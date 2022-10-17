AutoZone Park upgrades by the 2025 season, as the city of Memphis is pursuing funding for a $685-million refresh of the city’s sporting facilities. Currently the ballpark serves as home of the Memphis Redbirds (Triple-A; International League) and USL Championship’s Memphis 901 soccer team. But the refresh also calls for a new home for the soccer team, clearing the way for any AutoZone Park renovations to be aimed at making the ballpark a baseball-only venue once again. In addition, money would be spent to ensure the ballpark meets the new MLB standards for MiLB ballparks. In addition, money would be spent to ensure the ballpark meets the new MLB standards for MiLB ballparks. Work would be completed in time for the 2025 season.

MEMPHIS, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO