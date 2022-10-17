Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Republican senators to join Herschel Walker on campaign stop in Forsyth CountyJustine LookenottForsyth County, GA
New businesses in Cumming could be required to follow new design codeJustine LookenottCumming, GA
4 Great Steakhouses in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Getting Ready For Halloween 2022Jodian MarieAtlanta, GA
Cumming City Center hosts fall-themed fun-filled weekendKimberly BondCumming, GA
Related
Georgia Supreme Court dismisses challenges to local Confederate monument removals
The Georgia Supreme Court Tuesday upheld the dismissal of lawsuits against two county governments over the removal of Confederate monuments on public property. The justices ruled that various Sons of Confederate Veterans groups lacked legal standing to bring the suits against Henry and Newton counties because they are not residents of those communities.
Video of Cobb County day care teacher goes viral for all the right reasons
A Cobb County day care teacher is the subject of a video that went viral on Instagram for all the right reaasons. The teacher is Brian Macon at Kids R Kids in Mableton. The video is of Macon leading a group of toddlers in an impromptu dance party to help them learn their ABCs.
Here’s what DeKalb County is doing in the wake of Atlanta Medical Center closing
The News: Atlanta Medical Center announced last month it would be closing by Nov. 1, catching local officials and patients off guard. As of this week, the emergency room at Wellstar Atlanta Medical has officially closed. DeKalb County officials have taken some steps this month to alleviate the impact the hospital closure will have on DeKalb residents.
Run 4A Reason 5K in Duluth will benefit local nonprofits
DULUTH — Rainbow Village — a metro Atlanta nonprofit dedicated to bringing help, hope, housing and healing to families experiencing homelessness — will serve as one of four designated organizations to benefit from Ordner Construction’s 11th annual Run 4A Reason 5K. Deemed an official AJC Peachtree Road Race qualifying event, the run/walk fundraiser will be organized into eight different age groups.
Lane closures this weekend on I-75 between the 17th Street Bridge to the Cobb County line
Georgia Department of Transportation contractors will close lanes on I-75 between the 17th Street Bridge in midtown Atlanta, Fulton County to the Chattahoochee River bridge and the Cobb County line this weekend. The lane closures are part of a project to perform bridge preservation activities on nine bridge locations along...
Doorbell video shows man trying to break into Atlanta home
ATLANTA — Atlanta police investigators are asking for your help identifying a man caught on a doorbell video attempting to break into a home in the Kirkwood area. According to the Atlanta Police Department, on Sept. 24 the suspect kicked the front door of a home on Kirkwood Road in an apparent burglary attempt.
13-year-old Georgia boy injured after being shot by another child who found a gun in the home
ATHENS — A 13-year-old boy was seriously injured, according to police, after another child found a gun in the home and shot him. What We Know: According to the Athens-Clarke County Police Department, on Oct. 22, at about 2 p.m., the Athens-Clarke County Police Department responded to a residence on Essex Court for a shooting.
Arrests made in million dollar fraud scheme in Roswell
ROSWELL — The Roswell Police Department has made multiple arrests in an extensive, million dollar fraud scheme and is looking for more anticipated victims. The Investigation: In early June of this year, Roswell Detectives began an investigation into reported rental fraud at a property in the 900 block of Pine Grove Road. As that investigation progressed, Detectives uncovered what they call an expansive fraudulent business scheme that resulted in the arrest of 57-year-old Earnest Williams (AKA “Nesto” by most associates and victims) as well as 46-year-old Ericka King (AKA “Ericka Hughley” or “Ericka Hughley Rothschild.”)
Williamson Bros barbecue in Canton temporarily closed after early morning fire
CANTON — Williamson Bros in Canton will be closed temporarily after a fire damaged the popular barbecue restaurant. Fire crews were dispatched to the restaurant just after 1 a.m. and found pressurized smoke coming from the building. Cherokee County firefighters made an aggressive interior attack on the fire while...
Man wanted for murder in Philadelphia arrested in Atlanta
The Scoop: Special agents with the Federal Bureau of Investigation, along with the Brookhaven and Doraville Police Departments arrested Elijah Jennings, who is wanted by the Philadelphia Police Department for murder. The Crime: Jennings, of Philadelphia, is alleged to have shot and killed a man while the victim was in...
What is the top ranking school district in Georgia?
Few aspects play a more important role in a child’s development than their educational experience. But among the nearly 50 million American public school students in grades K-12, the quality of that experience varies considerably. Key measures – ranging from annual budgets to graduation rates, and everything in between...
Lin-Manuel Miranda of ‘Hamilton’ fame campaigns for Raphael Warnock in Atlanta
Lin-Manuel Miranda, the Pulitzer Prize-winning author of the hit musical “Hamilton,” called on Latino Georgians this week to support U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Ga., in a race that could determine the balance of power in Washington. Though Miranda is deeply rooted in the Washington Heights neighborhood in New...
Here’s what happened at the Georgia Secretary of State debate
Georgia’s secretary of state candidates each sought to portray themselves Tuesday as the best protectors of democracy and elections – past, present, and future – during a debate in Atlanta. The three candidates emphasized their strong support for free and fair elections but disagreed over details. “I’ve...
Roswell volunteers clean 4,455 pounds of trash from Roswell’s waterways
The Scoop: Volunteers at Rivers Alive, Roswell’s annual waterways cleanup, collected more than 4,000 pounds of trash last month. Nearly 200 volunteers of all ages gave their time to collect the trash – ranging from bottles and tires to a washing machine and dog house. By The Numbers:...
The Children’s Development Academy hosts adults-only Party on our Playground in Roswell
The Children’s Development Academy fall fundraiser, Party on our Playground, is returning for the second year. This year’s event will be held on October 22 from 6 to 10 p.m. on the playground at the CDA at 89 Grove Way in Roswell. Tickets are $55 each and available...
Calhoun City Schools named Charter System of the Year
On October 5th, the Georgia Charter System Foundation hosted its Annual Awards Luncheon in Athens, highlighting the numerous achievements of Georgia Charter Systems. Calhoun City Schools received the prestigious Charter System of the Year Award and was awarded $10,000 by the Foundation to further build upon their academic efforts. Calhoun...
Taco Mac is opening a new location in Dawsonville
DAWSONVILLE — Taco Mac will soon open its next location in the community of Dawsonville this winter. Located at Dawson Market at 41 Marketplace Blvd., the new restaurant will be Taco Mac’s 28th location across Georgia and Tennessee. “We are excited to soon be a part of the...
Weekend lane closures will affect Cobb and Fulton Counties on I-75 at State Route 120
MARIETTA — Contractors for the Georgia Department of Transportation will close lanes on I-75 at State Route 120 in the City of Marietta this weekend. These closures are related to a bridge preservation project on I-75 at SR 120 Loop in Cobb County and Mount Paran Road in Fulton County.
How to vote early in Cobb County
Advance Voting for the November general election starts Monday, Oct. 17, at a dozen locations in Cobb County. A 13th location will open for one week, and voting will be available on Sunday, Oct. 30, at the Elections Main Office. Voters can click this link for a complete list of...
This Weekend: Don’t miss the Lake Lanier Boat Show
The sparkling waters of Lake Lanier prove the ideal setting for Georgia’s Premier In-Water Experience. Hosted on the docks of Margaritaville at Lanier Islands from Friday, Oct. 14 to Sunday, Oct. 16, the Lake Lanier Boat Show will bring together more than 15 area dealers and over 50 brands to provide a first look at new 2023 models.
The Georgia Sun
Atlanta, GA
23K+
Followers
4K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT
The Georgia Sun is a news and infotainment website devoted to all things Georgia. We believe the news doesn’t have to be stuffy and staying informed need not be boring. Here you will find a casual take on the news and important issues of the day, broken down into an easy to digest format.https://www.thegeorgiasun.com
Comments / 0