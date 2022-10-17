ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Barclays Posts Profit Beat for the Third Quarter on Strong Bond Trading Revenue

LONDON — Barclays on Wednesday reported an unexpected rise in third-quarter earnings on the back of strong trading revenues, despite a continued drag from a costly U.S. trading error. The British lender posted a net profit attributable to shareholders of £1.512 billion ($1.73 billion), above consensus analyst expectations of...
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves After Hours: Alphabet, Microsoft, Texas Instruments and More

Check out the companies making headlines after hours. Alphabet — The search engine parent dropped 5.8% after Alphabet missed third-quarter earnings expectations, and reported a decline in YouTube ad revenue. Alphabet earned $1.06 per share on revenue of $69.09 billion. Analysts surveyed by Refinitiv were forecasting $1.25 earnings per share on revenue of $70.58 billion.
Deutsche Bank Logs Ninth Straight Quarter of Profit With Big Earnings Beat

Analysts had predicted a net profit of 827 million euros, according to data from Refinitiv. "We have significantly improved Deutsche Bank's earnings power and we are well on track to meet our 2022 goals," Christian Sewing, chief executive officer of Deutsche Bank, said in a statement. Deutsche Bank on Wednesday...
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Premarket: Boeing, Hilton, Harley-Davidson and Others

Boeing (BA) – Boeing added 1% in the premarket in spite of reporting an unexpected quarterly loss and revenue that fell below Street forecasts. The jet maker maintained its yearly cash flow forecast despite difficulties in elevating commercial jet production. Hilton Worldwide (HLT) – Hilton added 2% in the...
Cramer's Lightning Round Includes a Fintech ‘on the Road to Redemption'

It's that time again: Jim Cramer's lightning round. Here's the "Mad Money" lightning round with Jim Cramer. American Eagle Outfitters (AEO): "American Eagle is trying to make a comeback. It is very, very difficult." PayPal (PYPL): "PayPal did very well today. They are already on the road to redemption." MicroVision...
