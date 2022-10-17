Read full article on original website
Cleveland's Most Dangerous NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldCleveland, OH
This Small Ohio Town was Just Named One of the Coolest in the U.S.Travel MavenChagrin Falls, OH
State Auditor Keith Faber Honors Maple Heights Mayor Annette Blackwell and Finance Director, Tinita Tillman and StaffBrown on ClevelandMaple Heights, OH
4 Bakeries To Check Out in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Major off-price retail chain opening another new location in OhioKristen WaltersWarrensville Heights, OH
Darius Garland misses practice Thursday with nasty-looking eye injury
TORONTO -- Cleveland Cavaliers All-Star point guard Darius Garland did not practice Thursday afternoon, staying at the team hotel after suffering a left eyelid laceration in Wednesday’s loss to the Toronto Raptors. The injury, which doesn’t yet have a full diagnosis or recovery timeline, has led to an abundance...
Fear of Lamar Jackson and more things we’re thinking during Ravens week: Orange and Brown Talk
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Ravens week is here and it’s a big one for the Browns as they are coming off three losses in a row. They travel to Baltimore Sunday for the first of two straight division games. Mary Kay Cabot, Ashley Bastock and Dan Labbe start off our...
Cavaliers’ Donovan Mitchell embraced the Browns the moment he arrived in Cleveland. It hasn’t gone unnoticed by players
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The hat almost didn’t happen. As Donovan Mitchell arrived in Cleveland after a franchise-altering trade with the Utah Jazz last month, he wore a white Cavaliers hoodie with the team’s newest gold-colored logo when he landed at Burke Lakefront Airport. But his most notable item of clothing had nothing to do with the Cavs. It was a Browns hat, white with a brown brim, one that featured the widely-revered-among-fans Brownie logo that now sits at midfield in FirstEnergy Stadium.
Chuck Kyle’s ‘goodbye tour’ nears an end, but his legacy extends beyond championships
CLEVELAND, Ohio — With each weekend this fall, Chuck Kyle comes closer to coaching his final high school football game for St. Ignatius. Each week, he stops for a picture or conversation that breaks the normal pregame routine. Kyle hoped to make his 40th and final season one in which he sneaks out after the final game.
Grayson Allen helps seal Bucks win in opener
Grayson Allen drew 61 starts last season, his first campaign with the Milwaukee Bucks. And in the team's 90-88 season-opening road win over the Philadelphia 76ers on Thursday night, the former four-year Duke basketball shooting guard proved worthy of his starting nod and 32 minutes of ...
Guardians’ biggest offseason needs are at DH, catcher according to fans
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Guardians fans are already full of ideas on how to improve the club for another postseason run just one day after the team bowed out with a Game 5 loss to the Yankees in the American League Division Series. Adding a power bat at designated hitter...
Cavaliers at Raptors: Live updates from the season opener
TORONTO -- The highly-anticipated start to the 2022-23 NBA season is here for the Cleveland Cavaliers as they take on the Toronto Raptors on the road tonight. Tipoff is at 7:30 p.m. EDT. It will be the first chance for fans to get a look at how Donovan Mitchell, acquired...
Donovan Mitchell comes as advertised, Cavs need lots of work – Terry Pluto’s Scribbles
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Scribbles in my notebook while watching the Cavs open the season with a 108-105 loss at Toronto:. 1. The eye injury to Darius Garland showed the immediate value of Donovan Mitchell. Garland played only 13 minutes. After that, Mitchell ran the team. As coach J.B. Bickerstaff said in his postgame press conference: “(Mitchell) has carried teams on his back before. It’s not new ... he’s an elite basketball player.”
Browns at Ravens: Game preview, prop bets and game picks: Orange and Brown Talk
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Friday means it’s time for our big Browns preview pod. We’re getting you into and through your weekend leading up to kickoff with everything you need to know for Sunday’s matchup at M&T Bank Stadium between the Browns and Ravens. Both teams are trying...
Cleveland Cavaliers’ roster breakdown: Assessing each player and their role
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Unfinished business. That’s the theme of the 2022-23 season for the Cavaliers. Fueled by an underdog, Cleveland-against-everybody mentality, the scrappy young group became the NBA’s greatest surprise last season, rocketing up the Eastern Conference standings, doubling their win total from the previous season and advancing to the play-in tournament.
Guardians fans will ask ‘What if?’ as season ends, but what a great year! – Terry Pluto
CLEVELAND, Ohio – What if the Guardians hadn’t started Aaron Civale ... What if the Guardians had gotten a few hits in clutch situations ... What if it hadn’t rained ... As the Guardians lost 5-1 to the Yankees and were eliminated Tuesday in Game 5 of the ALDS, some questions will linger.
Should Browns move on from Joe Woods? Quincy Carrier, Casey Kinnamon on Thursday’s Sports 4 CLE
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Don’t miss today’s edition of cleveland.com’s exclusive online show, “Sports 4 CLE,” brought to you by Tri-C, live each weekday at 4 p.m. You also can find previous shows here. On today’s show:. YouTube personality Quincy Carrier and Dawg Pound...
Grant Delpit’s starting spot is safe for now, Browns not considering defensive depth chart changes
BEREA, Ohio -- Browns safety Grant Delpit has gotten off to a rocky start this season, but Cleveland isn’t thinking about making a change to its depth chart. Defensive coordinator Joe Woods said on Thursday they aren’t shaking things up and that Delpit will still be the starting strong safety after the 24 year old gave up a handful of big plays in the Browns’ 38-15 loss to the Patriots.
Bengals’ red zone defense is on fire: By the numbers
CINCINNATI, Ohio — The Bengals game against the Saints came down to red zone defense. Cincinnati was a perfect 3 for 3 inside the 25-yard line while New Orleans went 1 of 5. The Bengals are now ranked No. 3 in the NFL in red zone defense (35.3%) and only allowed three touchdowns in 13 red zone trips over the last four weeks.
Jim Lachey, Ohio State football icon and Iowa Hawkeye father, embracing both identities
COLUMBUS, Ohio — As Jim Lachey stepped out of his car at his Indianapolis hotel before the Big Ten championship game last December, he crossed paths with a Michigan fan doing the same. “Good win last week,” Lachey said to the fan, trying not to betray his true feelings...
The time Joel Bitonio found a bullet in his food while eating dinner with Joe Thomas (and what it says about leadership)
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Browns left guard Joel Bitonio was having dinner at Joe Thomas’ house and had to bite the bullet -- literally. He had done it before -- he actually had Thanksgiving with the Thomas family -- but this time they were eating something the future Hall of Fame left tackle had scrounged up himself.
