ROSWELL — The Roswell Police Department has made multiple arrests in an extensive, million dollar fraud scheme and is looking for more anticipated victims. The Investigation: In early June of this year, Roswell Detectives began an investigation into reported rental fraud at a property in the 900 block of Pine Grove Road. As that investigation progressed, Detectives uncovered what they call an expansive fraudulent business scheme that resulted in the arrest of 57-year-old Earnest Williams (AKA “Nesto” by most associates and victims) as well as 46-year-old Ericka King (AKA “Ericka Hughley” or “Ericka Hughley Rothschild.”)

ROSWELL, GA ・ 23 HOURS AGO