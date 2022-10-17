ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Upper Saddle River mayor resigns, citing mounting project concerns and family

By Marsha A. Stoltz, NorthJersey.com
The Bergen Record
 5 days ago

Editor's note: Here is the link to an update on this story. https://www.northjersey.com/story/news/bergen/upper-saddle-river/2022/10/18/joanne-minichetti-resignation-upper-saddle-river-nj-acting-mayor-jonathan-ditkoff/69571200007/

UPPER SADDLE RIVER — Citing unexpected cost hikes on a proposed sports complex and the need to spend more time with her "growing family," Mayor Joanne Minichetti resigned her post on Monday.

In a letter addressed to Borough Clerk Joy Convertini and Republican Committee Chair Kenneth Gabbert, Minichetti cited a $2.5 million bid hike over the original estimated $5.5 million cost of the Lake Street 9-acre sports complex, and said she was "unwilling to add this to an already very long list of responsibilities."

"We all know that there are inevitable hiccups that accompany any project, large or small," Minichetti said. "The bids have already come in at over $2.5 million over the bond that the council had initially secured." Bids came in at $8.25 million.

In a telephone interview, Minichetti also mentioned that her family "continues to grow," with adult children residing in Florida, California and New York.

"It's time for me to go," Minichetti said.

Gabbert, who served as mayor before Minichetti, could not be reached for immediate comment on the procedure by which her replacement would be chosen.

Council President Joanne Florio could not be immediately reached for comment.

Wearing many hats

Minichetti joined the Borough Council in 2007 and was elected to her first term as mayor in 2012. She was in the third year of her third four-year term as mayor.

COMPLEX GROUNDREAKING: Upper Saddle River to break ground on new sports complex

During that time she has served as president of the Northwest Bergen Mayors Association, representing 12 towns, and later as president of the Bergen League of Municipalities, serving 70 municipalities.

She served as a Planning Board Class 3 member, on the Library Board, and as liaison to the Youth Guidance Council, the zoning board, the Historic Preservation Commission and the Board of Health.

Minichetti previously was president of the Upper Saddle River Board of Health and served on the Northwest Bergen Health Commission. She authored the monthly borough bulletins and Facebook and Twitter pages and started the Swiftreach 911 resident notice system.

BRIDGE REPAIRS: Little bridges present large repair challenges for Upper Saddle River

Before joining the council, the 30-year resident served as a Girl Scout leader and president of the PTO, and she was a founding member of the Upper Saddle River Educational Foundation.

Minichetti maneuvered through a variety of challenges during her terms in office, most notably the pandemic, which hit three months into her third term.

HOUSE FIRE: Fire destroys Upper Saddle River home

"I realized it was for the best that I had run again, as I had experience in dealing with large-scale emergencies at that point," Minichetti said. "Keeping the residents informed, working with USR Cares to help our seniors, finding residents thermometers, vaccine appointments and Covid tests and organizing weekly food drives were all part of my commitment to the community."

Minichetti said she plans to remain chair of the Upper Saddle River Allendale Coalition intended to "prevent and reduce substance abuse and promote understanding of the mental health and wellness needs of our youth."

"I am especially thankful for the volunteers who make our community so special," Minichetti said. "I thank everyone for all of the tremendous support I have been blessed with for the last 30 years."

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Upper Saddle River mayor resigns, citing mounting project concerns and family

