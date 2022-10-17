Meet our leaders and learn how to get in the Dispatch and on Dispatch.com

Good morning,

The Columbus Dispatch is going on tour, and you are invited.

Our next "Dispatch on Tour" is set for will occur at 6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 20 at the Columbus Metropolitan Library's Martin Luther King Branch, 1467 E. Long

The free, hour-long program will feature Dispatch Executive Editor Edwina Blackwell Clark , Sports Editor Brian White , Assistant Metro Editor Ryan E. Smith and I, Opinion and Community Engagement Editor Amelia Robinson .

What questions do you have for Mike DeWine, Nan Whaley, J.D. Vance and Tim Ryan?

Ohioans are concerned. They are worried about the economy, reproductive rights, education, and other issues. They want to know what candidates are going to do about these issues if they are elected.

The Dispatch Editorial Board will sit down with the candidates and ask them about the issues you care about as part of a meeting with representatives from our nearly 20 sister papers, which include the Akron Beacon Journal , Cincinnati Enquirer , The Canton Repository , The Mansfield News Journal and The Newark Advocate .

Ohio gubernatorial candidate Nan Whaley and U.S. Senate candidate Tim Ryan, both Democrat, have accepted invitations to take part.

Incumbent Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and Senate candidate J.D. Vance, both Republicans, have declined to share their views during the discussion.

Our meetings will be held even if only one candidate shows up. We will make recordings of our meetings available to you because it is critical that you hear from the candidates to make the most informed decision.

Click the following link to submit a question.

