NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING FOR WATER AND SEWER RATE INCREASES
The Price River Water Improvement District Board of Trustees will receive public comments regarding proposed water and sewer rate increases as well as adjustments to the Supplemental Fee Schedule. The proposed water rate increase is $1.00 per month per wholesale connection and $2.00 per month per retail connection beginning January...
PUBLIC NOTICE – BOARD VACANCY ANNOUNCEMENTS:
The Board of County Commissioners appoints members to a number of boards and committees which advise and assist governing County programs. Serving on an appointed board or committee is a great way to participate in decisions that affect you and to learn more about how local government works. Volunteer boards...
NOTICE OF DELINQUENT RENT
Due to delinquent rent and charges, Cedar Hills Storage is disposing of the contents of the following units. The entire contents of each unit listed below will be disposed of promptly on November 12, 2022. THERE WILL BE NO PUBLIC AUCTION. NAME, CITY, STATE, ZIP, UNIT#. • Johnson, Shannon, Price,...
Carbon County Hotels Receive Great Praise
The Carbon County Commission once again carved out time during its regularly scheduled meeting to recognize the Tourism Super Service Award recipients for the month of October. Carbon County Tourism Director Tina Grange presented this recognition, beginning by stating that she received a letter that had her changing the dynamics...
Masquerade Madness Comes to Helper Main Street
The Driggs Mortgage Team and AJB Broadcasting teamed up to bring a Masquerade Madness Ball to the community. This ball took place on the evening of Friday, Oct. 21 from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. Hosted at the Driggs Mortgage Team Office and Aunt Nell’s, the cost was $25 per...
REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS – Notice of Request for Proposals: PROFESSIONAL SERVICES
The Southeastern Utah Association of Local Governments (SEUALG) is soliciting competitive sealed proposals from qualified General Contractors and Subcontractors who have five years or more experience in construction projects and who carry liability insurance, workers compensation insurance and are state licensed professional contractors such as Excavators, Concrete Contractors, Electricians, Plumbers, Roofers, Insulation Contractors, and HVAC contractors. Periodically, the SEUALG intends to rehabilitate and weatherize several residential properties and construct some new single-family homes all utilizing both homeowners sweat equity and licensed Subcontractors as required.
Charlie Johnston Retrospective at kt Gallery
Charlie Johnston was an artist who lived his passion for the great outdoors. He was drawn to sweeping vistas as well as the intimacies of lone rock formations and fallen logs. His pen and ink drawings have been described as poetic, his use of line, sensitive. Johnston was also a...
ANNOUNCEMENT OF APPOINTMENT AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS
In the Seventh District Court of Carbon County, State of Utah. In the Matter of the Estate of Judith Bonner Martin. Elisa Martin Strassburg, whose address is 10372 Oronsay Cir, Huntington Beach, CA 92646-4326, has been appointed Personal Representative of the above entitled estate. Creditors of the estate are hereby notified to: (1) deliver or mail their written claims to the Personal Representative at the address above; (2) deliver or mail their written claims to the Personal Representative’s attorney of record, Samuel S. McHenry, 672 East Vine Street #2, Murray, UT 84107; (3) file their written claims with the Clerk of the District Court at 149 E 100 S, Price, UT 84501, or otherwise present their claims as required by Utah law within 3 months after the date of the first publication of this notice or be forever barred.
Community Hears From Carbon County Commission Candidates
The final installment of the Meet the Candidates events for this election year took place on Thursday evening at the USU Eastern Jennifer Leavitt Student Center. This time, the focus was on the race for the Carbon County Commissioner/Surveyor position. The three in the hot seat were incumbent Tony Martines, Alan “Paul” Riddle and Fuzzy Nance.
Witches Night Out Returns to Price Main Street
Witches returned to Price City’s Main Street on Friday evening as the annual Witches Night Out was hosted once more. This yearly event brings opportunities for Halloween to be celebrated early in Price. Participating businesses up and down Main Street had giveaways, sales and more, while participants visited to...
Nominations Open for the Thanksgiving Dinner Giveaway
An opportunity for a FREE Thanksgiving dinner is coming to residents of Carbon and Emery counties this holiday season. This giveaway is courtesy of ETV News and supporting businesses. Those that are chosen will be given a gift card to be utilized at supporting businesses to purchase the classic staples of a Thanksgiving meal.
Carbon’s Season Ends in Richfield
The Dinos were given the #12 seed and took on #5 Richfield on Friday in the first round of the 3A State Football Tournament. The Wildcats jumped out in front early in this one and never looked back. Six first-half touchdowns put Carbon in a big hole. The Dinos never could climb out and went on to lose 49-0.
Green River Sends Pinnacle Packing
Two rivals met on Saturday in the first round of the 1A State Championship. #20 Pinnacle traveled to #13 Green River for the pivotal match, setting up the win-or-go-home contest. The Pirates defended their home territory with a 25-7 beating in the first set. They then repeated their performance in...
Lady Spartans Make Quick Work of Scots
#12 Emery welcomed in #21 Ben Lomond for the opening round of the 3A State Volleyball Tournament. The Spartans have been on a roll as of late and that continued against the Scots on Saturday. Emery obliterated Ben Lomond in the first 25-6. That set the tone as the Spartans...
Chamber Recognizes WaFd Bank
The Carbon County Chamber of Commerce recognized WaFd Bank as its monthly business spotlight on Thursday afternoon. Branch manager Carmen Jones accepted the honor during the chamber’s monthly luncheon. Jones thanked the chamber for the recognition and took time to speak on the bank and its offerings. She began...
