of reporting an unexpected quarterly loss and revenue that fell below Street forecasts. The jet maker maintained its yearly cash flow forecast despite difficulties in elevating commercial jet production. Hilton Worldwide (HLT) – Hilton added 2% in the...
Alphabet Is Having Its Worst Day Since March 2020, When Covid Shutdowns Started in the U.S.
Shares of Alphabet dipped as much as 8% on Wednesday, a day after the company released third-quarter earnings that missed on the top and bottom lines. Revenue growth slowed to 6% from 41% a year earlier as the company contends with a continued downdraft in online ad spending. Shares of...
If You're Planning on Tax-Loss Harvesting, Here's the First Number Advisors Say You Should Know
While tax-loss harvesting may offer a silver lining in a down market, investors need to estimate their taxable income to avoid "wasting" the loss. That's because there's a lesser-known 0% long-term capital gains tax bracket and, depending on earnings, you may not owe levies on all or part of your investment gains.
Cramer's Lightning Round Includes a Fintech ‘on the Road to Redemption'
It's that time again: Jim Cramer's lightning round. Here's the "Mad Money" lightning round with Jim Cramer. American Eagle Outfitters (AEO): "American Eagle is trying to make a comeback. It is very, very difficult." PayPal (PYPL): "PayPal did very well today. They are already on the road to redemption." MicroVision...
Jim Cramer Says the U.S. Dollar's Decline Helped Drive Tuesday's Market Gains
CNBC's Jim Cramer credited the fall in the U.S. dollar with helping stocks close higher on Tuesday. "It's time to recognize that the dollar's in charge. Today, at least, the dollar rally took a break, which means the bears took a break, too," he said. CNBC's Jim Cramer credited the...
