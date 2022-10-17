Check out this week's Associated Press Kentucky high school football polls
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - The top teams in the Kentucky Associated Press high school football polls, with first-place votes, records, total points and previous rankings:
Class A
Rank-School (FPV) Rcd TP Pvs
1. Pikeville (5) 6-2 68 1
2. Raceland (1) 7-1 62 2
3. Newport Central Catholic 7-1 51 4
4. Kentucky Country Day 7-1 44 6
5. Hazard (1) 6-2 39 5
6. Bethlehem 6-2 31 3
7. Holy Cross 6-2 29 T7
8. Campbellsville 5-3 21 NR
9. Bishop Brossart 7-2 14 10
10. Williamsburg 5-2 13 NR
Others receiving votes: Pineville 9. Paris 3. Paintsville 1.
Class 2A
Rank-School (FPV) Rcd TP Pvs
1. Mayfield (3) 8-0 66 1
2. Beechwood (3) 7-1 65 2
3. Owensboro Catholic 5-3 50 3
4. Metcalfe County 8-0 41 4
5. Lexington Christian 4-4 34 5
6. Breathitt County (1) 5-2 32 6
7. McLean County 7-1 28 7
8. Lloyd Memorial 5-3 19 8
9. Walton-Verona 7-2 15 9
10. Shelby Valley 6-2 13 NR
Others receiving votes: Hancock County 7. Middlesboro 4. Butler County 4. Danville 4. Prestonsburg 2. Green County 1.
Class 3A
Rank-School (FPV) Rcd TP Pvs
1. Christian Academy (6) 8-0 68 1
2. Bardstown 9-0 62 2
3. Union County 8-0 54 3
4. Mason County 8-0 47 4
5. Lawrence County 7-1 32 9
6. Bell County 6-2 25 6
7. Greenup County 6-2 19 NR
8. Belfry 4-4 13 5
9. Paducah Tilghman 3-5 12 7
10. (tie) Trigg County (1) 7-1 11 10
10. (tie) Casey County 6-2 11 NR
10. (tie) Ashland Blazer 5-4 11 NR
Others receiving votes: Elizabethtown 10. Henry County 6. Hart County 4.
Class 4A
Rank-School (FPV) Rcd TP Pvs
1. Lexington Catholic (3) 7-1 66 1
2. Corbin (4) 8-0 65 2
3. Boyle County 7-1 58 3
4. Johnson Central 6-2 44 4
5. Spencer County 7-1 37 6
6. Warren East 8-0 36 7
7. Logan County 7-1 33 5
8. Central 5-4 15 9
9. Franklin County 4-4 10 8
10. Letcher County Central 6-2 9 10
Others receiving votes: Franklin-Simpson 5. Madisonville-North Hopkins 4. Boyd County 3.
Class 5A
Rank-School (FPV) Rcd TP Pvs
1. Frederick Douglass (6) 8-0 69 1
2. Woodford County (1) 8-0 62 2
3. Bowling Green 7-1 58 4
4. Southwestern 8-0 46 5
5. (tie) Highlands 7-2 32 85
5. (tie) Scott Co. 7-1 32 7
7. Pulaski County 8-1 24 9
8. (tie) Covington Catholic 6-2 23 3
8. (tie) South Warren 5-3 23 6
10. Owensboro 6-2 8 NR
Others receiving votes: Fairdale 6. Greenwood 1. Cooper 1.
Class 6A
Rank-School (FPV) Rcd TP Pvs
1. St. Xavier (6) 7-1 68 1
2. Manual 7-1 57 3
3. Ballard 7-1 55 2
4. Henderson County 7-1 40 4
5. Male 5-3 38 5
6. (tie) Trinity 5-4 32 6
6. (tie) Madison Central (1) 7-1 32 7
8. Bullitt East 7-1 22 8
9. (tie) Central Hardin 7-1 12 NR
9. (tie) Bryan Station 5-3 12 9
Others receiving votes: Ryle 11. Simon Kenton 6.
All Associated Press members in Kentucky are eligible to participate in the high school football poll. Those who voted for this week's poll are: The Daily Independent, Ashland; Daily News, Bowling Green; Kentucky Enquirer, Cincinnati; Lexington Herald-Leader, Lexington; Courier-Journal, Louisville; The Ledger Independent, Maysville; Kentucky Today, Louisville; KPG Football, Owensboro.
