Gaines Township, MI

Fox17

AG Nessel announces $20M settlement in UIA class action lawsuit

LANSING, Mich. — A settlement has been reached in a class action lawsuit involving Michigan’s Unemployment Insurance Agency (UIA) and allegations it used an automated system that wrongly accused recipients of fraud. The Michigan Department of Attorney General says property assets were seized without due process after the...
MICHIGAN STATE
Fox17

White Pigeon man seriously hurt after suspected hit-and-run in Mottville Twp.

MOTTVILLE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A pedestrian was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries following a suspected hit-and-run in Mottville Township Thursday morning. The St. Joseph County Sheriff’s Office says the incident occurred along US-12 near Riverside Drive at around 5:30 a.m. We’re told the 33-year-old White Pigeon man was hit...
WHITE PIGEON, MI
The Hill

Nearly twice as many Michigan absentee ballots requested as in 2018

Almost twice as many absentee ballots have been requested in Michigan for the upcoming midterm elections as were requested in 2018. Just over 1.7 million absentee ballots have been sent to Wolverine State voters for November’s elections, with less than three weeks left until Election Day, according to the Michigan Department of State. Of these ballots, 432,960 have been returned so far.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Grand Rapids Press

Incumbent faces challenger for state House seat representing 3 West Michigan counties

OTTAWA COUNTY, MI – Incumbent state Rep. Luke Meerman, R-Coopersville, faces a Democratic challenger in the Nov. 8 election for the state House’s 89th District. Meerman will face Democrat Sharon McConnon in the race for the state House seat representing the eastern half of Ottawa County, including Coopersville and Allendale, north of Georgetown Township and Zeeland.
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI
iheart.com

Over 95k absentee ballots returned in West MI

State officials say over 400,000 absentee ballots have been returned ahead of the November 8 election. Around 95,000 of those ballots have come from West Michigan. Over 31,000 ballots have been returned from Kent County alone. The state says a total of 1.7 million absentee ballots have been sent out...
Fox17

Since Colorado implemented pay transparency law, wages up 11.5%

COLORADO SPRINGS — The next time you’re looking for a job in Colorado, take a closer look at the job posting and see if the pay aligns with your expectations. Employers in the state are being fined if they don’t provide that pay transparency. Since 2021 it has been the law and the standard in the state.
COLORADO STATE
Roll Call Online

In Michigan, the same issues motivate voters in different ways

Gary Spagnuolo usually votes for Republicans, but this year he plans to support Elissa Slotkin, the Democrat seeking a third term in Michigan’s 7th Congressional District. Steven O’Shaugnessey is moving in the opposite direction. Even though he is a Republican, he voted for Slotkin two years ago. But this year, he cast an absentee ballot for GOP challenger Tom Barrett, 41, an Army veteran and state senator who faces Slotkin in a redrawn district.
MICHIGAN STATE
13 ON YOUR SIDE

What's on your Michigan ballot? Know before you go:

MICHIGAN, USA — November's election is fast approaching. It's important to know what will be on your ballot so you're prepared to cast your vote confidently this election season. Not all ballots in West Michigan will look the same, depending on your location. The Michigan Department of State has...
MICHIGAN STATE
1240 WJIM

Michigan Anti-Trans Bill Could Send Parents to Prison for Life

An extreme new Michigan house bill shows a new level of hatred toward transgender children and their parents. On Tuesday, October 11th, 2022 Michigan House Bill 6454 was introduced. If this bill becomes law, helping your transgender child would result in a felony child abuse charge. If you are a parent of a transgender child, and you follow medical guidelines and get them gender-affirming care, you could go to prison for life. According to the bill posted at Michigan.gov it was sponsored by the 5 Republicans below:
MICHIGAN STATE

