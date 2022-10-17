ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Still looking for a Halloween costume? Here is what you shouldn't wear around Cincinnati

By Emily DeLetter, Cincinnati Enquirer
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer
 3 days ago
Do you know what you're dressing up as for Halloween? If not, there's still a little bit of time. But if you don't want to look like everyone else around the Queen City, we now know which costume you shouldn't get this year.

Google Trends has compiled a list of this year's most-searched Halloween costumes in cities across the U.S., including Cincinnati.

Here are 10 of the most-searched costumes in the country, which include classics and a few timely pop culture references:

  1. Witch.
  2. Spider-Man.
  3. Dinosaur.
  4. "Stranger Things."
  5. Fairy.
  6. Pirate.
  7. Rabbit.
  8. Cheerleader.
  9. Cowboy.
  10. Harley Quinn.

When it comes to Cincinnati, you might see a fair number of cowboys. That's the most-searched costume here, according to Google's Frightgeist map. Other searched-for costumes around the area include the Renaissance, cheerleaders, Harley Quinn and dolls.

Halloween:Classic Halloween pails returning to McDonald's. Here's how to get one

Cowboys are also a popular choice outside of Cincinnati. Google Trends ranked the costume ninth overall, noting there is a "frighteningly high chance" you could see the costume on Halloween this year.

Here's where else a cowboy costume is most-searched:

  1. Charlotte, North Carolina.
  2. Austin, Texas.
  3. Charleston, South Carolina.
  4. Greenville-New Bern-Washington, D.C.
  5. Wilkes Barre-Scranton, Pennsylvania.

Although cowboys are popular in Cincinnati, they don't reign supreme around Ohio and Kentucky. The most-searched costume in Columbus is Spider-Man and a dinosaur in Cleveland-Akron, according to the map. And in Kentucky, both Lexington and Louisville have witches as the frontrunning search.

Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer

