Worcester, MA

Apartment fire on Clement Street in Worcester leads to drug, firearms charges

By Marco Cartolano, Telegram & Gazette
 3 days ago

WORCESTER — An apartment fire at 4 Clement St. Monday afternoon led to a resident being arrested on possession of about 20 pounds of fentanyl and an illegal firearms charge.

While searching the building for residents, firefighters forced their way into an apartment, according to Worcester police. Firefighters saw several clear knotted bags containing an off-white powdery substance, narcotic processing material and a pill press in clear sight, police said.

The police vice squad was called in, locating the apartment resident, Joseph Boucher, and determining that the powder was fentanyl.

The substance was tested on scene by hazmat personnel; it tested positive for fentanyl, according to police. Officers also located a loaded firearm, for which Boucher was not properly licensed, police said.

Boucher was charged with trafficking over 200 grams of a class A substance, possession of a firearm without a firearms indentification card, possession of ammunition without a firearms identification card, possession of a firearm in commission of a felony and improper storage.

The fire was knocked down by city firefighters in about 15 minutes.

No injuries were reported, Deputy Fire Chief Adam Roche said.

Roche said that heavy smoke was coming from rear windows on the fourth floor of the building.

The fourth floor suffered smoke damage and every floor received water damage, he said.

The cause of the blaze in under investigation.

This article originally appeared on Telegram & Gazette: Apartment fire on Clement Street in Worcester leads to drug, firearms charges

