Starkville, MS

Mississippi State football committed 13 penalties at Kentucky. Mike Leach explains why.

By Stefan Krajisnik, Mississippi Clarion Ledger
 3 days ago

STARKVILLE — Mississippi State football matched an unwanted record in Saturday's loss at Kentucky. The 13 penalties called against MSU were tied for the most in coach Mike Leach's tenure with the Bulldogs.

Mississippi State never had more than 12 penalties in a game in Leach's three seasons until the win against Texas A&M on Oct. 1. Now it has happened twice.

MAILBAG: What's considered a successful season for Mississippi State after loss at Kentucky?

MSU's penalty yardage (109) wasn't as large as the mark against Texas A&M (138). However, it could provide an explanation as to why the Bulldogs only mustered one offensive touchdown against the Wildcats.

No. 24 Mississippi State (5-2, 2-2 SEC) was often playing behind the chains. Six of the seven offensive penalties were false starts. Three were on left tackle Nick Jones.

Five penalties, four of which were accepted, were for defensive holding. A pair of penalties were unnecessary roughness calls against Emmanuel Forbes and Collin Duncan as the game was wrapping up.

"I saw technique that we need to be better at," Leach said Monday. "I saw dumb. And then I saw some that were curious calls."

MSU is 4-2 under Leach in games it commits 10 or more penalties.

Mississippi State's next opponent No. 6 Alabama (6-1, 3-1) has faced a similar issue. Entering the game on Saturday (6 p.m., ESPN), Alabama's 66 penalties are most in the SEC.

MSU is tied with Tennessee for the third most (48).

However, Alabama and Mississippi State are both in the SEC's top five for opponent penalties.

Stefan Krajisnik is the Mississippi State beat writer for the Clarion Ledger. Contact him at skrajisnik@gannett.com or follow him on Twitter @skrajisnik3 .

