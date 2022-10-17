ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Viral video in Milwaukee shows a white man detaining a Black man by holding his neck, outraging viewers

By Elliot Hughes, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
 3 days ago
Milwaukee police are investigating an incident last week in which a white man was recorded on video accusing a Black man of stealing a bike while detaining him with a hand on his throat.

Since the incident on Oct. 10, the video has been shared thousands of times on Facebook, Twitter and other platforms, sparking outrage from commenters believing it to be an example of racial profiling and vigilantism.

Here’s what we know about the incident and video:

Where and when did this happen?

Police said the incident happened along the 2100 block of South 25th Street, in the Layton Park neighborhood, at 4:40 p.m. Oct. 10. They said a 62-year-old man detained a 24-year-old man for allegedly stealing a bicycle.

No injuries were reported and the individuals involved in the video have been identified, police said.

What does the video show?

The video is just short of two minutes long and shows a white man, presumably the 62-year-old, standing behind a shorter Black man, the 24-year-old, with his hand on his throat.

For the first 10 seconds of the video, the older man has his hand on the younger man's throat until the person recording the video tells him to let go. The two are standing over a blue bicycle in the middle of the street. There is no physical struggle.

All the while, the older man is holding a phone to his ear and is reporting that a bike was stolen out of his friend’s yard. He at first seems to accuse the younger man of stealing the bike but is later heard saying “one of his friends” stole it. He describes it as a green bicycle – apparently, one different from the blue bicycle both men are standing over.

As these accusations are made, the younger man repeatedly says he never touched the bicycle. Multiple kids can be seen riding their bikes in the background of the video and one of them says the younger man did not steal anything.

The man recording the video, Deangelo Wright, did not return an interview request for this story, and the older man did not answer his door when a reporter knocked on it Monday.

A man who said he is the uncle of the younger man told Fox6 News his nephew has a disability but was not more specific.

What happened prior to the video?

In a video with community activist Vaun Mayes, Wright said he was driving his car down South 25th Street when he saw the two adults blocking the street, with one hand on another man’s neck.

He said he stopped his car and started recording because what he saw “looked crazy.” He initially thought the younger man was a child.

“I just would want someone to do it if it was my kid,” Wright said.

What has happened since the video was recorded?

Police have not indicated anyone has been cited or arrested in connection with the incident. But a department statement Monday said the matter was still being investigated and would eventually be turned over to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office for review of any potential charges.

At least two protests have been held outside the older man’s home in the week since then. One of them was organized by Mayes, who said the older man “has to get charged.”

Mayes said the video angered him because it immediately reminded him of recent cases where Black men were killed by people trying to detain them without police around, such as the 2020 racially motivated murder of Ahmaud Arbery in Georgia and the 2012 death of Corey Stingley in West Allis.

In the latter case, Stingley, a Black 16-year-old, was detained by three white adults after being accused of shoplifting. The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office determined Stingley died from suffocation during the struggle. The district attorney’s office declined to file charges in the case, arguing the three adults had no intention of harming him.

“It’s time that somebody send some type of message that this stuff won’t be tolerated,” Mayes said. “If that guy hadn’t intervened, who knows how that would’ve turned out. I think the city and the Police Department need to take a strong stance on this.”

Contact Elliot Hughes at elliot.hughes@jrn.com or 414-704-8958. Follow him on Twitter @elliothughes12.

Comments / 38

Phillip Torsrud
3d ago

Fake news, most people are not outraged. They are happy someone stepped up and got the stolen property back for their never.

Reply(3)
17
Angela C. Brown
3d ago

People need to leave ppl ish alone. People are getting tired of people taking from them or hurting them for just being outside. I do believe the media is trying to make this about race. He stole a bike out of someone’s yard and he shouldn’t have. Period!

Reply(1)
8
 

