WJFW-TV
Vilas County seasonal trail closings announced
(WJFW) - Vilas County has announced the closing of two trail systems for the season. First, the off highway motorcycle trail system - to include all state funded trails near Tamarack Springs - will close Monday, Oct. 31 at midnight. Second, the ATV/UTV trail system - to include all state...
Aspirus Pleasant View Nursing Home to close its door by December 31, 2022
Aspirus Pleasant View Nursing Home will close its doors in Phillips by the end of the year.Photo Credit: My Price County / My Northern Wisconsin. On Friday, September 30, 2022 Aspirus Pleasant View, the only nursing Home in Phillips, announced it will be closing its doors as a skilled nursing home facility.
WDIO-TV
Over half a foot of snow so far for portions of the South Shore, more likely today
Lake-effect snow began along the South Shore on Sunday, October 16. Here are the snowfall reports received so far:. 7:00 am 10/17 – 1 ESE Bergland – 11.4 in – Ontonagon County. 4:54 am 10/17 – Gile – 9.0 in – Iron County. 5:43...
FBI’s Central Wisconsin Narcotics Task Force investigation leads to multiple federal convictions
Six of eight people charged following an investigation by the FBI’s Central Wisconsin Narcotics Task Force have received federal prison sentences related to a major drug trafficking scheme that brought pounds of methamphetamine into the area, officials say. According to a news release issued Wednesday by the Marathon County...
