In the Seventh District Court of Carbon County, State of Utah. In the Matter of the Estate of Judith Bonner Martin. Elisa Martin Strassburg, whose address is 10372 Oronsay Cir, Huntington Beach, CA 92646-4326, has been appointed Personal Representative of the above entitled estate. Creditors of the estate are hereby notified to: (1) deliver or mail their written claims to the Personal Representative at the address above; (2) deliver or mail their written claims to the Personal Representative’s attorney of record, Samuel S. McHenry, 672 East Vine Street #2, Murray, UT 84107; (3) file their written claims with the Clerk of the District Court at 149 E 100 S, Price, UT 84501, or otherwise present their claims as required by Utah law within 3 months after the date of the first publication of this notice or be forever barred.

CARBON COUNTY, UT ・ 7 HOURS AGO