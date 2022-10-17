Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Republican senators to join Herschel Walker on campaign stop in Forsyth CountyJustine LookenottForsyth County, GA
New businesses in Cumming could be required to follow new design codeJustine LookenottCumming, GA
Cumming City Center hosts fall-themed fun-filled weekendKimberly BondCumming, GA
Second concert announced for Cumming City CenterJohn ThompsonCumming, GA
Fun in FoCo: First concert and fall market at Cumming City Center, plus haunted cemetery tourJohn ThompsonCumming, GA
Related
wrwh.com
Mark Lindsay Dawson, age 59, of Cleveland
Mark Lindsay Dawson, age 59, of Cleveland, passed away Tuesday, October 25, 2022. Complete funeral arrangements will be announced soon. To share a memory or a condolence with the family, visit Mr. Dawson’s online guestbook at andersonunderwood.com. Anderson-Underwood Funeral Home, 2068 Highway 19 North Dahlonega, GA 30533.
wrwh.com
Patsy Hensley, age 92, or Demorest
Patsy Hensley, age 92, or Demorest, Georgia passed away on Sunday, October 23, 2022. Mrs. Hensley was born on March 10, 1930 in Cisco, Texas to the late Lawrence and Jewell McClellan Davis. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her loving husband, Homer Lee Hensley; and her daughter, Vicki Bishop.
wrwh.com
Mr. Kenneth “Ken” Mark Harkins, Age 49 Dahlonega
Kenneth “Ken” Mark Harkins, age 49, of Dahlonega, Georgia passed away Saturday, October 22, 2022. He was born on August 7, 1973 in Gainesville, Georgia to Pat Rider Burgess and the late Kenneth Harkins. Ken was a truck driver for Cobb Vantress. He loved being on the road and would often even travel on his time off, taking trips to Canada, Mexico, or anywhere that offered success to fishermen. Ken was a true outdoorsman’s being very skilled on both the water and in the woods.
wrwh.com
David V. Hunter, Age 77 Cornelia
David V. Hunter, age 77, of Cornelia, Georgia passed away on Saturday, October 22, 2022. Mr. Hunter was born on June 6, 1945 in Habersham County, Georgia to the late Henry J. and Josephine Garrett Hunter. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Brenda Hunter; son, Mark Hunter; brothers, James Hunter, Tommy Hunter, Kenneth Hunter; sisters, Marie Hunter Purcell, and Pauline Hunter Chitwood.
wrwh.com
Joan Tucker Wigle, Age 67 Clarkesville
Joan Tucker Wigle, age 67, of Clarkesville, passed away on Sunday, October 23, 2022. Born on April, 29, 1955, she is the daughter of Loy Tucker of Chattanooga, Tennessee and the late Barbara Cloud Tucker. Joan was employed by Ethicon and was of the Methodist faith. In addition to her...
wrwh.com
Truett McConnell Receives Gift to Inaugurate Charles F. Stanley Global Impact Center
(Cleveland)-Dr. Emir Caner, President of Truett McConnell University has announced that the University has received a gift of $3 million, the second largest gift in the school’s 76-year history and the first gift of its kind for the purpose of endowing a faculty chair. The gift will be used to endow in perpetuity the Dr. Charles F. Stanley Chair of Theology and to fund the Global Impact Center in Miller Hall, the building which serves as the centerpiece of the TMU campus.
wrwh.com
White County wreck seriously injures one driver
(Cleveland)-A three-vehicle wreck on Ga. 254 in White County Friday night injured three people, one seriously. The wreck happened at 10:25 p.m. at the intersection of Ga. 254 and Webster Lake Road and Post Road. A Dodge Caliber failed to stop at the stop sign, entered the road and struck...
wrwh.com
White County Detention Report Week Of October 25
(Cleveland)- The White County Sheriff’s Office has released the following information from the county detention center for the period ending October 25, 2022. This report is a list of people arrested and booked into the White County Detention Center. The individuals identified have been charged with a crime, but...
wrwh.com
Strong Early Voting In White County During First Week Of Midterm Election
(Cleveland)- Voters around the state and in White County continue to cast ballots in record numbers including the first mandatory Saturday of Early Voting over the weekend. The Secretary of State’s office reports approximately 740-thousand Georgia voters have cast their ballot during in-person Early Voting the first week, with a whopping 79,682 showing up on Saturday.
wrwh.com
Drought Conditions Persist In White County
(Cleveland)- Currently, White County has received only four percent of its normal rainfall for the month. Local News Radio Weather Reporter Bill Kinsland said the expected rainfall should be around three and a half inches. So the dry conditions continue and according to the National Drought Mitigation Center (NDMC), White...
wrwh.com
Warriors and Yonah Composite Mountain Bike Teams Participated in Final Season Race
(Cleveland)- The White County Warriors and Yonah Composite Mountain Bike teams participated in their fourth and final regular season race at Road Atlanta this past Saturday. Jeff DeFoor Head Coach White County High School Mountain Bike Team said, “The trail is a fast and flowy course giving the riders some fun sections, but also a challenging hill climb to start and finish the race on. The finish climb was a true test of determination.”
wrwh.com
White County EMA Monitoring Approaching Weather System
(Cleveland)- White County Emergency Management Agency reports they are monitoring a line of thunderstorms with gusty winds and heavy rainfall that could affect our area during the overnight hours. The storm system is expected to move through White County tonight between midnight and 2:00 am. White County Public Safety Spokesman...
wrwh.com
TMU Bears prove victorious in big win over Rams
(CLEVELAND)- The Truett McConnell University men’s soccer team hosted Appalachian Athletic Conference opponent Bluefield University, where the Bears outshot the Rams 32-17 for a 5-2 victory. TMU rises to a record of 8-5-3, 5-5-2 AAC, while the Rams fall to 6-7-0, 4-6 AAC. PLAY-BY-PLAY. The Bears recorded their first...
Comments / 0