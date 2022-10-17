Corpus Christi, Coastal Bend high school results, schedules: Football, Volleyball, Tennis
Note: All times p.m. unless otherwise noted
CROSS COUNTRY
MONDAY-TUESDAY, OCT. 24-25
Region IV Meets, Texas A&M-Corpus Christi
FOOTBALL
Note: All times 7:30 p.m. unless otherwise noted
THURSDAY, OCT. 20
14-5A DIVISION I
Veterans Memorial 38, Miller 34
16-3A DIVISION I
Rio Hondo 28, Falfurrias 22
FRIDAY, OCT. 21
14-5A DIVISION I
Carroll at Victoria West
Ray vs. King, Buc Stadium
Victoria East at Moody, Cabaniss
15-5A DIVISION II
Pharr Valley View at Flour Bluff, 7
Mercedes at Gregory-Portland, 7
15-4A DIVISION I
Port Lavaca Calhoun at Beeville, 7
Rockport-Fulton at Floresville, 7
16-4A DIVISION I
Hidalgo at Alice
Calallen at Tuloso-Midway
15-4A DIVISION II
Orange Grove at West Oso
Robstown at Ingleside
16-4A DIVISION II
Bishop at Port Isabel
15-3A DIVISION I
Aransas Pass at Mathis
London at Vanderbilt Industrial
16-3A DIVISION I
Progreso at San Diego
Lyford at Santa Gertrudis Academy, 7
16-3A DIVISION II
Banquete at Odem
Hebbronville at Taft
15-2A DIVISION I
Shiner at Refugio
Kenedy at Skidmore-Tynan
Ganado at Three Rivers
16-2A DIVISION I
Freer at Ben Bolt
Riviera at Premont
16-2A DIVISION II
Pettus at Agua Dulce, 7
Woodsboro at Bruni, 7
TAPPS D-3, DISTRICT 3
John Paul II at Boerne Geneva, 7
TENNIS
REGIONAL SEMIFINALS
Boerne Champion 11, Veterans Memorial 8
REGIONAL QUARTERFINALS
CLASS 5A
Veterans Memorial 10, McAllen Memorial 2
CLASS 4A
Uvalde 11, Tuloso-Midway 4
VOLLEYBALL
TUESDAY, OCT. 18
DISTRICT 29-5A
NORTH ZONE
VICTORIA EAST DEF. MILLER,
21-25, 25-13, 25-18, 25-18
KILLS — VE, Samudio 11, Regan Radding 9; Miller Isabella Campos 10, Julie Sandoval 9. ASSISTS — VE, Sarah Castaneda 23, Madilyn Samudio 11; Miller, Isabella Estrella 24. ACES — VE, Sarah Casteneda 4, Aubie Trevino 2; Miller, Isabella Estrella 2, Isabella Campos 2. DIGS — VE, Shiloh Fort 23, Sarah Castendea 16; Miller, Jaslin Olivo 13 Isabella Estrella 10. BLOCKS — VE, Madilyn Samudio 2, Emily Wall 2; Miller, Julissa Hensley 2.5, Julie Sandoval 2.
Records — Miller 12-24, 0-7; Victoria East 13-19, 3-4.
GREGORY-PORTLAND DEF. RAY,
25-15, 25-9, 25-20
KILLS — G-P, Kilgore 18, Suggs 8, Vest 7; Ray, Trinity Hargis 5, Jada James 4, Kiana Lanton 3. ASSISTS — G-P, Ashlyn Kelly 37; Ray, Hannah Fields 10, Brinley Hopkins 7. ACES — G-P, Suggs 2, Abigail 2; Ray, Mia Barns 1, Brinley Hopkins 1. DIGS — G-P, Saathoff 11, Kilgore 11; Ray, Sarah Cortez 11, Alyssa Ramos 7, Jada James 7. BLOCKS — G-P, A. Vest 1; Ray, Kylie Cason 3, Jada James 1, Daria Hadis 1.
JV — Ray won 25-22, 17-25, 25-23
Freshmen — G-P won 25-15, 25-22.
Records — G-P 15-26, 6-2; Ray 10-22, 2-5.
SOUTH ZONE
VETERANS MEMORIAL DEF. CARROLL,
25-14, 16-25, 19-25, 25-13, 15-8
KILLS — VM, Amber Geyer 11; Carroll, JaNaisha Kelley 14, Brooklyn Rincon 8, Lyric Carpenter 6. ASSISTS — VM, Mia DeLaPena 26, Kayla Chavez 15; Carroll, Lyric Carpenter 30. ACES — VM, Mia DeLaPena 2; Carroll, Brooklyn Rincon 3, Hailey Flores 2. DIGS — VM, Jada Zepeda 35; Carroll, Leila Saenz 31, Lilly Gonzalez 16, Kiley Flores 13. BLOCKS — VM, Mia Rodriguez 3; Carroll, Janaisha Kelley 4, Hailey Flores 1.
Records — Veterans Memorial 24-11, 6-1; Carroll 1-6 in 29-5A South Zone.
FLOUR BLUFF DEF. MOODY,
25-20, 25-16, 25-17
KILLS — FB, Maggie Croft 12, Natalie Hughes 10, Callie Freeman 9; Moody, Madilynn Cantu 11, Alyssa Lowe 3, Jasmyn Rodriguez 3. ASSISTS — FB, Harlie Gallaspy 33; Moody, Aubrey Guerra 17, Makenzie Uribe 2. ACES — FB, Mikaela Palmer 1, Marina Rogers 1, Emeri Jeffers 1, Maggie Croft 1; Moody, Aubrey Guerra 1, Madilynn Cantu 1. DIGS — FB, Mikaela Palmer 20, Harlie Gallaspy 13, Emeri Jeffers 12; Moody, Makenzie Uribe 11, Aubrey Guerra 5, Lindsey Guerra 3, Madilynn Cantu 3, Aaliyah Vasquez 3. BLOCKS — FB, Maggie Croft 5; Moody, Alyssa Lowe 2, Jasmyn Rodriguez 2, Madilynn Cantu 1.
JV — Flour Bluff won 25-20, 26-28, 25-16.
Freshmen — Flour Bluff won 25-8, 25-9.
Records — Flour Bluff 31-6, 7-0; Moody 20-15, 1-7.
DISTRICT 31-4A
CALALLEN DEF. LAREDO HARMONY,
25-12, 25-7, 25-6
KILLS — Jordyn Thibodeaux 8, Brookelynn Meador 6. ASSISTS — Calallen, Carrigan Valdez 14, Autumn Garza 9. ACES — Calallen, Abigail Brown 2, Monique Gonzalez 2. DIGS — Calallen, Monique Gonzalez 14, Autumn Garza 8. BLOCKS — Calallen, J. Thibodeaux 2, Ashley Robertson 1.
Records — Calallen 24-14, 10-0; Laredo Harmony 0-10 in 31-4A.
TULOSO-MIDWAY DEF. KINGSVILLE,
25-2, 25-15, 25-8
KILLS — T-M, Isabella Garcia 12, Aubrey Gilchrist 5, Melanee Garcia 9. ASSISTS — T-M, Maddie Hinojosa 18, Melanee Garcia 6. ACES — T-M, Maddie Hinojosa 1, Laney Soza 1, Jaylen Torre 1. DIGS — T-M, Laney Soza 15, Melanee Garcia 6, Maddie Hinojosa 7, Bella Garcia 5, Jaylen Torre 14.
JV — T-M won 25-20, 25-12.
Freshmen — T-M won 25-12, 25-9.
Records — Tuloso-Midway 24-12, 9-1; Kingsville 11-20, 1-9.
BISHOP DEF. ROBSTOWN,
25-17, 25-14, 25-22
KILLS — Bishop, Bella Borchardt 19. ASSISTS — Bishop, Ashlin Scott 23. ACES — Bishop, A. Scott 3. DIGS — Bishop, B. Borchardt 14.
Records — Bishop 22-13, 7-4; Robstown 5-6 in 31-4A.
DISTRICT 29-3A
ARANSAS PASS DEF. TAFT,
25-19, 19-25, 21-25, 25-23, 15-13
KILLS — Taft, Lisette Garza 23, Clarisa Martinez 12; AP, Courteney Heyward 26, Eloria Pierre 16, Faith Vasquez 3. ASSISTS — Taft, Jesselle Dominguez 33; AP, Alyssa Median 30; Faith Vasquez 14. ACES — AP, Amelia Durham 5, C. Heyward 3, Alyssa Medina 2. DIGS — Taft, Ileana Perez 22, Juliana Alaniz 13; AP, Amelia Durham 38; E. Pierre 31, Courteney Heyward 22. BLOCKS — Taft, Clarisa Martinez 2; AP, C Heyward, 1, E. Pierre 1.
JV — Taft won 25-7, 25-13.
Records — Taft 21-10, 5-4; Aransas Pass 17-15, 7-1.
DISTRICT 30-3A
BANQUETE DEF. SAN DIEGO,
25-22, 25-14, 25-10
KILLS — Banquete, Madison Moore 10, Kendall Koening 8, Megan Moore 6, Hannah Wright 5; SD, Kaylee Vela 6, Saydee Galvan 4, Taylor Ortiz 4, A. Valerio 1, Kaitlynn Lopez 4. ASSISTS — Banquete, Nicolette Gonzales 14, Hannah Wright 16; SD, K. Vela 9, A. Valerio 1, Jenna Guerra 3, Jaylin Lozano 2. ACES — Banquete, N. Gonzales 5, H. Wright 3, Madison Moore 1; SD, S. Galvan 1, Kyrsten Perez 1, J. Guerra. DIGS — Banquete, Mia Perez 18, Jackie Penn 5, Madison Moore 3; SD, Emma Longoria 12, S. Galvan 9.
JV — Banquete won 25-15, 25-15
Freshmen — San Diego won 25-13, 25-14.
HEBBRONVILLE DEF. SANTA GERTRUDIS ACADEMY,
25-17, 15-25, 25-17, 29-27
KILLS — Hebbronville, Julie Garza 13, Kaillyn Johnson 8; SGA, Lindsey London 9, Carina Palacios 6. ASSISTS — Hebbronville, Alayna Trevino 26; SGA, Taylor Reyes 9, C. Palacios 7. ACES — Hebbronville, Maddie Cantu 6, Julia Garza 2; SGA, C. Palacios 4, Taylor Reyes 4. DIGS — Hebbronville, Layla De Leon 12, Kaitlyn Johnson 6, M. Cantu 5; SGA, T. Reyes 17, Jocelyn Chavez 11, C. Palacios 11, Rylee Vasquez 11. BLOCKS — Hebbronville, Alayna Trevino 3; Kayla Ybanez 2; SGA, Lindsey London 1, Carly West 1.
Records — Hebbronville 20-10, 5-3; Santa Gertrudis Academy 17-19, 2-6.
DISTRICT 28-2A
SKIDMORE-TYNAN DEF. YORKTOWN,
22-25, 25-19, 28-26, 25-14
KILLS — S-T, Brandi Cash 3, Jenna Vasquez 13, Kaitlyn Salinas 16, Maggy Moreman 3, Mailey Hardin 2, Neddia Gonzales 7. ASSISTS — S-T, M. Hardin 37. ACES — S-T, J. Vasquez 1, Kaitlyn Salinas 1, M. Moreman 2, M. Hardin 2, Mia Briseno 2, N. Gonzales 4. DIGS — S-T, B. Cash 2, J. Vasquez 14, K. Salinas 11, Kayli Smith 15, M. Moreman 19, M. Hardin 16, M. Briseno 7, N. Gonzales 9. BLOCKS — S-T, B. Cash 3, M. Hardin 1, N. Gonzales 1.
DISTRICT 31-2A
THREE RIVERS DEF. BEN BOLT,
25-6, 25-9, 25-13
KILLS — TR, Elly Stewart 9, Kourtney Zamzow 4, Hunter Villarreal 4. ASSISTS — TR, Trista Boucher 18. DIGS — TR, Trista Boucher 2, Kourtney Zamzow 1. BLOCKS — TR, Elly Stewart 1, Trista Boucher 1, Sara Mia Stewart 1. ACES — TR, Sofia Alvarado 10, Trista Boucher 3, Kourtney Zamzow 3.
Records — Three Rivers 26-8, 6-0.
NON-DISTRICT
KING DEF. SINTON,
25-16, 25-14, 27-25
KILLS — Sinton, Macey Hill 8, Autumn Galvan 6, Krista Reagan 5, Swayd Dockens 4, Hailey Burch 3, Ava Mata 2; King, Lillian McCoy 13, Libby Foster 6, Jimena Sosa 7. ASSISTS — Sinton, Lindsey Puente 13, Kaylen Serrano 6; King, Logan Farrell 24, Harley Guerra 4. DIGS — Sinton, Hill 11, Puente 6, Lila McCain 4, Sydney Mutchler 3, Serrano 3; King, Harley Guerra 13, Jimenda Sosa 9, Miranda Sosa 10. ACES — Sinton, Mutchler 4, Hill 2, Serrano 1; King, Libby Foster 4. BLOCKS — Sinton, Mata 2.5, Dockens 1, Galvan 1, Reagan 0.5; King, L. McCoy 4, L. Foster 2.
JV — Sinton won 25-12, 24-26, 15-8.
Freshmen — King won 25-20, 25-17.
Records — Sinton 23-15; King 19-15.
FRIDAY, OCT. 21
DISTRICT 29-5A
North Zone
Miller at Victoria West, 6
Ray at Victoria East, 5
South Zone
Flour Bluff at Veterans Memorial, 5
Carroll at King, 5
DISTRICT 30-4A
Rockport-Fulton at Ingleside, 4:30
Orange Grove at West Oso, 4:30
Port Lavaca Calhoun at Beeville, 6
DISTRICT 31-4A
Calallen at Tuloso-Midway, 4:30
Kingsville at Laredo Harmony, 4:30
Robstown at Alice, 4:30
DISTRICT 29-3A
Aransas Pass at Mathis, 4:30
DISTRICT 30-3A
London at San Diego, 4:30
DISTRICT 28-2A
Kenedy at Skidmore-Tynan, 5
DISTRICT 31-2A
Charlotte at Three Rivers, 4:30
NON-DISTRICT
Karnes City at Sinton, 4:30
TAPPS 3-4A
John Paul II at District Tournament
