ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roswell, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Georgia Sun

Run 4A Reason 5K in Duluth will benefit local nonprofits

DULUTH — Rainbow Village — a metro Atlanta nonprofit dedicated to bringing help, hope, housing and healing to families experiencing homelessness — will serve as one of four designated organizations to benefit from Ordner Construction’s 11th annual Run 4A Reason 5K. Deemed an official AJC Peachtree Road Race qualifying event, the run/walk fundraiser will be organized into eight different age groups.
DULUTH, GA
The Georgia Sun

Doorbell video shows man trying to break into Atlanta home

ATLANTA — Atlanta police investigators are asking for your help identifying a man caught on a doorbell video attempting to break into a home in the Kirkwood area. According to the Atlanta Police Department, on Sept. 24 the suspect kicked the front door of a home on Kirkwood Road in an apparent burglary attempt.
ATLANTA, GA
The Georgia Sun

Arrests made in million dollar fraud scheme in Roswell

ROSWELL — The Roswell Police Department has made multiple arrests in an extensive, million dollar fraud scheme and is looking for more anticipated victims. The Investigation: In early June of this year, Roswell Detectives began an investigation into reported rental fraud at a property in the 900 block of Pine Grove Road. As that investigation progressed, Detectives uncovered what they call an expansive fraudulent business scheme that resulted in the arrest of 57-year-old Earnest Williams (AKA “Nesto” by most associates and victims) as well as 46-year-old Ericka King (AKA “Ericka Hughley” or “Ericka Hughley Rothschild.”)
ROSWELL, GA
The Georgia Sun

Man wanted for murder in Philadelphia arrested in Atlanta

The Scoop: Special agents with the Federal Bureau of Investigation, along with the Brookhaven and Doraville Police Departments arrested Elijah Jennings, who is wanted by the Philadelphia Police Department for murder. The Crime: Jennings, of Philadelphia, is alleged to have shot and killed a man while the victim was in...
ATLANTA, GA
The Georgia Sun

What is the top ranking school district in Georgia?

Few aspects play a more important role in a child’s development than their educational experience. But among the nearly 50 million American public school students in grades K-12, the quality of that experience varies considerably. Key measures – ranging from annual budgets to graduation rates, and everything in between...
BUFORD, GA
The Georgia Sun

Calhoun City Schools named Charter System of the Year

On October 5th, the Georgia Charter System Foundation hosted its Annual Awards Luncheon in Athens, highlighting the numerous achievements of Georgia Charter Systems. Calhoun City Schools received the prestigious Charter System of the Year Award and was awarded $10,000 by the Foundation to further build upon their academic efforts. Calhoun...
CALHOUN, GA
The Georgia Sun

How to vote early in Cobb County

Advance Voting for the November general election starts Monday, Oct. 17, at a dozen locations in Cobb County. A 13th location will open for one week, and voting will be available on Sunday, Oct. 30, at the Elections Main Office. Voters can click this link for a complete list of...
COBB COUNTY, GA
The Georgia Sun

This Weekend: Don’t miss the Lake Lanier Boat Show

The sparkling waters of Lake Lanier prove the ideal setting for Georgia’s Premier In-Water Experience. Hosted on the docks of Margaritaville at Lanier Islands from Friday, Oct. 14 to Sunday, Oct. 16, the Lake Lanier Boat Show will bring together more than 15 area dealers and over 50 brands to provide a first look at new 2023 models.
BUFORD, GA
The Georgia Sun

The Georgia Sun

Atlanta, GA
23K+
Followers
4K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

The Georgia Sun is a news and infotainment website devoted to all things Georgia. We believe the news doesn’t have to be stuffy and staying informed need not be boring. Here you will find a casual take on the news and important issues of the day, broken down into an easy to digest format.

 https://www.thegeorgiasun.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy