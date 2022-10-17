Read full article on original website
The Union Station in St. Louis is a National Historic Landmark that was repurposed to serve a large metropolitan cityCJ CoombsSaint Louis, MO
2 Cities in Missouri Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America for 2022Joe MertensMissouri State
Distinguished physiologist and Nobel Prize recipient, Joseph Erlanger, lived in this St. Louis home from 1917 to 1965CJ CoombsSaint Louis, MO
This Richardsonian Romanesque-style home in St. Charles, Missouri was designed by innovator Oliver L. Link in 1892CJ CoombsSaint Charles, MO
4 Great Seafood Places in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
The Union Station in St. Louis is a National Historic Landmark that was repurposed to serve a large metropolitan city
St. Louis, Missouri Union Station.Dustin Batt, CC BY-SA 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons. The St. Louis Union Station is a train station in Missouri and is a National Historic Landmark. When this station opened in In 1894, it was the largest in the world. During the 1940s, the traffic of people was reaching 100,000 a day. Fast forward to 1978, the last Amtrak passenger train left the station.
3 major manufacturing plants coming to the St. Louis area
CRYSTAL CITY, Mo. — "What an opportunity for this town to be doing that. This county to be doing that," said Missouri Governor Mike Parson. An enthusiastic Governor Parson made the big announcement during a news conference Thursday. James Hardie, a top-notch manufacturing facility, will soon set up its...
St. Louis area companies Esse Health, Navvis announce merger
ST. LOUIS – Two St. Louis area companies are merging in an effort to expand healthcare services. Esse Health and Navvis have agreed to merge through a company called Surround Care. The two companies are expected to officially merge on October 31. According to a news release, Surround Care...
Amtrak Missouri River Runner from KC to St. Louis reduces service
The Amtrak Missouri River Runner service, traveling back and forth between Kansas City and St. Louis is reducing its service from to one trip per day from Oct. 24 through Nov. 16.
Origins of waste: St. Louis’ role in The Manhattan Project
ST. LOUIS – A recent report from environmental investigation consultants pointed out radioactive contamination at a St. Louis County school. With the shocking discovery, the question arises, where did this contamination come from? While it may be difficult to pinpoint the exact source, radioactive waste has inhabited the St. Louis region for decades.
Century-old St. Louis business to be sold to public company
ST. LOUIS — Gross & Janes Co., a century-old provider of untreated railroad crossties based in Kirkwood, is being acquired by a Pittsburgh-based public company. Kopper Holdings Inc. (NYSE: KOP), which provides treated wood products, said Monday that its Koppers Inc. subsidiary has agreed to acquire substantially all the assets of Gross & Janes. Terms of the deal, expected to close within the next 30 days, weren't disclosed.
Burglary at Good Day Farms dispensary early Thursday morning
A marijuana dispensary in the Central West End broken into Thursday morning
mymoinfo.com
James Hardie manufacturing coming to Crystal City
(Crystal City) After a lot of speculation, Project Redbird was officially announced at Crystal City city hall today (Thursday). During the economic announcement, it was shared that James Hardie manufacturing will be building a plant in Crystal City on the Festus airport property and the neighboring properties. Mackenzie Smith Ledet is the Director of Government Relations for James Hardie. She made the official announcement in front of a large crowd.
rejournals.com
Echelon Constructors turns St. Louis-area retail space into swim school
The ongoing effort to repurpose retail space has a new splash – swim schools. St. Louis-based Echelon Constructors is targeting an early 2023 completion for a new Foss Swim School at the Market at McKnight retail center in Rock Hill, Missouri. This project comes after the firm recently completed...
KMOV
Railway looking to hire, hosting job fair in Metro East
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The Kansas City Southern Railway Company is holding a hiring event for Conductors on Wednesday in Cahokia Heights, Illinois. The event is in being held with the help of the Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis. They’re looking to hire 100 people. The interviews...
Vintage KSDK: The St. Louis Globe Democrat newspaper folds
ST. LOUIS — Until the mid-1980s, St. Louisans used to be able to get their hands on two different newspapers a day. Let's go back to November 7, 1983, when the struggling St. Louis Globe Democrat newspaper announced it would stop publishing. Our KSDK reporter filed this story on...
Grant's Farm, under family control, looks to boost attendance, be 'self-sustaining'
ST. LOUIS — A group of Busch family heirs are looking to more than double attendance at Grant's Farm over the next five years, part of their push to turn the iconic South County tourist destination into a self-sustaining operation. Note: The video above is from 2021. In order...
St. Louis police department resignations stack up as leaders sound the alarm: 'reaching critical mass'
The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department has lost about 819 officers since 2017, with more and more leaving in recent years following the defund the police movement, data show.
Friends of St. Louis Cyclist Severely Injured in CWE Seek Help
Hazel Jenkins suffered a crushed pelvis and broken ankle after being struck by a car last month
KMOV
Mother hit while biking on St. Louis road seeks changes to improve traffic safety
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - At a busy intersection off of Forest Park Avenue and Boyle Avenue is a spot where Hazel Jenkins will not soon forget. “I don’t lie, I’m still scared out there,” said Jenkins. “So memorable day for me because the next day would be my husband’s birthday.”
VIDEO: See St. Louis from 260 Miles Up
International Space Station camera captures an "exceptionally clear" view of the Lou
5 On Your Side
