4-star Orange Park offensive lineman flips commitment to GatorsAnthony SalazarGainesville, FL
(Maybe) don't visit this cemetery in Alachua at nightEvie M.Alachua, FL
UF Moves to End Protests Inside Campus Buildings.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
'Fang-tastic' Halloween Events for You and Your Kids.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
Add to your Stack of Reads at the ACLD Fall Book Sale.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
WATCH: Nick Saban Dropping Epic F-Bomb on Refs Hits Twitter
Nick Saban, the legendary coach, is every college football fan, save for the ones who… The post WATCH: Nick Saban Dropping Epic F-Bomb on Refs Hits Twitter appeared first on Outsider.
Indiana Duck Hunter Makes Gruesome Discovery, Finds Human Remains
Investigators are trying to identify human remains found by a duck hunter in northern Indiana on Saturday. According to the Indiana Department of Conservation, the waterfowl hunter searched for a downed duck at around 7 a.m. when they stumbled upon the remains. Investigators said the hunter discovered what appeared to...
John Calipari Offers Coal Miner VIP Treatment at Kentucky Basketball Game After Heartwarming Story
A coal miner and his family are in store for a very special Kentucky basketball… The post John Calipari Offers Coal Miner VIP Treatment at Kentucky Basketball Game After Heartwarming Story appeared first on Outsider.
WATCH: Chicago Bears Score a Touchdown While Barack Obama Joins Peyton and Eli on the ManningCast
Senator. President. Play-by-play man. Barack Obama is a jack of all trades, as we learned… The post WATCH: Chicago Bears Score a Touchdown While Barack Obama Joins Peyton and Eli on the ManningCast appeared first on Outsider.
Giants OL Nick Gates reportedly activated 13 months after career-threatening leg break
When New York Giants offensive lineman Nick Gates broke his leg a year ago, then-head coach Joe Judge said he was worried it could be a career-ending injury. But that wasn't in the cards for Gates. On Wednesday, 13 months after sustaining a broken leg that could have ended his...
Riley Green Drops Massive Buck While Bowhunting: PHOTO
Riley Green has had a lot of success with his bow this year. He got… The post Riley Green Drops Massive Buck While Bowhunting: PHOTO appeared first on Outsider.
Tennessee Titans Reveal Renderings for New NFL Stadium: LOOK
Less than two weeks after the Tennessee Titans and City of Nashville reached an agreement on a new stadium, renderings have been released for the venue. We have to admit, these images look fanstastic. First, the organization released a video, giving fans a miniature virtual tour of the facility. It’s...
Meaning Behind Weird Postgame Exchange Between Mike Evans, NFL Referee Revealed
Turns out, all the outrage about an NFL official allegedly asking for an autograph from Tampa Bay Buccaneers receiver Mike Evans was for nothing. In fact, the referee didn’t even ask for a signature. According to a report from NFL.com’s Tom Pelissero, the interaction had to do with …...
Rock & Roll Icon Steve Miller Leads Wisconsin Marching Band in Legendary Performance: VIDEO
Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Steve Miller visited Madison, Wisc. this weekend. The 79-year-old is a native of Milwaukee, and he attended the University of Wisconsin for a while. He dropped out just six credits shy of earning a degree in literature. While he was there, he formed a band called The Ardells.
