Memphis, TN

NJ.com

Ex-Yankees, Mets sluggers step down as Angels coaches

The Los Angeles Angels are making some changes to their coaching staff, and that includes letting go of hitting coaches that have spent some time in New York. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. The New York Post’s Jon Heyman reported that Jeremy Reed will be stepping down...
MLive.com

Tigers infielder named Gold Glove finalist

Detroit Tigers second baseman Jonathan Schoop is a finalist for the Gold Glove award. Rawlings announced the finalists at each position on Thursday. The winners will be unveiled prior to Game 4 of the World Series on Nov. 1. Schoop was also a finalist in the COVID-shortened 2020, but he...
DETROIT, MI
dodgerblue.com

Dodgers History: Five Dodgers Make ESPN’s Top 100 List

This is an updated article originally published on February 10, 2022, by Matt Moreno. The Los Angeles Dodgers are one of the most iconic franchises in sports and have multiple legends among Major League Baseball’s all-time greats. Five Dodgers recently made ESPN’s List of the Top 100 MLB Players.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

3 people most to blame for Dodgers’ early MLB playoff exit

The Los Angeles Dodgers ran riot during the 2022 MLB regular season, winning 111 games and coasting into the playoffs as the top seed in the National League. Regular season success hasn’t always translated to postseason success for the Dodgers lately, though, and that issue flared up once again, as Los Angeles crashed out of the postseason in the NLDS against the San Diego Padres.
LOS ANGELES, CA
dodgerblue.com

Andrew Friedman: Criticism Of Dave Roberts For Dodgers’ NLDS Loss Is ‘Unfair’

The Los Angeles Dodgers’ historic season ended abruptly when the San Diego Padres eliminated them in the 2022 National League Division Series after they won just one game. It certainly fell short of the expectations placed on the team that set a franchise record with 111 wins and went 14-5 against the Padres. The NLDS loss has led to an array of questions and many outside the organization calling for Dodgers manager Dave Roberts to be fired.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NJ.com

Mets legend Keith Hernandez changes his mind about the Phillies

Remember the Philadelphia Phillies - Keith Hernandez tension that emerged over the summer?. Well, as the Phillies advance to the NLCS, there’s an update. BUY PHILLIES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. For context, back in August, the Mets analyst was candid about his distaste for calling Phillies games.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
ballparkdigest.com

AutoZone Park upgrades pitched by Memphis

AutoZone Park upgrades by the 2025 season, as the city of Memphis is pursuing funding for a $685-million refresh of the city’s sporting facilities. Currently the ballpark serves as home of the Memphis Redbirds (Triple-A; International League) and USL Championship’s Memphis 901 soccer team. But the refresh also calls for a new home for the soccer team, clearing the way for any AutoZone Park renovations to be aimed at making the ballpark a baseball-only venue once again. In addition, money would be spent to ensure the ballpark meets the new MLB standards for MiLB ballparks. In addition, money would be spent to ensure the ballpark meets the new MLB standards for MiLB ballparks. Work would be completed in time for the 2025 season.
MEMPHIS, TN

