ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corpus Christi, TX

Corpus Christi, Coastal Bend high school results, schedules: Football, Volleyball, Tennis

By Len Hayward, Corpus Christi Caller Times
Corpus Christi Caller-Times
Corpus Christi Caller-Times
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3y6gum_0iccn7QY00

Note: All times p.m. unless otherwise noted

CROSS COUNTRY

DISTRICT RESULTS

MONDAY-TUESDAY, OCT. 24-25

Region IV Meets, Texas A&M-Corpus Christi

FOOTBALL

Note: All times 7:30 p.m. unless otherwise noted

THURSDAY, OCT. 20

14-5A DIVISION I

Veterans Memorial 38, Miller 34

16-3A DIVISION I

Rio Hondo 28, Falfurrias 22

FRIDAY, OCT. 21

14-5A DIVISION I

Carroll at Victoria West

Ray vs. King, Buc Stadium

Victoria East at Moody, Cabaniss

15-5A DIVISION II

Pharr Valley View at Flour Bluff, 7

Mercedes at Gregory-Portland, 7

15-4A DIVISION I

Port Lavaca Calhoun at Beeville, 7

Rockport-Fulton at Floresville, 7

16-4A DIVISION I

Hidalgo at Alice

Calallen at Tuloso-Midway

15-4A DIVISION II

Orange Grove at West Oso

Robstown at Ingleside

16-4A DIVISION II

Bishop at Port Isabel

15-3A DIVISION I

Aransas Pass at Mathis

London at Vanderbilt Industrial

16-3A DIVISION I

Progreso at San Diego

Lyford at Santa Gertrudis Academy, 7

16-3A DIVISION II

Banquete at Odem

Hebbronville at Taft

15-2A DIVISION I

Shiner at Refugio

Kenedy at Skidmore-Tynan

Ganado at Three Rivers

16-2A DIVISION I

Freer at Ben Bolt

Riviera at Premont

16-2A DIVISION II

Pettus at Agua Dulce, 7

Woodsboro at Bruni, 7

TAPPS D-3, DISTRICT 3

John Paul II at Boerne Geneva, 7

TENNIS

REGIONAL SEMIFINALS

Boerne Champion 11, Veterans Memorial 8

REGIONAL QUARTERFINALS

CLASS 5A

Veterans Memorial 10, McAllen Memorial 2

CLASS 4A

Uvalde 11, Tuloso-Midway 4

VOLLEYBALL

TUESDAY, OCT. 18

DISTRICT 29-5A

NORTH ZONE

VICTORIA EAST DEF. MILLER,

21-25, 25-13, 25-18, 25-18

KILLS — VE, Samudio 11, Regan Radding 9; Miller Isabella Campos 10, Julie Sandoval 9. ASSISTS — VE, Sarah Castaneda 23, Madilyn Samudio 11; Miller, Isabella Estrella 24. ACES — VE, Sarah Casteneda 4, Aubie Trevino 2; Miller, Isabella Estrella 2, Isabella Campos 2. DIGS — VE, Shiloh Fort 23, Sarah Castendea 16; Miller, Jaslin Olivo 13 Isabella Estrella 10. BLOCKS — VE, Madilyn Samudio 2, Emily Wall 2; Miller, Julissa Hensley 2.5, Julie Sandoval 2.

Records — Miller 12-24, 0-7; Victoria East 13-19, 3-4.

GREGORY-PORTLAND DEF. RAY,

25-15, 25-9, 25-20

KILLS — G-P, Kilgore 18, Suggs 8, Vest 7; Ray, Trinity Hargis 5, Jada James 4, Kiana Lanton 3. ASSISTS — G-P, Ashlyn Kelly 37; Ray, Hannah Fields 10, Brinley Hopkins 7. ACES — G-P, Suggs 2, Abigail 2; Ray, Mia Barns 1, Brinley Hopkins 1. DIGS — G-P, Saathoff 11, Kilgore 11; Ray, Sarah Cortez 11, Alyssa Ramos 7, Jada James 7. BLOCKS — G-P, A. Vest 1; Ray, Kylie Cason 3, Jada James 1, Daria Hadis 1.

JV — Ray won 25-22, 17-25, 25-23

Freshmen — G-P won 25-15, 25-22.

Records — G-P 15-26, 6-2; Ray 10-22, 2-5.

SOUTH ZONE

VETERANS MEMORIAL DEF. CARROLL,

25-14, 16-25, 19-25, 25-13, 15-8

KILLS — VM, Amber Geyer 11; Carroll, JaNaisha Kelley 14, Brooklyn Rincon 8, Lyric Carpenter 6. ASSISTS — VM, Mia DeLaPena 26, Kayla Chavez 15; Carroll, Lyric Carpenter 30. ACES — VM, Mia DeLaPena 2; Carroll, Brooklyn Rincon 3, Hailey Flores 2. DIGS — VM, Jada Zepeda 35; Carroll, Leila Saenz 31, Lilly Gonzalez 16, Kiley Flores 13. BLOCKS — VM, Mia Rodriguez 3; Carroll, Janaisha Kelley 4, Hailey Flores 1.

Records — Veterans Memorial 24-11, 6-1; Carroll 1-6 in 29-5A South Zone.

FLOUR BLUFF DEF. MOODY,

25-20, 25-16, 25-17

KILLS — FB, Maggie Croft 12, Natalie Hughes 10, Callie Freeman 9; Moody, Madilynn Cantu 11, Alyssa Lowe 3, Jasmyn Rodriguez 3. ASSISTS — FB, Harlie Gallaspy 33; Moody, Aubrey Guerra 17, Makenzie Uribe 2. ACES — FB, Mikaela Palmer 1, Marina Rogers 1, Emeri Jeffers 1, Maggie Croft 1; Moody, Aubrey Guerra 1, Madilynn Cantu 1. DIGS — FB, Mikaela Palmer 20, Harlie Gallaspy 13, Emeri Jeffers 12; Moody, Makenzie Uribe 11, Aubrey Guerra 5, Lindsey Guerra 3, Madilynn Cantu 3, Aaliyah Vasquez 3. BLOCKS — FB, Maggie Croft 5; Moody, Alyssa Lowe 2, Jasmyn Rodriguez 2, Madilynn Cantu 1.

JV — Flour Bluff won 25-20, 26-28, 25-16.

Freshmen — Flour Bluff won 25-8, 25-9.

Records — Flour Bluff 31-6, 7-0; Moody 20-15, 1-7.

DISTRICT 31-4A

CALALLEN DEF. LAREDO HARMONY,

25-12, 25-7, 25-6

KILLS — Jordyn Thibodeaux 8, Brookelynn Meador 6. ASSISTS — Calallen, Carrigan Valdez 14, Autumn Garza 9. ACES — Calallen, Abigail Brown 2, Monique Gonzalez 2. DIGS — Calallen, Monique Gonzalez 14, Autumn Garza 8. BLOCKS — Calallen, J. Thibodeaux 2, Ashley Robertson 1.

Records — Calallen 24-14, 10-0; Laredo Harmony 0-10 in 31-4A.

TULOSO-MIDWAY DEF. KINGSVILLE,

25-2, 25-15, 25-8

KILLS — T-M, Isabella Garcia 12, Aubrey Gilchrist 5, Melanee Garcia 9. ASSISTS — T-M, Maddie Hinojosa 18, Melanee Garcia 6. ACES — T-M, Maddie Hinojosa 1, Laney Soza 1, Jaylen Torre 1. DIGS — T-M, Laney Soza 15, Melanee Garcia 6, Maddie Hinojosa 7, Bella Garcia 5, Jaylen Torre 14.

JV — T-M won 25-20, 25-12.

Freshmen — T-M won 25-12, 25-9.

Records — Tuloso-Midway 24-12, 9-1; Kingsville 11-20, 1-9.

BISHOP DEF. ROBSTOWN,

25-17, 25-14, 25-22

KILLS — Bishop, Bella Borchardt 19. ASSISTS — Bishop, Ashlin Scott 23. ACES — Bishop, A. Scott 3. DIGS — Bishop, B. Borchardt 14.

Records — Bishop 22-13, 7-4; Robstown 5-6 in 31-4A.

DISTRICT 29-3A

ARANSAS PASS DEF. TAFT,

25-19, 19-25, 21-25, 25-23, 15-13

KILLS — Taft, Lisette Garza 23, Clarisa Martinez 12; AP, Courteney Heyward 26, Eloria Pierre 16, Faith Vasquez 3. ASSISTS — Taft, Jesselle Dominguez 33; AP, Alyssa Median 30; Faith Vasquez 14. ACES — AP, Amelia Durham 5, C. Heyward 3, Alyssa Medina 2. DIGS — Taft, Ileana Perez 22, Juliana Alaniz 13; AP, Amelia Durham 38; E. Pierre 31, Courteney Heyward 22. BLOCKS — Taft, Clarisa Martinez 2; AP, C Heyward, 1, E. Pierre 1.

JV — Taft won 25-7, 25-13.

Records — Taft 21-10, 5-4; Aransas Pass 17-15, 7-1.

DISTRICT 30-3A

BANQUETE DEF. SAN DIEGO,

25-22, 25-14, 25-10

KILLS — Banquete, Madison Moore 10, Kendall Koening 8, Megan Moore 6, Hannah Wright 5; SD, Kaylee Vela 6, Saydee Galvan 4, Taylor Ortiz 4, A. Valerio 1, Kaitlynn Lopez 4. ASSISTS — Banquete, Nicolette Gonzales 14, Hannah Wright 16; SD, K. Vela 9, A. Valerio 1, Jenna Guerra 3, Jaylin Lozano 2. ACES — Banquete, N. Gonzales 5, H. Wright 3, Madison Moore 1; SD, S. Galvan 1, Kyrsten Perez 1, J. Guerra. DIGS — Banquete, Mia Perez 18, Jackie Penn 5, Madison Moore 3; SD, Emma Longoria 12, S. Galvan 9.

JV — Banquete won 25-15, 25-15

Freshmen — San Diego won 25-13, 25-14.

HEBBRONVILLE DEF. SANTA GERTRUDIS ACADEMY,

25-17, 15-25, 25-17, 29-27

KILLS — Hebbronville, Julie Garza 13, Kaillyn Johnson 8; SGA, Lindsey London 9, Carina Palacios 6. ASSISTS — Hebbronville, Alayna Trevino 26; SGA, Taylor Reyes 9, C. Palacios 7. ACES — Hebbronville, Maddie Cantu 6, Julia Garza 2; SGA, C. Palacios 4, Taylor Reyes 4. DIGS — Hebbronville, Layla De Leon 12, Kaitlyn Johnson 6, M. Cantu 5; SGA, T. Reyes 17, Jocelyn Chavez 11, C. Palacios 11, Rylee Vasquez 11. BLOCKS — Hebbronville, Alayna Trevino 3; Kayla Ybanez 2; SGA, Lindsey London 1, Carly West 1.

Records — Hebbronville 20-10, 5-3; Santa Gertrudis Academy 17-19, 2-6.

DISTRICT 28-2A

SKIDMORE-TYNAN DEF. YORKTOWN,

22-25, 25-19, 28-26, 25-14

KILLS — S-T, Brandi Cash 3, Jenna Vasquez 13, Kaitlyn Salinas 16, Maggy Moreman 3, Mailey Hardin 2, Neddia Gonzales 7. ASSISTS — S-T, M. Hardin 37. ACES — S-T, J. Vasquez 1, Kaitlyn Salinas 1, M. Moreman 2, M. Hardin 2, Mia Briseno 2, N. Gonzales 4. DIGS — S-T, B. Cash 2, J. Vasquez 14, K. Salinas 11, Kayli Smith 15, M. Moreman 19, M. Hardin 16, M. Briseno 7, N. Gonzales 9. BLOCKS — S-T, B. Cash 3, M. Hardin 1, N. Gonzales 1.

DISTRICT 31-2A

THREE RIVERS DEF. BEN BOLT,

25-6, 25-9, 25-13

KILLS — TR, Elly Stewart 9, Kourtney Zamzow 4, Hunter Villarreal 4. ASSISTS — TR, Trista Boucher 18. DIGS — TR, Trista Boucher 2, Kourtney Zamzow 1. BLOCKS — TR, Elly Stewart 1, Trista Boucher 1, Sara Mia Stewart 1. ACES — TR, Sofia Alvarado 10, Trista Boucher 3, Kourtney Zamzow 3.

Records — Three Rivers 26-8, 6-0.

NON-DISTRICT

KING DEF. SINTON,

25-16, 25-14, 27-25

KILLS — Sinton, Macey Hill 8, Autumn Galvan 6, Krista Reagan 5, Swayd Dockens 4, Hailey Burch 3, Ava Mata 2; King, Lillian McCoy 13, Libby Foster 6, Jimena Sosa 7. ASSISTS — Sinton, Lindsey Puente 13, Kaylen Serrano 6; King, Logan Farrell 24, Harley Guerra 4. DIGS — Sinton, Hill 11, Puente 6, Lila McCain 4, Sydney Mutchler 3, Serrano 3; King, Harley Guerra 13, Jimenda Sosa 9, Miranda Sosa 10. ACES — Sinton, Mutchler 4, Hill 2, Serrano 1; King, Libby Foster 4. BLOCKS — Sinton, Mata 2.5, Dockens 1, Galvan 1, Reagan 0.5; King, L. McCoy 4, L. Foster 2.

JV — Sinton won 25-12, 24-26, 15-8.

Freshmen — King won 25-20, 25-17.

Records — Sinton 23-15; King 19-15.

FRIDAY, OCT. 21

DISTRICT 29-5A

North Zone

Miller at Victoria West, 6

Ray at Victoria East, 5

South Zone

Flour Bluff at Veterans Memorial, 5

Carroll at King, 5

DISTRICT 30-4A

Rockport-Fulton at Ingleside, 4:30

Orange Grove at West Oso, 4:30

Port Lavaca Calhoun at Beeville, 6

DISTRICT 31-4A

Calallen at Tuloso-Midway, 4:30

Kingsville at Laredo Harmony, 4:30

Robstown at Alice, 4:30

DISTRICT 29-3A

Aransas Pass at Mathis, 4:30

DISTRICT 30-3A

London at San Diego, 4:30

DISTRICT 28-2A

Kenedy at Skidmore-Tynan, 5

DISTRICT 31-2A

Charlotte at Three Rivers, 4:30

NON-DISTRICT

Karnes City at Sinton, 4:30

TAPPS 3-4A

John Paul II at District Tournament

This article originally appeared on Corpus Christi Caller Times: Corpus Christi, Coastal Bend high school results, schedules: Football, Volleyball, Tennis

Comments / 0

Related
KIII 3News

Two Alice ISD schools tested, pass 'Intruder Detection Audit'

ALICE, Texas — All Texas schools are randomly getting visits by inspectors to make sure all doors are locked at all times to protect from intruders. "The day of the audit, they'll call the police chief or law enforcement to let them know that one of the auditors will be in town. They don't tell you what school they're going to check. They'll just show up to a school and start the audit," said Guillermo Ruiz, Deputy Superintendent of Alice ISD.
ALICE, TX
Kiss 103.1 FM

Amazing Texas Artist Wows Community With Selena Piñata

There are a couple of things you just don’t mess with when you come to the great state of Texas. You don’t mess with the Dallas Cowboys, you definitely don’t talk about our barbecue, and last but not least understand that Selena Quintanilla Perez has been and will always be known as the queen of Tejano.
TEXAS STATE
KIII 3News

When could Padre Island see a second bridge?

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A major crash that shutdown traffic going to and from Padre Island for hours on Monday has some Island residents asking, when, or if they can get a second bridge. The idea has been a topic of discussion before, with the city of Corpus Christi...
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
KIII 3News

CHRISTUS Spohn Memorial demolition begins Monday

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — CHRISTUS Spohn and the Nueces County Hospital District hosted a blessing Monday to honor the former CHRISTUS Spohn Hospital-Memorial’s legacy. The hospital was demolished in a bittersweet farewell. "It's more sweet than bitter, and as you heard from all the speakers today, as well...
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
lsonews.com

Team “Last Minutes” win PBC Fly Festival in Rockport

With super high tides in the Rockport area, fish were not stacked up like anglers had hoped. Many searched in vain during the Port Bay Club annual fly-fishing tournament held Oct. 15. The Eric Nelson Memorial Fly Fishing Festival was a fun event for 13 anglers and the seven teams...
ROCKPORT, TX
KIII 3News

New series of scam calls target Beeville residents

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Residents of Bee County are being warned about a series of scam calls that are going through the community. The scammers are impersonating the Bee County Clerk's Office, telling people that they have warrants or owe fines. They then threaten to have them arrested if they don't pay.
BEEVILLE, TX
mysoutex.com

G-PISD board repeals Project RUSH curriculum

After much discussion in the previous weeks regarding the implementation of Project RUSH as a supplemental curriculum in Gregory-Portland ISD classrooms, the school Board of Trustees unanimously voted to repeal the usage of the curriculum during a special called meeting on Oct. 6. During the meeting, dozens of citizens attended...
PORTLAND, TX
KIII 3News

CCISD Police: Seven schools placed in secure status after armed robbery on Greenwood

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A robbery on Greenwood temporarily put several nearby schools into "secure" mode, Corpus Christi police officials said. A man walked into a business on the 4100 block of Greenwood at around 11:04 a.m., showed a gun and demanded money, officials with the Corpus Christi Police Department said. The suspect left the scene on foot and has not yet been found, officials said.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
Corpus Christi Caller-Times

Corpus Christi Caller-Times

4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
513K+
Views
ABOUT

The Corpus Christi Caller-Times provides Corpus Christi news, sports, business news and entertainment, covering Corpus Christi, TX and the Texas Coastal Bend.

 http://caller.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy