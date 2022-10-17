Read full article on original website
Ex-Yankees, Mets sluggers step down as Angels coaches
The Los Angeles Angels are making some changes to their coaching staff, and that includes letting go of hitting coaches that have spent some time in New York. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. The New York Post’s Jon Heyman reported that Jeremy Reed will be stepping down...
Baseball fans flood downtown for game 1 of NLCS
Game one of the National League Championship Series was held at Petco Park with the Padres taking on the Phillies.
MLive.com
Tigers infielder named Gold Glove finalist
Detroit Tigers second baseman Jonathan Schoop is a finalist for the Gold Glove award. Rawlings announced the finalists at each position on Thursday. The winners will be unveiled prior to Game 4 of the World Series on Nov. 1. Schoop was also a finalist in the COVID-shortened 2020, but he...
dodgerblue.com
Dodgers History: Five Dodgers Make ESPN’s Top 100 List
This is an updated article originally published on February 10, 2022, by Matt Moreno. The Los Angeles Dodgers are one of the most iconic franchises in sports and have multiple legends among Major League Baseball’s all-time greats. Five Dodgers recently made ESPN’s List of the Top 100 MLB Players.
3 people most to blame for Dodgers’ early MLB playoff exit
The Los Angeles Dodgers ran riot during the 2022 MLB regular season, winning 111 games and coasting into the playoffs as the top seed in the National League. Regular season success hasn’t always translated to postseason success for the Dodgers lately, though, and that issue flared up once again, as Los Angeles crashed out of the postseason in the NLDS against the San Diego Padres.
Dodgers: Mookie Betts Should "Be Embarrassed" According To MLB Analyst
Dodgers outfielder Mookie Betts did not show up during the postseason
Dodgers: A Few Former Boys In Blue Are Still Playing in the Postseason
Although Los Angeles has been eliminated, there are a handful of former Dodgers still playing this postseason.
San Diego Padres, Philadelphia Phillies Release NLCS Game 1 Starting Lineups
Here's a look at how the San Diego Padres and Philadelphia Phillies will line up for game one of the National League Championship Series Tuesday night at Petco Park in San Diego. Yu Darvish and Zack Wheeler will each take the mound. First pitch is at 8:03 p.m. ET.
Scenes from Petco Park as Padres fall to Phillies
The San Diego Padres faced off against the Philadelphia Phillies on Tuesday in Game 1 of the NLCS at Petco Park.
dodgerblue.com
Andrew Friedman: Criticism Of Dave Roberts For Dodgers’ NLDS Loss Is ‘Unfair’
The Los Angeles Dodgers’ historic season ended abruptly when the San Diego Padres eliminated them in the 2022 National League Division Series after they won just one game. It certainly fell short of the expectations placed on the team that set a franchise record with 111 wins and went 14-5 against the Padres. The NLDS loss has led to an array of questions and many outside the organization calling for Dodgers manager Dave Roberts to be fired.
Dodgers News: Will Smith Snubbed as NL Gold Glove Award Finalist
He was one of the biggest snubs among Dodgers.
Mets legend Keith Hernandez changes his mind about the Phillies
Remember the Philadelphia Phillies - Keith Hernandez tension that emerged over the summer?. Well, as the Phillies advance to the NLCS, there’s an update. BUY PHILLIES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. For context, back in August, the Mets analyst was candid about his distaste for calling Phillies games.
Padres Seek to Even Championship Series Against Phillies
The San Diego Padres will attempt to even the National League Championship Series at one game apiece Wednesday at Petco Park with history against them as they seek to advance to the World Series for the first time since 1998. The Padres were held to one hit in Tuesday’s 2-0...
Baseball Insiders: Dodgers-Aaron Judge chatter, Justin Verlander’s future and more
The Baseball Insiders talk NLCS, ALCS, and the possibility of Aaron Judge joining the Los Angeles Dodgers. The Baseball Insiders recap is back. FanSided’s MLB Insider Robert Murray with new co-host Adam Weinrib chatted about the National League Championship Series, the American League Championship Series, and the upcoming free agent market.
ballparkdigest.com
AutoZone Park upgrades pitched by Memphis
AutoZone Park upgrades by the 2025 season, as the city of Memphis is pursuing funding for a $685-million refresh of the city’s sporting facilities. Currently the ballpark serves as home of the Memphis Redbirds (Triple-A; International League) and USL Championship’s Memphis 901 soccer team. But the refresh also calls for a new home for the soccer team, clearing the way for any AutoZone Park renovations to be aimed at making the ballpark a baseball-only venue once again. In addition, money would be spent to ensure the ballpark meets the new MLB standards for MiLB ballparks. In addition, money would be spent to ensure the ballpark meets the new MLB standards for MiLB ballparks. Work would be completed in time for the 2025 season.
