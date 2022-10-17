ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Former Worcester Bravehearts pitcher Aaron Civale takes the mound for Cleveland in ALDS

By Jim Wilson, Telegram & Gazette
Worcester Telegram & Gazette
Worcester Telegram & Gazette
 3 days ago

The hopes of the Cleveland Guardians rest on the arm of a pitcher who honed his craft with the Worcester Bravehearts

Cleveland will give the ball to Aaron Civale to start the pivotal Game 5 of the American League Divisional Series at 7 p.m. tonight in New York against the Yankees. (The game was postponed to Tuesday because of rain. The delay allows teams to reconsider their pitching plans.)

More: ALDS Game 5 between Cleveland Guardians and New York Yankees rescheduled for Tuesday

Civale was a Futures League All-Star in the summer of 2014, when he posted a 1.52 ERA and a .97 WHIP for the Bravehearts.

Civale was drafted by the Guardians – then known as the Indians – in 2016 after starring for Northeastern from 2014-16. He made his Major League debut in 2019.

“We are extremely proud of Aaron for his success at the highest level of professional baseball,” Bravehearts General Manager Dave Peterson said in a statement.

Civale has struggled with injuries this season, with three stints on the injured list, but has posted a 5-6 record and a 4.92 ERA on the year. It will be his first postseason appearance. The righty hasn’t pitched since Oct. 5, but he's won his last three starts with a 3.18 ERA.

Contact Jim Wilson at james.wilson@telegram.com. Follow him on Twitter @JimWilsonTG.

This article originally appeared on Telegram & Gazette: Former Worcester Bravehearts pitcher Aaron Civale takes the mound for Cleveland in ALDS

Worcester Telegram & Gazette

Worcester Telegram & Gazette

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Worcester, MA from Worcester Telegram.

 http://telegram.com

