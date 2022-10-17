ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Washington Examiner

Federal judge finds Trump lied in court

A court filing suggests new legal jeopardy for former President Donald Trump in his quest to challenge the results of the 2020 election. When Trump and his attorneys filed a challenge in Georgia in December 2020, the former president "knew that the specific numbers of voter fraud were wrong but continued to tout those numbers, both in court and to the public," a federal judge wrote on Wednesday.
FULTON COUNTY, GA
POLITICO

Weaponized (un)truths: Has the GOP ‘lost its mind’?

Robert Draper's latest book, "Weapons of Mass Delusion: When the Republican Party Lost Its Mind," sets out to understand what happened to the Republican party and how a new breed of GOP members have "taken the politics of hysteria to even greater extremes."

