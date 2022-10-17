ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Anthony Davis fires back at Charles Barkley over unflattering nickname

Anthony Davis is getting into it with his fellow NBA 75 member. The Los Angeles Lakers star Davis spoke to the LA Times’ Broderick Turner in an interview this week. In the interview, Davis hit back at the pejorative nickname given to him by TNT’s Charles Barkley — “Street Clothes,” a reference to Davis often being hurt and in street clothes on the bench.
Check out Warriors' jaw-dropping 2022 championship rings

The Warriors' 2022 NBA championship rings are here and they are incredible. Golden State held its ring ceremony prior to their 2022-23 season-opener against the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday night at Chase Center and the fourth ring for Steph Curry, Draymond Green, Klay Thompson and Andre Iguodala might just be the best one yet.
Steph Curry Absolutely Loses His Mind Over Damion Lee's Game-Winning Shot

Steph Curry was so pumped for his bro-in-law's game-winner on Wednesday night ... he woke up everyone in his house -- and nearly everyone in his neighborhood, too!!. Curry spent part of his off-night from the NBA watching the Suns vs. Mavericks ... and when Damion Lee -- his former Warriors teammate and the husband of his sister, Sydel -- sank an improbable shot to give Phoenix the dub, he absolutely lost his mind.
Jordan Zion 2 Set To Drop In “Hyper Crimson”

Zion’s newest signature shoe is getting a bright orange color scheme. Zion Williamson will be playing NBA basketball again soon, and to help kick off the season, he will be wearing a brand-new signature shoe. He wasn’t able to wear his first sneaker, but he will get a chance to sport the Jordan Zion 2. In just a few short weeks, the Jordan Zion 2 has already gotten a ton of colorways, including this “Hyper Crimson” model, found below.
Kawhi Leonard Continues To Take Nike Logo Off Clippers Jersey

Kawhi has other commitments on his mind. Kawhi Leonard is currently the face of New Balance’s basketball division. He has remained incredibly faithful to the brand as he is always sporting their kicks and apparel. He is even in commercials with Jack Harlow, which just goes to show that he is fully committed to making New Balance a premier name in the basketball space.
Russell Westbrook starts for Lakers on Opening Night vs. Warriors

After experimenting with numerous lineup configurations throughout the preseason, Darvin Ham will roll out a lineup of LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Russell Westbrook, Patrick Beverley and Lonnie Walker IV in Tuesday’s Opening Night game for the Lakers against the Warriors. While LeBron, AD and Russell Westbrook were the stalwarts...
The Lakers will keep the same starting lineup against the Clippers

Darvin Ham said he didn’t want the Lakers to be a team with a situational starting lineup that reacted to its opponent. It comes as little surprise, then, that the Lakers plan to roll out the same starting group in their second game as they did in their season opener.
Lakers lose to Clippers despite good games from LeBron and Anthony Davis

The Lakers lost to the Clippers 103-97 in their home opener to start the season off 0-2 once again. The Lakers started the game with back-to-back threes from Lonnie Walker IV and LeBron James. Patrick Beverly was engaged and effective, blocking a Paul George jumper while Kawhi Leonard watched from the bench, already on a minutes restriction. After that, things went downhill quickly. Starting 2-of-2 from three, the Lakers ended the first quarter 3-of-13 from beyond the arc. John Wall was literally perfect coming off the bench, going 4-of-4 and dropping 8 points. After one, the Lakers trailed 35-23 despite LeBron James and Anthony Davis playing nine minutes in the quarter.
A new chapter at Silver Screen and Roll

There’s a story everyone in my family loves to share about my dad and the 1989 NBA Finals. He had placed a bet on the Lakers to win the series, and who could blame him after they’d swept through the playoffs to that point? Of course, things didn’t go according to plan, and as my dad was visiting his friend to pay up, he got a jaywalking ticket.
Darvin Ham wants the Lakers to defend without fouling

In the Lakers’ opening night loss to the Warriors, they were unprepared for the unique style of play Golden State employs on the offensive end and compounded that by turning the ball over to let the Warriors get out in transition. But one thing stood out to Lonnie Walker...
