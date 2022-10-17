Read full article on original website
Yardbarker
Anthony Davis fires back at Charles Barkley over unflattering nickname
Anthony Davis is getting into it with his fellow NBA 75 member. The Los Angeles Lakers star Davis spoke to the LA Times’ Broderick Turner in an interview this week. In the interview, Davis hit back at the pejorative nickname given to him by TNT’s Charles Barkley — “Street Clothes,” a reference to Davis often being hurt and in street clothes on the bench.
Kevin Durant’s 5-word reaction to Zion Williamson dominating Nets
In a message that will make New Orleans Pelicans fans happy, Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant admits Zion Williamson doesn’t look like someone coming from a long injury layoff. Williamson played in his first NBA regular season game after missing the whole 2021-22 season due to a foot injury,...
Young Giannis Antetokounmpo Was Pissed Off At Carmelo Anthony Who Constantly Bullied His Teammates And Decided To Defend And Stop Him
Carmelo Anthony's antics in 2013 made Giannis Antetokounmpo angry and he chose to guard him.
NBC Sports
Check out Warriors' jaw-dropping 2022 championship rings
The Warriors' 2022 NBA championship rings are here and they are incredible. Golden State held its ring ceremony prior to their 2022-23 season-opener against the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday night at Chase Center and the fourth ring for Steph Curry, Draymond Green, Klay Thompson and Andre Iguodala might just be the best one yet.
NBA Fans Criticize LeBron James Despite Him Getting A 35-Point Double-Double: "He's The Biggest Statpadder The Game Has Ever Seen."
Fans weren't that amazed by LeBron James' performance against the Warriors.
Taylor Rooks Sends NBA Fans Into Frenzy During Twitter Live: "She Is So Hot And Beautiful"
Taylor Rooks delighted fans with his social media presence during 2022-23 NBA opening night.
Juan Toscano-Anderson Says He Purchased 5-Figure Floor Seats To Make Sure His Mom Was Able To Attend His Ring Ceremony: "Just So She Can Experience This Moment With Me."
Juan Toscano-Anderson wanted to ensure that his mom was able to attend his ring ceremony.
Kendrick Perkins Gives The Lakers A Brutal Reality Check About Russell Westbrook: "I Think The Relationship Is Pretty Much Over... Russell Westbrook Is Not Going To Be In Full Acceptance Of This Sixth Man Role With The Lakers."
Kendrick Perkins says that Russell Westbrook and the Los Angeles Lakers will never figure things out and that the relationship is pretty much over.
Bill Russell Said 3 People Were Responsible for Making the Boston Celtics ‘Special’ During His Era
Bill Russell once said there were three people responsible for making the Boston Celtics "special" during his playing days. The post Bill Russell Said 3 People Were Responsible for Making the Boston Celtics ‘Special’ During His Era appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Charles Barkley Says The Golden State Warriors Could Win 3 Of The Next 4 Championships If Jonathan Kuminga And James Wiseman Play Well
Charles Barkley says the Golden State Warriors' championship dynasty may go on longer because of Jonathan Kuminga and James Wiseman.
TMZ.com
Steph Curry Absolutely Loses His Mind Over Damion Lee's Game-Winning Shot
Steph Curry was so pumped for his bro-in-law's game-winner on Wednesday night ... he woke up everyone in his house -- and nearly everyone in his neighborhood, too!!. Curry spent part of his off-night from the NBA watching the Suns vs. Mavericks ... and when Damion Lee -- his former Warriors teammate and the husband of his sister, Sydel -- sank an improbable shot to give Phoenix the dub, he absolutely lost his mind.
TMZ.com
Photo Shows NBA's James Bouknight Passed Out In Car W/ Handgun In Lap
Charlotte Hornets hooper James Bouknight lay passed out in his Mercedes-Benz AMG GT with a bag of Doritos and a Glock handgun in his lap before he was arrested for DWI ... a photo obtained by TMZ Sports appears to show. The 22-year-old former 11th overall pick (2021) was arrested...
hotnewhiphop.com
Jordan Zion 2 Set To Drop In “Hyper Crimson”
Zion’s newest signature shoe is getting a bright orange color scheme. Zion Williamson will be playing NBA basketball again soon, and to help kick off the season, he will be wearing a brand-new signature shoe. He wasn’t able to wear his first sneaker, but he will get a chance to sport the Jordan Zion 2. In just a few short weeks, the Jordan Zion 2 has already gotten a ton of colorways, including this “Hyper Crimson” model, found below.
hotnewhiphop.com
Kawhi Leonard Continues To Take Nike Logo Off Clippers Jersey
Kawhi has other commitments on his mind. Kawhi Leonard is currently the face of New Balance’s basketball division. He has remained incredibly faithful to the brand as he is always sporting their kicks and apparel. He is even in commercials with Jack Harlow, which just goes to show that he is fully committed to making New Balance a premier name in the basketball space.
silverscreenandroll.com
Russell Westbrook starts for Lakers on Opening Night vs. Warriors
After experimenting with numerous lineup configurations throughout the preseason, Darvin Ham will roll out a lineup of LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Russell Westbrook, Patrick Beverley and Lonnie Walker IV in Tuesday’s Opening Night game for the Lakers against the Warriors. While LeBron, AD and Russell Westbrook were the stalwarts...
silverscreenandroll.com
Anthony Davis says he’ll ‘be alright’ after hard fall in third quarter
Anthony Davis publicly stated that his goal was to play 82 games this season, something he’s never done in his career. In the third quarter, that goal faced a significant test. Davis rotated over to help on Kawhi Leonard after the Clippers star spun past Patrick Beverley. Leonard caught...
silverscreenandroll.com
The Lakers will keep the same starting lineup against the Clippers
Darvin Ham said he didn’t want the Lakers to be a team with a situational starting lineup that reacted to its opponent. It comes as little surprise, then, that the Lakers plan to roll out the same starting group in their second game as they did in their season opener.
silverscreenandroll.com
Lakers lose to Clippers despite good games from LeBron and Anthony Davis
The Lakers lost to the Clippers 103-97 in their home opener to start the season off 0-2 once again. The Lakers started the game with back-to-back threes from Lonnie Walker IV and LeBron James. Patrick Beverly was engaged and effective, blocking a Paul George jumper while Kawhi Leonard watched from the bench, already on a minutes restriction. After that, things went downhill quickly. Starting 2-of-2 from three, the Lakers ended the first quarter 3-of-13 from beyond the arc. John Wall was literally perfect coming off the bench, going 4-of-4 and dropping 8 points. After one, the Lakers trailed 35-23 despite LeBron James and Anthony Davis playing nine minutes in the quarter.
silverscreenandroll.com
A new chapter at Silver Screen and Roll
There’s a story everyone in my family loves to share about my dad and the 1989 NBA Finals. He had placed a bet on the Lakers to win the series, and who could blame him after they’d swept through the playoffs to that point? Of course, things didn’t go according to plan, and as my dad was visiting his friend to pay up, he got a jaywalking ticket.
silverscreenandroll.com
Darvin Ham wants the Lakers to defend without fouling
In the Lakers’ opening night loss to the Warriors, they were unprepared for the unique style of play Golden State employs on the offensive end and compounded that by turning the ball over to let the Warriors get out in transition. But one thing stood out to Lonnie Walker...
