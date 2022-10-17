Read full article on original website
Here Are The Top 3 Michigan Cities with Severe Rat Problems for 2022Marry EvensGrand Rapids, MI
Another Golden Corral Restaurant Permanently ClosesJoel EisenbergGrand Rapids, MI
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in MichiganKristen WaltersGrand Rapids, MI
Governor Whitmer vetoes proposed amendment to 72-hour deer kill law
No immediate changes will be made to the state’s law requiring hunters to report deer kills within 72 hours.
State canvassers could face legal consequences, removal from office, AG office says in opinion
Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel’s office indicated that two state canvassers may be at risk of legal liability and removal from office due to violations of their “clear legal duty.”. A letter dated Oct. 18 from Nessel’s Chief Deputy Christina Grossi alluded to the fact that the Republican...
Fox17
AG Nessel announces $20M settlement in UIA class action lawsuit
LANSING, Mich. — A settlement has been reached in a class action lawsuit involving Michigan’s Unemployment Insurance Agency (UIA) and allegations it used an automated system that wrongly accused recipients of fraud. The Michigan Department of Attorney General says property assets were seized without due process after the...
michiganradio.org
AG says office won’t defend public board members who don’t handle duties
If members of public boards and commissions flout their responsibilities, the state does not have to defend them from legal actions. That’s the message of a letter from Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel’s office, and it’s focused on the bipartisan state panel that certifies election results. Democratic...
fox2detroit.com
Michigan Secretary of State says disrupters a ‘top concern’ on Election Day
LANSING, Mich. (FOX 2) - Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson said her office and county clerks are aware of possible disrupters on Election Day planning to cause problems but says a plan is in place to make sure it doesn't happen. Benson spoke with FOX 2's Tim Skubick on...
Ex-House Speaker Lee Chatfield suspected of criminal enterprise, embezzlement
Whether Lee Chatfield, Michigan’s former House speaker, engaged in a “criminal enterprise” is the subject of court documents briefly made public which allege the ex-lawmaker may be guilty of embezzlement, bribery, use of controlled substances and campaign finance violations. Chatfield was a part of the state Legislature...
Fox17
White Pigeon man seriously hurt after suspected hit-and-run in Mottville Twp.
MOTTVILLE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A pedestrian was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries following a suspected hit-and-run in Mottville Township Thursday morning. The St. Joseph County Sheriff’s Office says the incident occurred along US-12 near Riverside Drive at around 5:30 a.m. We’re told the 33-year-old White Pigeon man was hit...
Nearly twice as many Michigan absentee ballots requested as in 2018
Almost twice as many absentee ballots have been requested in Michigan for the upcoming midterm elections as were requested in 2018. Just over 1.7 million absentee ballots have been sent to Wolverine State voters for November’s elections, with less than three weeks left until Election Day, according to the Michigan Department of State. Of these ballots, 432,960 have been returned so far.
Incumbent faces challenger for state House seat representing 3 West Michigan counties
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI – Incumbent state Rep. Luke Meerman, R-Coopersville, faces a Democratic challenger in the Nov. 8 election for the state House’s 89th District. Meerman will face Democrat Sharon McConnon in the race for the state House seat representing the eastern half of Ottawa County, including Coopersville and Allendale, north of Georgetown Township and Zeeland.
Gov. Whitmer talks COVID, abortion and more with 6 News
Whitmer was first elected in 2018 as Michigan's 49th governor. Her main campaign promise? To fix the damn roads.
iheart.com
Over 95k absentee ballots returned in West MI
State officials say over 400,000 absentee ballots have been returned ahead of the November 8 election. Around 95,000 of those ballots have come from West Michigan. Over 31,000 ballots have been returned from Kent County alone. The state says a total of 1.7 million absentee ballots have been sent out...
Fox17
Since Colorado implemented pay transparency law, wages up 11.5%
COLORADO SPRINGS — The next time you’re looking for a job in Colorado, take a closer look at the job posting and see if the pay aligns with your expectations. Employers in the state are being fined if they don’t provide that pay transparency. Since 2021 it has been the law and the standard in the state.
Fox17
17-year-old in critical condition following crash with gravel truck in Holland Twp.
HOLLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A teen from Zeeland is in the hospital with critical injuries sustained in a Holland Township crash Thursday afternoon. The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office says the crash happened at Northwind Drive and 96th Avenue at around 12:45 p.m. We’re told the 17-year-old had stopped...
wglt.org
The Republican nominee for Michigan attorney general is under investigation himself
LANSING, Mich. — An attorney general is often called a state's top law enforcement official. But what happens when a candidate running for that office is someone who could face criminal charges?. That's playing out right now in Michigan, where Matthew DePerno, a Trump-backed Republican nominee for state attorney...
Roll Call Online
In Michigan, the same issues motivate voters in different ways
Gary Spagnuolo usually votes for Republicans, but this year he plans to support Elissa Slotkin, the Democrat seeking a third term in Michigan’s 7th Congressional District. Steven O’Shaugnessey is moving in the opposite direction. Even though he is a Republican, he voted for Slotkin two years ago. But this year, he cast an absentee ballot for GOP challenger Tom Barrett, 41, an Army veteran and state senator who faces Slotkin in a redrawn district.
WLUC
Michigan voters to decide future of state abortion rights with Proposal 3
LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - Proposal 3 would enshrine abortion rights in the Michigan state constitution if passed. It is one of three non-partisan proposals on the ballot for Michigan voters this election season, alongside Proposal 1 and Proposal 2. As it reads on the ballot, Proposal 3 would:. Establish a...
What's on your Michigan ballot? Know before you go:
MICHIGAN, USA — November's election is fast approaching. It's important to know what will be on your ballot so you're prepared to cast your vote confidently this election season. Not all ballots in West Michigan will look the same, depending on your location. The Michigan Department of State has...
Ballot preprocessing too late to speed up results, Michigan officials say
Even though Republican lawmakers and Gov. Gretchen Whitmer struck a last-minute deal to give Michigan clerks a head start on absentee ballot processing, scattered acceptance means election results won’t come faster this November. “The reality is the bill came so close to the election,” Michigan Department of State spokesperson...
Michigan Anti-Trans Bill Could Send Parents to Prison for Life
An extreme new Michigan house bill shows a new level of hatred toward transgender children and their parents. On Tuesday, October 11th, 2022 Michigan House Bill 6454 was introduced. If this bill becomes law, helping your transgender child would result in a felony child abuse charge. If you are a parent of a transgender child, and you follow medical guidelines and get them gender-affirming care, you could go to prison for life. According to the bill posted at Michigan.gov it was sponsored by the 5 Republicans below:
nypressnews.com
Christian physician assistant sues Michigan Health for being fired after objecting to trans procedures
A Christian woman in Michigan who served 17 years as a physician assistant for Michigan Health filed a lawsuit against her former employer last week after they allegedly terminated her because of her “sincerely held religious beliefs” regarding gender. “I’m heartbroken,” Valerie Kloosterman told Fox News Digital. “I...
