Kentucky State

Check out this week's Associated Press Kentucky high school football polls

By Louisville Courier Journal
 3 days ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - The top teams in the Kentucky Associated Press high school football polls, with first-place votes, records, total points and previous rankings:

Class A

Rank-School (FPV) Rcd TP Pvs

1. Pikeville (5) 6-2 68 1

2. Raceland (1) 7-1 62 2

3. Newport Central Catholic 7-1 51 4

4. Kentucky Country Day 7-1 44 6

5. Hazard (1) 6-2 39 5

6. Bethlehem 6-2 31 3

7. Holy Cross 6-2 29 T7

8. Campbellsville 5-3 21 NR

9. Bishop Brossart 7-2 14 10

10. Williamsburg 5-2 13 NR

Others receiving votes: Pineville 9. Paris 3. Paintsville 1.

Class 2A

Rank-School (FPV) Rcd TP Pvs

1. Mayfield (3) 8-0 66 1

2. Beechwood (3) 7-1 65 2

3. Owensboro Catholic 5-3 50 3

4. Metcalfe County 8-0 41 4

5. Lexington Christian 4-4 34 5

6. Breathitt County (1) 5-2 32 6

7. McLean County 7-1 28 7

8. Lloyd Memorial 5-3 19 8

9. Walton-Verona 7-2 15 9

10. Shelby Valley 6-2 13 NR

Others receiving votes: Hancock County 7. Middlesboro 4. Butler County 4. Danville 4. Prestonsburg 2. Green County 1.

Class 3A

Rank-School (FPV) Rcd TP Pvs

1. Christian Academy (6) 8-0 68 1

2. Bardstown 9-0 62 2

3. Union County 8-0 54 3

4. Mason County 8-0 47 4

5. Lawrence County 7-1 32 9

6. Bell County 6-2 25 6

7. Greenup County 6-2 19 NR

8. Belfry 4-4 13 5

9. Paducah Tilghman 3-5 12 7

10. (tie) Trigg County (1) 7-1 11 10

10. (tie) Casey County 6-2 11 NR

10. (tie) Ashland Blazer 5-4 11 NR

Others receiving votes: Elizabethtown 10. Henry County 6. Hart County 4.

Class 4A

Rank-School (FPV) Rcd TP Pvs

1. Lexington Catholic (3) 7-1 66 1

2. Corbin (4) 8-0 65 2

3. Boyle County 7-1 58 3

4. Johnson Central 6-2 44 4

5. Spencer County 7-1 37 6

6. Warren East 8-0 36 7

7. Logan County 7-1 33 5

8. Central 5-4 15 9

9. Franklin County 4-4 10 8

10. Letcher County Central 6-2 9 10

Others receiving votes: Franklin-Simpson 5. Madisonville-North Hopkins 4. Boyd County 3.

Class 5A

Rank-School (FPV) Rcd TP Pvs

1. Frederick Douglass (6) 8-0 69 1

2. Woodford County (1) 8-0 62 2

3. Bowling Green 7-1 58 4

4. Southwestern 8-0 46 5

5. (tie) Highlands 7-2 32 85

5. (tie) Scott Co. 7-1 32 7

7. Pulaski County 8-1 24 9

8. (tie) Covington Catholic 6-2 23 3

8. (tie) South Warren 5-3 23 6

10. Owensboro 6-2 8 NR

Others receiving votes: Fairdale 6. Greenwood 1. Cooper 1.

Class 6A

Rank-School (FPV) Rcd TP Pvs

1. St. Xavier (6) 7-1 68 1

2. Manual 7-1 57 3

3. Ballard 7-1 55 2

4. Henderson County 7-1 40 4

5. Male 5-3 38 5

6. (tie) Trinity 5-4 32 6

6. (tie) Madison Central (1) 7-1 32 7

8. Bullitt East 7-1 22 8

9. (tie) Central Hardin 7-1 12 NR

9. (tie) Bryan Station 5-3 12 9

Others receiving votes: Ryle 11. Simon Kenton 6.

All Associated Press members in Kentucky are eligible to participate in the high school football poll. Those who voted for this week's poll are: The Daily Independent, Ashland; Daily News, Bowling Green; Kentucky Enquirer, Cincinnati; Lexington Herald-Leader, Lexington; Courier-Journal, Louisville; The Ledger Independent, Maysville; Kentucky Today, Louisville; KPG Football, Owensboro.

