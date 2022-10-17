Read full article on original website
ABC 33/40 News
Stage set for DeSantis-Crist debate in Florida as midterms draw closer
FORT PIERCE, Fla. (WPEC) — Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis and Democratic candidate Charlie Crist are scheduled to debate each other Monday night in downtown Fort Pierce. DeSantis is running for reelection. Challenger Crist spent almost three terms as congressman from St. Petersburg but served as a Republican governor...
ABC 33/40 News
Kindergarteners expected to understand gender identity, sexuality in Oregon district
BEAVERTON, Ore. (CITC) — Kindergarteners in one Oregon public school district are expected to recognize and understand gender identity, gender expression and sexual orientation by the end of the school year. Documents from Beaverton School District's (BSD) curriculum obtained by The National Desk (TND) reveal "learning targets" included in...
ABC 33/40 News
The Weather Authority: Dry through Friday
DRY AIR RETURNS: The sky will be partly to mostly sunny across Alabama today as dry air returns to the state; expect a high in the 66-70 degree range this afternoon. The average high for Birmingham on October 26 is 72. Sunny weather continues tomorrow and Friday with highs in the mid 70s.
ABC 33/40 News
The Weather Authority: Strong to severe storms possible tomorrow
SUNNY MONDAY AFTERNOON: Temperatures are generally in the 75-80 degree range across Alabama this afternoon with a good supply of sunshine. Tonight will be mostly fair with a low around 60 degrees. STORMY WEATHER RETURNS: A dynamic weather system will bring strong to possibly severe thunderstorms to Alabama tomorrow afternoon...
ABC 33/40 News
Body found in Mount Olive identified; Woman charged
A body found buried behind a home in the Jefferson County community of Mount Olive has been identified. According to the Jefferson County Coroner, the body is that of 31-year-old Zachery Steed Coats. Coats is from Wildomar, California. 39-year-old Christal Elaine Skelton is charged with abuse of a corpse and...
