Cleveland, OH

Cleveland.com

Cavaliers' Donovan Mitchell embraced the Browns the moment he arrived in Cleveland. It hasn't gone unnoticed by players

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The hat almost didn’t happen. As Donovan Mitchell arrived in Cleveland after a franchise-altering trade with the Utah Jazz last month, he wore a white Cavaliers hoodie with the team’s newest gold-colored logo when he landed at Burke Lakefront Airport. But his most notable item of clothing had nothing to do with the Cavs. It was a Browns hat, white with a brown brim, one that featured the widely-revered-among-fans Brownie logo that now sits at midfield in FirstEnergy Stadium.
BlueDevilCountry

Grayson Allen helps seal Bucks win in opener

Grayson Allen drew 61 starts last season, his first campaign with the Milwaukee Bucks. And in the team's 90-88 season-opening road win over the Philadelphia 76ers on Thursday night, the former four-year Duke basketball shooting guard proved worthy of his starting nod and 32 minutes of ...
Cleveland.com

Cavaliers at Raptors: Live updates from the season opener

TORONTO -- The highly-anticipated start to the 2022-23 NBA season is here for the Cleveland Cavaliers as they take on the Toronto Raptors on the road tonight. Tipoff is at 7:30 p.m. EDT. It will be the first chance for fans to get a look at how Donovan Mitchell, acquired...
Cleveland.com

Donovan Mitchell comes as advertised, Cavs need lots of work – Terry Pluto's Scribbles

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Scribbles in my notebook while watching the Cavs open the season with a 108-105 loss at Toronto:. 1. The eye injury to Darius Garland showed the immediate value of Donovan Mitchell. Garland played only 13 minutes. After that, Mitchell ran the team. As coach J.B. Bickerstaff said in his postgame press conference: “(Mitchell) has carried teams on his back before. It’s not new ... he’s an elite basketball player.”
Cleveland.com

FanDuel promo code: Saints-Cardinals $150 TNF bonus, NBA League Pass

XL Media provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The NBA season has arrived and NFL Week 7 opens up tonight, so take advantage of our FanDuel promo code and score two...
Cleveland.com

Cleveland Cavaliers' roster breakdown: Assessing each player and their role

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Unfinished business. That’s the theme of the 2022-23 season for the Cavaliers. Fueled by an underdog, Cleveland-against-everybody mentality, the scrappy young group became the NBA’s greatest surprise last season, rocketing up the Eastern Conference standings, doubling their win total from the previous season and advancing to the play-in tournament.
Cleveland.com

Grant Delpit's starting spot is safe for now, Browns not considering defensive depth chart changes

BEREA, Ohio -- Browns safety Grant Delpit has gotten off to a rocky start this season, but Cleveland isn’t thinking about making a change to its depth chart. Defensive coordinator Joe Woods said on Thursday they aren’t shaking things up and that Delpit will still be the starting strong safety after the 24 year old gave up a handful of big plays in the Browns’ 38-15 loss to the Patriots.
Cleveland.com

Bengals' red zone defense is on fire: By the numbers

CINCINNATI, Ohio — The Bengals game against the Saints came down to red zone defense. Cincinnati was a perfect 3 for 3 inside the 25-yard line while New Orleans went 1 of 5. The Bengals are now ranked No. 3 in the NFL in red zone defense (35.3%) and only allowed three touchdowns in 13 red zone trips over the last four weeks.
Cleveland.com

Cleveland.com

