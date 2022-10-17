Kenneth “Ken” Mark Harkins, age 49, of Dahlonega, Georgia passed away Saturday, October 22, 2022. He was born on August 7, 1973 in Gainesville, Georgia to Pat Rider Burgess and the late Kenneth Harkins. Ken was a truck driver for Cobb Vantress. He loved being on the road and would often even travel on his time off, taking trips to Canada, Mexico, or anywhere that offered success to fishermen. Ken was a true outdoorsman’s being very skilled on both the water and in the woods.

